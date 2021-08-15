 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AccuWeather)   "Have you found anything interesting on your walk?" "I stumbled upon a cave that hasn't been explored in millions of years"   (accuweather.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

543 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2021 at 4:14 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Truly, a colossal cave adventure...
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All I saw today was a raven eating a field mouse. I suspect fowl play was involved.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The writing in the tfa is sort of weird.
scroll down to the pics, which are pretty amazing.
Skip the article after the first couple paragraphs.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Video was pretty cool...
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As Vietnam is already on my bucket list of countries to see, I'll just throw this cave adventure in, too.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel for this guy. I found a fossil on mountain once. And it took 50 years to find it again. I'm sitting on it now.
Pretty heavy rock.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: The writing in the tfa is sort of weird.
scroll down to the pics, which are pretty amazing.
Skip the article after the first couple paragraphs.


what about it strikes you as weird? just because i'm curious.

to me, it reads like any long-form writing style that you would have found in a print national geographic, or the way discover magazine was in the early 1990s (before it got bought out and incredibly dumbed down, basically turned into a "sciency" tabloid/ad platform in print). it seems written at a slightly lower and more accessible level than old print "nature mags" but that's to be fully expected on the modern internet.


and goddamn is this place on my bucket list now! and it being in vietnam is just a bonus (think food). i hope new covid variants don't make it forever impossible to go on trips like this again someday........
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read a story like this, and it was scary as fark, and there were monsters down in the cave. So don't do this.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this NOT get called the 'Khanh Cave'?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: As Vietnam is already on my bucket list of countries to see, I'll just throw this cave adventure in, too.


Start saving. It's $4000 not including air fare or hotel.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Xyzzy
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Glory be to the Bomb and to the holy fallout as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

Almighty and everlasting Bomb, who came down among us to make heaven under Earth, lighten our darkness. Oh Instrument of God, grant us Thy peace.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.