(Fox News)   Campaign funds can be donated to places like universities, as long as it isn't for "personal benefit," and many retired politicians do just that. Slightly less common is donating while you are still in office, and before your son tries to get in   (foxnews.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I for one, am unable to drum up any outrage at anything tuck tuck is upset about.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$50k?

Ummmm... lol that doesn't influence anyone when regular $1,000,000+ donations come flooding in.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fox link - so, a Democrat gace a relatively small amount of money to a university out of altruism and Fox is losing their f*cking shiat over it while ignoring the entire Trump kleptocracy.

Someone tell me if I'm wrong.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Fox link - so, a Democrat gace a relatively small amount of money to a university out of altruism and Fox is losing their f*cking shiat over it while ignoring the entire Trump kleptocracy.

Someone tell me if I'm wrong.


Oh, you're not wrong at all. But it looks like the RWNJs are trying to find dirt on him to take him down like they did Franken.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's how you do it. Ask Aunt Becky about it.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh NO!  Ted Lieu is facing...SCRUTINY!
By Faux News...
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Ted Lieu gave $50,000 between 2015 and 2018, stopping 3 years before his son would start. Meaning that his son would have been a freshman or sophomore in high school.

Predicting that your son would go to your alma mater and "bribing" them years in advance is one explanation.

Another is that Ted Lieu realized that his normal donations might be misconstrued, and therefore stopped giving so as to avoid the appearance of impropriety.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like I won't be voting for him for President any time soon...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe that Republicans call any kind of grift "just business and politics as usual."
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's headline implies it was campaign money used to make the donation

Article does not support that
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lieu gave $51,046 to his alma mater"

It's a non-issue, other than the fact that he plainly caved in, and substantially, out of sympathy for the puppy-dog-eyed first-year who called him as part of some fundraising campaign. My undergrad alma mater was expensive and gave little in funding, so I firmly tell those callers "no." My MA/PhD school was better, so I'll give them something.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't a politician, but didn't take the old fraudulent daddy 2 million to get jarjar slenderman into havard?
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FW: FW: FW: DEMS IN DISARRAY!!!111!!111

/If it's against the rules, punish accordingly.
//Not clicking a fox link
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, it's possible Ted screwed up, but article takes facts that don't show any wrongdoing and throws implications around instead of having anything concrete.  Given Fox's history of constantly lying about trivially verifiable things, they can fark off out of everyone's line of sight and stay there.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that Lieu gave $51,046 to his alma mater, Stanford University, between February 2016 and June 2018.
Lieu's son is about to start at Stanford as a freshman in the class of 2025"

How is this not standard fare for an alumnus? The entire elite university endowment model is based on annual contributions from alumni.

Harvard, Yale, Stanford  -- these institutions boast of billion dollar endowments.

They don't just invest well.
 
makerofmaps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we return to you regular schedule program of democrats killing grandmas in nursing homes and groping assistants. Later we will watch a democrat replay of how to abandon on embassy. Just like the democrat withdrawal in 1975.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrutiny!

Fark user imageView Full Size


That means there must be something here, dagnabbit!
 
NotTheBestDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: $50k?

Ummmm... lol that doesn't influence anyone when regular $1,000,000+ donations come flooding in.



^^^ This.

To believe $50k would move the needle for admission to a school like Stanford is laughable. Arguably, it *could* move the needle, but not in a helpful direction.

It costs $300k to go there for 4 years -> hundreds of thousands of people would be willing to pay a 17% upcharge to go to Stanford, and it would be worth it.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: "Lieu gave $51,046 to his alma mater"

It's a non-issue, other than the fact that he plainly caved in, and substantially, out of sympathy for the puppy-dog-eyed first-year who called him as part of some fundraising campaign. My undergrad alma mater was expensive and gave little in funding, so I firmly tell those callers "no." My MA/PhD school was better, so I'll give them something.


John Mulaney Got Cheated Out of $120K | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube aiqKK4ysI7g


Relevant, with NSFW language
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Subby's headline implies it was campaign money used to make the donation

Article does not support that


Link in article does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: $50k?

Ummmm... lol that doesn't influence anyone when regular $1,000,000+ donations come flooding in.


Yeah.  For a short time I'd dated the stepdaughter of a man that had made such a large donation to the local university that his name was on the building that the money paid to build.  The murmurings were that his son had been so academically awful that this was the only way to get him into college.

I'm also not inclined to give Fox News or any of the rest of the right-wing media any sort of credibility.  They don't deserve it.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And it's in one of these Envelopes too.......!!!!!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RasIanI: "Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that Lieu gave $51,046 to his alma mater, Stanford University, between February 2016 and June 2018.
Lieu's son is about to start at Stanford as a freshman in the class of 2025"

How is this not standard fare for an alumnus? The entire elite university endowment model is based on annual contributions from alumni.

Harvard, Yale, Stanford  -- these institutions boast of billion dollar endowments.

They don't just invest well.


So his son is a freshman in high school now and they're already saying that he's bound for Stanford?

At absolute best this is disingenuous, and in reality this is typical Fox astroturfed bullshiat.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: So Ted Lieu gave $50,000 between 2015 and 2018, stopping 3 years before his son would start. Meaning that his son would have been a freshman or sophomore in high school.

Predicting that your son would go to your alma mater and "bribing" them years in advance is one explanation.

Another is that Ted Lieu realized that his normal donations might be misconstrued, and therefore stopped giving so as to avoid the appearance of impropriety.


Also Stanford is no different than any other ivy league school with a disturbing legacy acceptance rate. About 18% of thier students are legacies whose parents donated. This is the system and I doubt Tucker agrees with any of that would see it changed.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuck needs to STFU.

/That is all...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Tuck needs to STFU.

/That is all...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Forensicator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I for one, am unable to drum up any outrage at anything tuck tuck is upset about.


Opening derp salvo.  Well done.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: IndyJohn: Subby's headline implies it was campaign money used to make the donation

Article does not support that

Link in article does.

[Fark user image image 425x642]


Thank you. It's a very poorly written article then. It says in the body Ted Lieu gave money to Stanford, not that his campaign did. If you have to click a link in the article to see that. The author didn't do a good job conveying their message.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make it illegal
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, lemme get this straight. He donated money for 3 consecutive years and stopped 3 years before his son PICKED a school to attend. That's pretty clairvoyant planning.

I mean, what would be WORSE is if he took campaign funds and used them to pay directly into his own business. Nobody would be that obvious, right........
 
The_Forensicator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Thank you. It's a very poorly written article then. It says in the body Ted Lieu gave money to Stanford, not that his campaign did.


California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu is facing scrutiny over donating more than $50,000 of his campaign dollars to his alma mater as his son prepares to enter the school for his freshman year.

Either way, not cool yea?
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: NewportBarGuy: $50k?

Ummmm... lol that doesn't influence anyone when regular $1,000,000+ donations come flooding in.

Yeah.  For a short time I'd dated the stepdaughter of a man that had made such a large donation to the local university that his name was on the building that the money paid to build.  The murmurings were that his son had been so academically awful that this was the only way to get him into college.

I'm also not inclined to give Fox News or any of the rest of the right-wing media any sort of credibility.  They don't deserve it.


So we can look forward to the Ted Lieu for Congress Memorial Garden Shed
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giving your campaign money to your alma mater is pretty scummy.   I give it about a 4 out of 10.

Spending millions of campaign dollars hiring your kids as "consultants"  is about an 8.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: while ignoring the entire Trump kleptocracy.


I can't wait until Fox news has to report on Trump being charged for all the money he stole.

Also, I am not sure this story is even true. Twitter suspended the account for a reason.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: IndyJohn: Subby's headline implies it was campaign money used to make the donation

Article does not support that

Link in article does.

[Fark user image image 425x642]

Thank you. It's a very poorly written article then. It says in the body Ted Lieu gave money to Stanford, not that his campaign did. If you have to click a link in the article to see that. The author didn't do a good job conveying their message.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
farkKKer KKKarlson can get fuxed. The fact that this product of privilege and money is complaining about anyone else is about as rich as KKKarlson would be had he never worked a day in his life.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I dont care
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sure Stanford will return the money, if they can figure out how to make ends meet without it.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Subby's headline implies it was campaign money used to make the donation

Article does not support that


Came for
Fark user imageView Full Size
and see it has already been covered
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure Stanford could sue FOX for defamation.  FOX could use the services of the Guiliani, Powel, Pillow law firm which is winding up its bandages after its bout with Dominion.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: IndyJohn: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: IndyJohn: Subby's headline implies it was campaign money used to make the donation

Article does not support that

Link in article does.

[Fark user image image 425x642]

Thank you. It's a very poorly written article then. It says in the body Ted Lieu gave money to Stanford, not that his campaign did. If you have to click a link in the article to see that. The author didn't do a good job conveying their message.

[Fark user image 425x718]


Ah, I overlooked that. Well, let's look into it then. But preferably have some proper adults do that and not the Fox News gaggle.
 
The_Forensicator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I dont care


By posting, you clearly do.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: IndyJohn: Subby's headline implies it was campaign money used to make the donation

Article does not support that

Link in article does.

[Fark user image 425x642]


Article is low key race-baiting, how dare he do what everyone else does, even though he didn't but it's bad look at how many asians make up Harvard!

It's the same arseholes that overlook Mitch's obscene, ethically impossible wealth while simultaneously screeching about how evil (and jewish, don'tcha know) Diane Feinsten sold a 40+M lake tahoe vacation home. "Where even does all her money come from?!" Oh, I don't know, maybe her billionaire husband? No no, that can't be it...
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I for one, am unable to drum up any outrage at anything tuck tuck is upset about.


Seeing as this is a Faux News article on a Democrat, I just assumed that a Republican is about to be swept up in a similar scandal.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I for one, am unable to drum up any outrage at anything tuck tuck is upset about.


Nepotism and grift are OK when we do *it*

/at least 50 Fark Libs who smarted this and another 500 who nodded approvingly
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Fox link - so, a Democrat gace a relatively small amount of money to a university out of altruism and Fox is losing their f*cking shiat over it while ignoring the entire Trump kleptocracy.

Someone tell me if I'm wrong.


Post #3 - $50,000 is a relatively small amount

/also Fark Libs, $50,000 income should disqualify you from stimulus and child credits you rich Kulak
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sozelle: Benevolent Misanthrope: Fox link - so, a Democrat gace a relatively small amount of money to a university out of altruism and Fox is losing their f*cking shiat over it while ignoring the entire Trump kleptocracy.

Someone tell me if I'm wrong.

Oh, you're not wrong at all. But it looks like the RWNJs are trying to find dirt on him to take him down like they did Franken.


And Cuomo.
 
EL EM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember when much greater "scandals" than this were called 'nothingburgers'.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Benevolent Misanthrope: Fox link - so, a Democrat gace a relatively small amount of money to a university out of altruism and Fox is losing their f*cking shiat over it while ignoring the entire Trump kleptocracy.

Someone tell me if I'm wrong.

Post #3 - $50,000 is a relatively small amount

/also Fark Libs, $50,000 income should disqualify you from stimulus and child credits you rich Kulak


It is almost like one of them is a multi-billion dollar per year institution, and the other is people not being paid a living wage.

Weird how people are able to look at entirely different situations and come to different conclusions, isn't it?
 
