 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Arabiya)   The Fall of Kabul   (english.alarabiya.net) divider line
18
    More: News, Afghanistan, Afghan interior ministry, Taliban spokesperson, Taliban official, Ali Ahmad Jilali, northern outskirts of the city, latest headlines, former Afghan interior minister  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Aug 2021 at 7:05 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"This whole stupid country went crazy after 9/11."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus wept.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's unfortunate, but it's been 20 years. If the Afghan government hasn't gotten their shiat together by now, they literally never will.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, this should end well. I'm sure, like the US, the Taliban will keep their promises.
 
thisispete
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Charlie Wilson's War - Zen master and the little boy
Youtube e2cjVhUrmII
 
go_Oilers_go
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kabul looks fine to me: is hussnu still there?
s3-media3.fl.yelpcdn.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Russia, on the other hand, has said it has no intention of evacuating its officials from Kabul.

Of course not. The Talban has no interest in pissinbg off their weapons suppliers.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bostonguy: "This whole stupid country went crazy after 9/11."

[Fark user image 704x396]



I'm thinking a lot intel analysts are going to be changing careers over the coming years - such a massive  intelligence cockup.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cutting and running is never a politically popular posture, but it has to be done. This was inevitable. It wouldn't matter if we did it 10 years ago or 10 years from now, the outcome would still be the same.

Give Biden credit for having the balls to do what his three predecessors couldn't.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"we should stay behind and 'fix' the country"

- people who won't personally go to Afghanistan to 'fix' the country
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Remember when Dotard wanted to have the Taliban visit him at Camp David one year? Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"'What's happening there now is exposing the lie we have seen for the past 20 years,' he said. 'We were never training Afghans to truly fight and protect their country. ... Now we are pulling the Band-Aid off the bullet wound, and the world is seeing it in real time.'"

Yup.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone who feels the Taliban is an existential threat to the US is free to join any number of mercenary groups fighting them.

Not really in the mood for MAGAT chicken hawkery right now.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We were never going to build a nation out of tribes that consider tribal and religious warfare to be a way of life and a national sport. I don't expect it to change in my lifetime or yours.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm pretty sure that in the future, the Afghans will call this "yet another liberation day".
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.