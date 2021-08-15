 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Discover the hidden lake of pink dolphins. Surprisingly not a euphemism (edition.cnn.com)
    Interesting, Indigenous peoples, Amazon Rainforest, Venezuela, Amazon River, inhabitants of a protected wetlands system, South America, Peru, Manaus  
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$80 of mushrooms and they will come to my house and do an exotic dance on my coffee table.
Which is cool.
Until the green rhinoceros vaudeville routine starts.
That's when shiat gets weird...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink Dolphin is my all-woman Phish cover band.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't make dolphins angry. You won't like them when they are angry.
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boto are the only dolphins that can turn their heads.

iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No mention of blowholes?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: No mention of blowholes?


How dare you project certain sexual orientation onto them.
 
