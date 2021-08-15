 Skip to content
(CNN)   Apparently Mother Nature really has it in for Haiti this week   (cnn.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And fark this island in particular.

yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's the precipitation that's going to kill. Grace isn't a big storm, but it's been rainy for hours. There's no ground cover in Haiti, just mud.

Another guy on the dock sails supplies over after earthquakes and hurricanes. It's a long trip, but he has a big boat. He ends up doing it a lot, sadly. I think he may be planning a run after the sea lays down a bit.

It's all so shiatty. Haiti was once the wealthiest country in the Caribbean. Centuries ago.

Je suis désolé.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess you could say mother nature is Haitin'

