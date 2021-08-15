 Skip to content
(Slate)   Slate reporter tracks down the most pressing story of the pandemic: why a lady in his neighborhood put insanely large address numbers on her house   (slate.com) divider line
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prostitute.
Tired of neighbors banging on her door to get even with her for clients who don't pay attention.

/ hello, I'm Andrew 2240!
// here for the Mexican breakfast splash orgy...
/// I'll just go on in and get started. Where's the dungeon..?
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm sure the he'll Slateplain it to you subby.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice. Elegant.  Better than a gigantic, code-violating six-story flag or other totem pole.  Certainly any complaints will be resolved by neighbors putting up 12 megawatt christmas lights.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She has friends who have bad vision and want to make sure they can see the address

She gets a lot of deliveries and they miss the house a lot

She had to call an ambulance/emergency services and they couldn't figure out which house was hers.

She wants to be helpful to people looking for addresses by providing an easy-to-get data point
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's see here, the jag-off who wrote the article went around his neighborhood, wasting people's time, and getting up in their business and Slate paid him for that?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
it had the circular window above it, but it didn't have anything on the bottom to balance it out


compote.slate.comView Full Size


She's correct, the bay window and the circular window have more weight than the garage, the big numbers add weight to the bottom. Having two zeros in the house number is serendipity.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some who has had the pizza guy call one too many times.  "I can't find the house."
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like it.  I hate when you can't see the house number you're trying to find.  Or worse in my area when the number you're trying to find is inexplicably not exactly where it should be and it turns out it's several miles away on an identically named unconnected street in the same farking zip code.
 
dosver30
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I used to walk/bike by this house multiple times a week. Sadly, the numbers were removed in the early 2010's. 😥
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In my neighborhood, the complain would be that the garbage cans are visible
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As someone that does gig work for Uber eats and door dash I would appreciate this.

Half the houses don't have numbers at all. If they do, they're either so small or faded you can't see them from the street.
Apartment complexes are the worst.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In my 'hood, we paint the numbers on the curb as well as the house. Makes finding places a lot easier
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dosver30: I used to walk/bike by this house multiple times a week. Sadly, the numbers were removed in the early 2010's. 😥
[Fark user image 850x562]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: She's correct, the bay window and the circular window have more weight than the garage, the big numbers add weight to the bottom. Having two zeros in the house number is serendipity.


This individual gets it. I read the whole damn article and I'm glad I did.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I completely failed to find anything insane about those house numbers. Am I missing something ?
 
B0redd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As an ex home shopping delivery driver this should be law, and failure is punishable by 500 lashes on the soles of your feet.
 
