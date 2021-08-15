 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Town terrorized by mystery criminal stuffing baked beans in mailboxes   (metro.co.uk) divider line
24
    Strange, Crime, Baked beans, Police, baked bean bandit  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 481x466]



──────────────────────────────────
──────────────────────────────────
──────────────────────────────────
──────────────────────────────────
────────────────█─────────────────
────────────────█─────────────────
───────────────███────────────────
████████▄─────██─██─────▄█████████
▄▄▄▄▄█████▄───█───█───▄██████████▀
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀█████▄───────▄███▀▀▀▀▀▀▀█▄─
─▀█████▄█████───────█████████▄──█▄
───██▄▄██──███─────████▀▀████▀▀──█
───██████─████─────███▄▄███▄██────
──▄▄████▄▄████─────██████████▄▄──▄
█▄───────█████─────██████──────▄▄█
▀█████████▀▀────────▀████████████▀
──▀████▀──────────────▀███████▀───
───────────█────────█─────────────
──────────█──────────█────────────
─────────█────────────█───────────
────────██────────────██──────────
──────███─────────────███─────────
─────███───────────────███────────
─────██▄───────────────▄██────────
───███─▀▄████▄───▄████▄▀─██───────
───██───██████───██████───██──────
──███────▀███▀───▀███▀─────██─────
────────────────────────────██────
──██─────────────────────────██───
─██───────────────────────────█───
─██─────██████▄▄─▄▄██████───█─────
──██───███████████████████──█─────
──██──████▓▓▓▓█████▓▓▓▓████─██────
──██──████▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓████─██────
──██───████▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓████──██────
─██─────█████████████████────██───
██────────────────────────────██──
█──────────────────────────────██─
────────────────────────────────██
──────────────────────────────────
──────────────────────────────────
──────────────────────────────────
─────▀████████████████████▀───────
───────▀████████████████▀─────────
──────────────────────────────────
──────────────────────────────────
──────────────────────────────────
──────────────────────────────────
──────────────────────────────────
──────────────────────────────────
──────────────────────────────█───
─────────────────────────────███──
─█─────█─────█───────────────███──
███───███───███─────███─────█████─
███───███───███────█████───███████
███───███───███───███████──███████
███───███───███──█████████──█████─
███───███───███──████──████──███──
███───███───███──███────███──███──
███──█████──███──██─────███──███──
███──█████──███─────────███──███──
███──█████──███───────█████──███──
███████─███████─────███████──███──
███████─███████───█████████──███──
─██████─██████───██████████──███──
─█████───█████───████──████──███──
─█████───█████───███────███──███──
─█████───█████───███────███──███──
─█████───█████───███────███──███──
──████───████────████──████──███──
──████───████────██████████──███──
──████───████────██████████──███──
──████───████─────█████─███──████─
───██─────██───────███───███──████
──────────────────────────────────
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sfae.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that a euphemism?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 481x466]


Bill Foster is thinking about those beans, duh.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is this the natural progression of spam?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bet the Franks are behind this.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kerry viral marketing?
 
jimjays
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's important to have a hobby that you keep your sanity. Imagine what this guy--we all know it's a guy--would be doing without his wholesome hobby.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Is this the natural progression of spam?


Next, we'll be finding Lobster Thermidor au Crevettes with a mornay sauce served in a Provencale manner with shallots and aubergines garnished with truffle pate, brandy and with a fried egg on top of our doorsteps.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*walks to front door, shouts* "Beans are here!"
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope they catch this guy that there's an interview. How does he decide who gets beaned? What disqualifies someone from the honor of his attention?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Is that a euphemism?


The Office, U.K. NSFW?

The Office UK - Anne vs Taffy
Youtube mdQ90mb0mWs
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Has he ... bean?

Yes, after breakfast. But that doesn't matter now, he's dead!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Any security or doorbell cameras capture that beautiful bean footage?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'twas Beanus!!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: aleister_greynight: Is this the natural progression of spam?

Next, we'll be finding Lobster Thermidor au Crevettes with a mornay sauce served in a Provencale manner with shallots and aubergines garnished with truffle pate, brandy and with a fried egg on top of our doorsteps.


Sounds good to me. Except I can't eat lobster I just remembered. It gives me the gout in my big toe and I want to scream.
 
woodjf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Wanted for questioning:
[cdn.shopify.com image 502x560]


That's the stink eye if I've ever seen it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
matthewpury.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jimjays: It's important to have a hobby that you keep your sanity. Imagine what this guy--we all know it's a guy--would be doing without his wholesome hobby.


I think we all know what Freud would say.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anybody want to join me in a Nationwide copycat spree ?
 
