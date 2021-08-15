 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Nothing to see here, just a Warthog on a highway   (thedrive.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reported for calling out a farker in a headline.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We were in Michigan a couple of weeks ago, right on the big lake, and a couple of Warthogs came moseying down the shoreline. I swear they couldn't have been more than 300 feet up.  Same when they headed back north. A few days later four of them passed by. Was a little thrilling.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No speeding citations were issued during the exercise.

Dude it's a Warthog, those things do about 50 full out.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's what highway straightaways are designed for.
 
comrade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe it can fly to Kabul.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
 Looks like a Puma to me
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, they're no longer needed in Afghanistan.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have other, Michigan-related, tasking for the Devil's Crosses.  We've gotten pretty good practicing on other countries militias.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Looks like a Puma to me


It would definitely make me puma pants.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of military GHG output, but I do like seeing highways shut down.

My heart is torn.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, he gets out on the highway now and then.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Looks like a Puma to me


It's a chupa-thingy.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Practicing for those home brewed militia wars coming.
 
