(NL Times (Netherlands))   The town "is not ready for this"
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If that's a problem they're not ready for anything at all.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What exactly are they even ready for?
Are women even allowed to wear pants in this town?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the mayor?  This Dutch town sounds rudderless.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They don't have Jock Jams there yet?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll bet they're so backwards they're still driving cars!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NL seems pretty progressive overall - I didn't realized they had backwoods Arkansan provinces like this - are these all stacked up on the German border or something?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, conservative ignorance and violence is making a huge comeback across the globe.
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I would have to say they weren't Really Ready for Twisted Sister either!!!!!!
 
EL EM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Zwarte Pete costumes are still fine.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not ready for divine decadence?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In the states we call that 'Ambulance Chasing Lawyer Bonanza!"
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because of their pragmatic approach to soft drugs and prostitution, people think the Netherlands is an "anything goes" type of place.  This is not true at all.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dude has the right to look absurd.  They have the right to fire him for looking absurd

/IANADL
 
covfefe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Come back tomorrow in a conservative suit with a flag pin!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Employers have dress codes.
Apparently the green hair was fine but the nail polish crossed some kind of line.
Seems stupid to me but here we are.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
local guitar players weep...

Seriously..get over it..It's a temporary paint..No one is asking you to kill and eat the brains of the
children..Dial it down a couple notches there...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i will quote the wordsmith that is Peter Griffen...
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are reasons that they are called Swamp Germans
 
