(AP News)   NC to pass law making it harder for 14-year-old children to marry adults. In other news, it's still legal for 14-year-olds to marry adults in NC   (apnews.com) divider line
88
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I never thought of NC as a civilized place, despite all the recent hoopla about it being so "liberal", so I'm not shocked.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, adults are marrying 14 year olds.  The teen is not the instigating party in that scenario.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the subject matter, I would have gone with, "more difficult."
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well who else are they going to marry?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horribly enough, George and Arkansas still had a 14 or 15-yr age of consent. That's F**ked up enough.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, the minimum age in NC was 12 until 2001. They're making progress.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, evangelical Christianity! Is there anything you can't be horrible on? Don't answer that.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to upset all the women lining up to marry 14 year-old boys.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Horribly enough, George and Arkansas still had a 14 or 15-yr age of consent. That's F**ked up enough.


I can't believe Arkansas did that to poor little George! This country...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Horribly enough, George and Arkansas still had a 14 or 15-yr age of consent. That's F**ked up enough.


Conservatives aren't known for seeking consent anyway.  They seem to prefer not having it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Mrs Samurai and I got married, we noticed on the application it said 14-15yo could get married, BUT, it required the approval of a state judge.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inevitably voted down by family values rapists.
 
PlasticMoby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Horribly enough, George and Arkansas still had a 14 or 15-yr age of consent. That's F**ked up enough.


No we don't,dipshiat. Age of consent is 16 and age you can marry is 17. fark off.

/Arkansas
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need a judge, but under 16 is still a regular occurrence in Georgia.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Josh Duggar inconsolable.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnny queso: inevitably voted down by family values rapists.


Just because they want to see what genitals the kids have before letting them use the bathroom, doesn't make them perverts!
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"We will have moved the needle and made North Carolina no longer at the very bottom of the barrel of states," said Drew Reisinger, the register of deeds in Buncombe County."

{caught on hot mice: "Thank God forGor-kan-saw!!}
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now wait, are adult women marrying fourteen year old boys or are adult men marrying fourteen year old girls?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 585x699]


HS girls go swimming with a shark.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RasIanI: "We will have moved the needle and made North Carolina no longer at the very bottom of the barrel of states," said Drew Reisinger, the register of deeds in Buncombe County."

{caught on hot mice: "Thank God forGor-kan-saw!!}


*Ar-kan-saw

F*** off phone
 
johnny queso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: johnny queso: inevitably voted down by family values rapists.

Just because they want to see what genitals the kids have before letting them use the bathroom, doesn't make them perverts!


now scat, you kids. scat!!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PlasticMoby: Somaticasual: Horribly enough, George and Arkansas still had a 14 or 15-yr age of consent. That's F**ked up enough.

No we don't,dipshiat. Age of consent is 16 and age you can marry is 17. fark off.

/Arkansas


So much progressive
 
go_Oilers_go
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: When Mrs Samurai and I got married, we noticed on the application it said 14-15yo could get married, BUT, it required the approval of a state judge.


and a full paper route.
at least 30 houses
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guess I'll change my vacation plans
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These laws have remained in the books due to the influence of the same trash that complains that legislation that allows teenagers to get vaccines w/o their parents permission violate parental rights. And parental rights are important for things like arranging a marriage between your teenage daughter and her rapist.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Man it's amazing the outright lies.

Georgia's consent laws go like this:

Are you 17 or 16 but not 15? Then you can sex with a 16 or 17 year old.

Over 17 and under 16? Statutory rape and possible other charges.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is how creepy it looks....🤮
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only bumped it to 16.  Because I guess going straight to 18 would be absurd.  FFS.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What district will Gaetz run for?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: When Mrs Samurai and I got married, we noticed on the application it said 14-15yo could get married, BUT, it required the approval of a state judge.


roymoore.orgView Full Size
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RasIanI: [Fark user image image 425x566]

This is how creepy it looks....🤮


And that's his cousin.

He Rudy'd her.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Horribly enough, George and Arkansas still had a 14 or 15-yr age of consent. That's F**ked up enough.


That's a bit sensationalized.  For georgia the person still has to be withing 4 years of that age (though an 18 year old and 14 year old is a little creepy).

For Arkansas they have to be within 4 years of the younger persons age.

What you referenced aren't age of consent laws, they're Romeo and juliet laws.  If the offender is over 18 it is still statutory rape.

This basically makes it so teens who are dating or just banging aren't arrested.  That's it.  And that's actually reasonable.  There's no reason to ruin a teens life because he or she was having (consensual) sex with someone in their age range.

The age of consent in Arkansas is 16, but that is still too low in my opinion for anyone over 18.  They should just bump that up to 18 and then have the Romeo and juliet laws from those under 18.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Crap, I should have said over 17 and under 18 = statutory rape.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: What district will Gaetz run for?


This headline will definitely get his attention, I imagine.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weird.  I submitted the same story twice last week and never got greenlit.

The author of the bill said he started out with language saying you had to be 18 to get married, but that didn't fly because so many members of the NC House and Senate either had married a teenager or had relatives who did.

And that's why the new law makes it legal to get married at age 16, perfect for good old-fashioned NC shotgun weddings.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't bifucate the law into two classes to give the tradition a sporting chance.  Ugly girls children can still choose to marry at 12, but the pretty ones have to wait until 14.
 
Brian The Fist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny queso: UNC_Samurai: johnny queso: inevitably voted down by family values rapists.

Just because they want to see what genitals the kids have before letting them use the bathroom, doesn't make them perverts!

now scat, you kids. scat!!


Fark user imageView Full Size

/sees what you did there
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Man it's amazing the outright lies.

Georgia's consent laws go like this:

Are you 17 or 16 but not 15? Then you can sex with a 16 or 17 year old.

Over 17 and under 16? Statutory rape and possible other charges.


That part is fairly recent (1995) when they raised the general age from 14 to 16. And you go could go younger (again with a judge's consent).
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Serious question,
Im from Canada, I don't understand American laws.
My question is don't these states have age of consent laws?
Isn't the law 18 years of age for sex? (Or 21?)
They expect these "grooms" to wait 4-7 years for a honeymoon with their new child bride?
Am I missing something?
Do age of consent laws not apply if you marry a 14 year old?
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: When Mrs Samurai and I got married, we noticed on the application it said 14-15yo could get married, BUT, it required the approval of a state judge.


I won't make any assumptions about her sense of humor, but I hope you didn't suggest  a 14 or 15 year old to Mrs. Samurai.

(Tip for the women: If your guy asks for a threesome, respond enthusiastically. Suggest his best friend.)
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: When Mrs Samurai and I got married, we noticed on the application it said 14-15yo could get married, BUT, it required the approval of a state judge.


Was the approval difficult to obtain?
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz, but for myself I wouldn't want a kid that screams that they are GROWN just because I wanted to get into their Pants!!!!!

I've got a friend who's daughter did that everytime ya asked them to clean their room, wash dishes or even feed the dog or cat.......She's now 18 thank goodness & I'm still surprised that her Mom didn't kill that kid before she turned 18. Mom finally told her to get out after she Graduated from High school.  I couldn't blame Mom not wanting a Non working ADULT sitting & not doing anything other than Screaming about nothing.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh subby, if you say magic words aka if you're married, its legal to be a pedophile in 44 states.... and in 20 states, theres no minimum age for marriage with a parental waiver.

Learn more about the loopholes which allow marriage under the age of 18 in most U.S. states.

And then you'll try to tell me that we're more civilised than the talibans... barely subby, barely.
 
gamergirl23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blondambition: Now wait, are adult women marrying fourteen year old boys or are adult men marrying fourteen year old girls?


It's not like you can't find an adult still willing to honk your boobs if that's what you're into.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Kitty2.0: Man it's amazing the outright lies.

Georgia's consent laws go like this:

Are you 17 or 16 but not 15? Then you can sex with a 16 or 17 year old.

Over 17 and under 16? Statutory rape and possible other charges.

That part is fairly recent (1995) when they raised the general age from 14 to 16. And you go could go younger (again with a judge's consent).


Correct. It was uh...relevant to my teenage interests so I paid attention. My mom could make or break it with the wave of her hand (call the authorities), if she wanted to.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rather curious that the people incredibly concerned about vast Satanic pedophile rings are the same ones in favor of child marriage.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow.  Two states have NO low end age for marriage with parental consent: California and Mississippi.  Mass is 12 for girls and 14 for boys and New Hampshire is 13 for and 14 for boys.  Why the difference for genders?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: UNC_Samurai: When Mrs Samurai and I got married, we noticed on the application it said 14-15yo could get married, BUT, it required the approval of a state judge.

Was the approval difficult to obtain?


Just gotta be pregnant and he has to have a job.
 
