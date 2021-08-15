 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Politician who won election by one vote arrested due to election fraud   (foxnews.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They must be Republicans based on how many times their party was mentioned in TFA.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: They must be Republicans based on how many times their party was mentioned in TFA.


Dem or it wouldn't be on Fox at all.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: They must be Republicans based on how many times their party was mentioned in TFA.


Yeah, everyone knows how red Compton is.

https://ballotpedia.org/Isaac_Galvan
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: BizarreMan: They must be Republicans based on how many times their party was mentioned in TFA.

Dem or it wouldn't be on Fox at all.


According to Ballotpedia he's a Democrat so this is obviously evidence of a vast Deep State anti-Trump conspiracy.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perps like this are giving Antifa a bad name.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad he got caught.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stop the steal!
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
97k residents in Hawthorne but only 1,909 ballots cast?! Wow. & Of those, 5 were illegal?
 
gremlin79
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Stop the steal!


He's under arrest.  It's pretty much stopped
 
