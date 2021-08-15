 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Wait, "Abusing the catfish" isn't a euphemism?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You probably don't want to see video of the euphemism "abusing the catfish".
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whatever you do don't google "catfish noodling"!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Catfish abuse relevant to my interests.

visrate.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Abusing the Catfish is the name of the upcoming Hole tour.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ALS?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: You probably don't want to see video of the euphemism "abusing the catfish".


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wax_on: Catfish abuse relevant to my interests.

[visrate.com image 576x1024]


Good looking gal, but what the hell happened to her wrist?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: wax_on: Catfish abuse relevant to my interests.

[visrate.com image 576x1024]

Good looking gal, but what the hell happened to her wrist?


Noodling.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the mud sharks?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am all for ethically treating our food animals but this undercover video is about as disturbing as watching lobsters being dropped into boiling water.

Yeah it probably sucks for the catfish, but it is a little known secret that catfish are all kind of jerks who would drive 10 miles under the speed limit in the left lane if they were smart enough to have cars.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wax_on: Catfish abuse relevant to my interests.

[visrate.com image 576x1024]


Nice. Loves me some Hannah B.

If people want to get all disgruntled about abuses in catfish farming, let's talk about Asia first.


/don't eat Asian catfish, it's almost always Swai, and you definitely don't want to know how they are raised.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're dumb enough to eat poop, I don't care how humans treat you.


/unless you're a dog
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

151: TWX: wax_on: Catfish abuse relevant to my interests.

[visrate.com image 576x1024]

Good looking gal, but what the hell happened to her wrist?

Noodling.


I'll learn to play it Dad, I swear!
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Euphemism headline trifecta in 3, 2, 1...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Abusing the catfish" seems to run parallel "Bludgeoning the flaps."

/deep thoughts
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wax_on: Catfish abuse relevant to my interests.

[visrate.com image 576x1024]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
winedrinkingman:

Ethics is as much about treating animals "nice" as it is not making emotionally manipulative shock videos.

To someone who isn't familiar with animals, this may seem alarming:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It is exactly the same as your mom getting a pedicure, except the cow doesn't get cucumber water.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the whiskers, they tickle
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: wax_on: Catfish abuse relevant to my interests.

[visrate.com image 576x1024]

Good looking gal, but what the hell happened to her wrist?


Catfish have teeth.
 
