(France 24)   Life in a Serbian cave is sounding pretty good right now, even they get vaccinated against COVID-19 because it's the wise thing to do   (france24.com) divider line
Weird Hal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm a garden hermit and I'm vaccinated.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dream Academy - "Life In A Northern Town" (Official Music Video)
Youtube 5UXnulANF8g
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We're getting dunked on. By Serbia. A country so far up it's own ass it builds monuments to little terrorist farkers that start world wars.

/I suggest we let that marinate
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He didn't listen to all the Facebook doctors?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
According to that article he needs a wolf vaccine
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The CIA must have paid him off.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NINEv2: We're getting dunked on. By Serbia. A country so far up it's own ass it builds monuments to little terrorist farkers that start world wars.

/I suggest we let that marinate


Serbia's vax rate is lower than the US,  so one hermit getting jabbed isn't really dunking on anyone.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Han Solo has really let himself go.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: [Fark user image image 295x286]
Han Solo has really let himself go.


Well you know what they say about married couples starting to look like one another as they age.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How deep is that cave? Deep enough for a shadowy government HQ?
 
Count_Crackula
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5UXnulAN​F8g]


Glad to know I wasn't the only one that thought of this song after reading the headline.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kbronsito: How deep is that cave? Deep enough for a shadowy government HQ?


No need. All of those live rent-free in the heads of republicans.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wish he'd be honest and just admit he only did it for the WiFi signal boost.
 
