(Twitter)   This is what despair and needless suffering sounds like in a Covid-wracked hospital ward   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Full thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That is just an amazing story, intellectually you know all this is happening, but it is a jolt to hear it first hand.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
F*cking hell.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's heart and gut wrenching.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We've done everything we can to save these people's lives, except round up and forcibly inject anti-vaxxers with a vaccine.

I'm sure that "cooler heads" will prevail, but I for one am sick of the half-measures.  Your right to get sick ends well before my immune system begins.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We are going to lose a lot of doctors and nurses, they are going to burn out. It's already happening, this is the fourth wave for them. PTSD never used to be a big thing for medical personnel, not unheard of but the softer more vulnerable ones usually never made it to Medical School graduation. Now, I wouldn't be surprised if the majority of them weren't flirting with it.

This is the most frustrating situation, and there isn't much we can do, not anymore. They are dying in droves and they still pretend like covid isn't real. How many patients heads have first-year nurses had to pull a sheet over this year? Think they are going to last long?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: We are going to lose a lot of doctors and nurses, they are going to burn out. It's already happening, this is the fourth wave for them. PTSD never used to be a big thing for medical personnel, not unheard of but the softer more vulnerable ones usually never made it to Medical School graduation. Now, I wouldn't be surprised if the majority of them weren't flirting with it.

This is the most frustrating situation, and there isn't much we can do, not anymore. They are dying in droves and they still pretend like covid isn't real. How many patients heads have first-year nurses had to pull a sheet over this year? Think they are going to last long?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: OK So Amuse Me: We are going to lose a lot of doctors and nurses, they are going to burn out. It's already happening, this is the fourth wave for them. PTSD never used to be a big thing for medical personnel, not unheard of but the softer more vulnerable ones usually never made it to Medical School graduation. Now, I wouldn't be surprised if the majority of them weren't flirting with it.

This is the most frustrating situation, and there isn't much we can do, not anymore. They are dying in droves and they still pretend like covid isn't real. How many patients heads have first-year nurses had to pull a sheet over this year? Think they are going to last long?

[Fark user image 500x713]
[Fark user image 500x430]


Both after pictures have that thousand-yard stare...chilling.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is my best friend's niece. She and her husband are doctors at a hospital in Austin, TX.

She posted this on Facebook last month:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?


"You think you're puttin' Satan's straw down my child's throat?  Think again, Bub."
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 39 and fully vaxxed.  I got black out drunk last night and woke up with 2 new bruises on my left elbow and knee.

Beats waking up on a ventilator.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?


Christian Scientist, for one.

/always thought the name was a bit of an oxymoron
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?


Actual child murderers.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?


They should be arrested and charged with child abuse, but they won't be.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxxers...  The Stupid is strong within these.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: This is my best friend's niece. She and her husband are doctors at a hospital in Austin, TX.

She posted this on Facebook last month:

[Fark user image 490x822]


can't find the twitter link, but it described how nurses at a hospital are now being escorted by security leaving and entering the grounds.

how mental are we that we are attacking nurses at the hospital?  You have to have a crack in your brain to think that is a good way to spend your time.

next up: spike strips outside the fire station
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No ventilation for antivaxers
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Habitual Cynic: Anti-vaxxers...  The Stupid is strong within these.


that ain't stupid.  I can work with stupid.  Stupid people are smart enough to realize they are stupid and can be willing to learn or yield to experts.  stupid is a lack of intelligence.

This is something else.  This is active rejection of intelligence.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Lorelle: This is my best friend's niece. She and her husband are doctors at a hospital in Austin, TX.

She posted this on Facebook last month:

[Fark user image 490x822]

can't find the twitter link, but it described how nurses at a hospital are now being escorted by security leaving and entering the grounds.

how mental are we that we are attacking nurses at the hospital?  You have to have a crack in your brain to think that is a good way to spend your time.

next up: spike strips outside the fire station


The hospital I work for has been lucky, in that we haven't had any nutters show up and do that crazy sh*t.  But I do feel for many doctors and nurses who have to deal with them.  It's bad enough they have to deal with massive caseloads of sick people, but then having to deal with nutters who threaten to hurt or kill them?

I agree with what someone else said, we're going to have a massive shortage of both doctors and nurses before this is over.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lorelle: This is my best friend's niece. She and her husband are doctors at a hospital in Austin, TX.

She posted this on Facebook last month:

[Fark user image 490x822]



I realize healthcare is full of bean counters and the bottom line, but at this stage of the fight, the administration should be doing whatever it takes to keep from losing workers to anything.  I mean, right now, there should be armed personnel at every entrance, refusing entry to anyone not having valid proof of vaccine and wearing a mask correctly.  Your kid is sick?  The kid gets in, you stay in the parking lot and either sign the documents allowing any and all treatments necessary or you get arrested for trespassing and child negligence/abuse.  You sick and no proof of vaccine?  You go to the back of the line and sit by the morgue trucks, wait for personnel to assist you into the back of the truck.

You sick and have proof of vaccine?  Come on in and tell us your symptoms.

These damn fools that are convinced that they are 10 foot tall and bullet proof are too stupid to realize that if all the healthcare folks drop dead, the pharmacies, hospitals, etc., are not going to just throw open the doors and hand out meds and surgeries.  They will shut the doors and lock up, until ordered to do otherwise.  Government things like court orders and military staffing take time, and in the meantime, if Ashley, Karen, Brad, Brayden or whoever break a leg, get stung by a murder hornet, wreck the car, or have radiating chest pains, well too damn bad.  You'll have to rely on the expired first aid kit in the bottom drawer in the bathroom.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No matter one's personal theology (or lack thereof) we can all agree if there's a realm of eternal punishment and suffering these "parents" are going there for a thousand forevers.
 
goodncold
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here in Quebec a 14 year old is in charge of their medical decisions. I always thought that was crazy to let a kid decide their medical outcomes.

Now I see the flip side of that.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, clearly she is a Never Trumper, so all her stories about children dying in ICU wards because of freedom loving patriots who refuse to get the Mark of the Beast, is just an agenda to embarrass the TRUE President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

// This is what Republicans actually believe.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Winterlight: What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?


I don't know what her parents were thinking, but I know what I would be thinking.

I will commit suicide rather than be intubated. For that matter I will commit suicide before going to the hospital for COVID. I'm not going to suffer for weeks in a hospital and probably have permanent lung damage even if I live. This has been my stance since early in the pandemic.

I am vaccinated. I wore a mask regularly before that and still wear one when it seems appropriate. I don't go to bars, clubs, busy restuarants, or other crowded indoor settings. I've tried to be reasonably cautious with my preventative measures. If my luck runs out then it's time to embrace death.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Winterlight: What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?


Gee that's a good Question to ask these People.
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Liars killed her

The nurse summarizes the entire problem with three words.
 
webct_god
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Lorelle: This is my best friend's niece. She and her husband are doctors at a hospital in Austin, TX.

She posted this on Facebook last month:

[Fark user image 490x822]


I realize healthcare is full of bean counters and the bottom line, but at this stage of the fight, the administration should be doing whatever it takes to keep from losing workers to anything.  I mean, right now, there should be armed personnel at every entrance, refusing entry to anyone not having valid proof of vaccine and wearing a mask correctly.  Your kid is sick?  The kid gets in, you stay in the parking lot and either sign the documents allowing any and all treatments necessary or you get arrested for trespassing and child negligence/abuse.  You sick and no proof of vaccine?  You go to the back of the line and sit by the morgue trucks, wait for personnel to assist you into the back of the truck.

You sick and have proof of vaccine?  Come on in and tell us your symptoms.

These damn fools that are convinced that they are 10 foot tall and bullet proof are too stupid to realize that if all the healthcare folks drop dead, the pharmacies, hospitals, etc., are not going to just throw open the doors and hand out meds and surgeries.  They will shut the doors and lock up, until ordered to do otherwise.  Government things like court orders and military staffing take time, and in the meantime, if Ashley, Karen, Brad, Brayden or whoever break a leg, get stung by a murder hornet, wreck the car, or have radiating chest pains, well too damn bad.  You'll have to rely on the expired first aid kit in the bottom drawer in the bathroom.


Nice theory. Now in practice:

You're at home, relaxing, and suddenly have severe chest pains. Worried you're having heart issues, your spouse rushes you to the ER. You get there and... crap, forgot the proof of vaccination. You go wait by the morgue trucks while your spouse goes home to get the proof of vaccination. By the time your spouse returns, you have been loaded onto the truck. Oh well, collateral damage...
 
IDisME
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Winterlight: What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?


The same kind that deny other life saving measures, like blood transfusions, vaccines, masks, you name it.  They are also the people that shouldn't have children.  Or pets.  Or jobs.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Winterlight: What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?

I don't know what her parents were thinking, but I know what I would be thinking.

I will commit suicide rather than be intubated. For that matter I will commit suicide before going to the hospital for COVID. I'm not going to suffer for weeks in a hospital and probably have permanent lung damage even if I live. This has been my stance since early in the pandemic.

I am vaccinated. I wore a mask regularly before that and still wear one when it seems appropriate. I don't go to bars, clubs, busy restuarants, or other crowded indoor settings. I've tried to be reasonably cautious with my preventative measures. If my luck runs out then it's time to embrace death.


These people were thinking 'I'd rather commit suicide than get the vaccine. I'd rather commit suicide then embarrass Trump.' And some of them will by circumstance.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: This is active rejection of intelligence.


I've forgotten a lot of my Civ classes, but I remember there being a book we were supposed to read (narrator: I hardly read any literature in that class), if not Gulliver's Travels then something similar, which discussed a race of beings ruled by pure emotion and no intelligence and how horrible they were. Millions are turning into them now because they're tired of feeling like crap for not being smart enough to fix their lives.

I don't think there's any way to bring most of them back. I know it's cruel, I know it's evil, but... I just can't figure a way to deprogram millions of people who have been turned into anti-intelligence buffoons for the purpose of giving a bunch of rich white farks control of the world. I mean, maybe if money and technology just disappeared tomorrow the smart ones would come out of the chaos over the dead rich white farks, but I don't even know if that would work....
 
princhester
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There has over the last 50-100 years been a gradual change such that now only a minority of people understand the technology of daily life.  Modern medicine and information technology may as well be magic for all most people understand of it.  It's even worse in parts of the US where science education has been dumbed down and under attack for many years.

What we are seeing here is this situation coming to a head. People simply have no foundation from which to form a rational view on the choices involved, or evaluate the advice they are given.  Consequently they are utterly at the mercy of scoundrels and evil people who will happily mislead them for profit or self-glorification or (I suspect) sadistic fun.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Habitual Cynic: Anti-vaxxers...  The Stupid is strong within these.

that ain't stupid.  I can work with stupid.  Stupid people are smart enough to realize they are stupid and can be willing to learn or yield to experts.  stupid is a lack of intelligence.

This is something else.  This is active rejection of intelligence.


I would postulate we are saying essentially the same thing.  Ignorance is a condition with a cure--knowledge is that cure.  Stupid is willful adherence to the demonstrably wrong.  It is frequently fatal--just not always quickly enough.
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they didn't want them to save their kid they should have just kept her at home or taken her to a faith healer. I am so tired of these people at this point, we might lock down work again because of them.
 
August11
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: Liars killed her

The nurse summarizes the entire problem with three words.


We need language like this moving forward.

Liars
Killed
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With  "nurses" like that, who needs the grim reaper?

Do patients have the right to refuse treatment from those azzholes?

If I get sick again,  I will require proof of vaccination, and provide mine.  Otherwise, I will find a decent medical facility, with doctors and nurses and tech etc who do not walk on their feet and knuckles.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Winterlight: What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?

I don't know what her parents were thinking, but I know what I would be thinking.

I will commit suicide rather than be intubated. For that matter I will commit suicide before going to the hospital for COVID. I'm not going to suffer for weeks in a hospital and probably have permanent lung damage even if I live. This has been my stance since early in the pandemic.


User name checks out.

/seriously, don't punch your ticket if getting a breakthrough COVID infection is the tipping point.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dear god; send me to where all the "good christians" aren't.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Habitual Cynic: Anti-vaxxers...  The Stupid is strong within these.

that ain't stupid.  I can work with stupid.  Stupid people are smart enough to realize they are stupid and can be willing to learn or yield to experts.  stupid is a lack of intelligence.

This is something else.  This is active rejection of intelligence.



Willful ignorance grinds my gears every time.  People who revel in their stupidity like it's a badge of honor.
 
Northern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: We are going to lose a lot of doctors and nurses, they are going to burn out. It's already happening, this is the fourth wave for them. PTSD never used to be a big thing for medical personnel, not unheard of but the softer more vulnerable ones usually never made it to Medical School graduation. Now, I wouldn't be surprised if the majority of them weren't flirting with it.

This is the most frustrating situation, and there isn't much we can do, not anymore. They are dying in droves and they still pretend like covid isn't real. How many patients heads have first-year nurses had to pull a sheet over this year? Think they are going to last long?


Pay is low in red states, and many rural hospitals were barely solvent before covid.  Once the federal money ends, they are on their own to pay for round the clock care for unvaccinated, uninsured or underinsured patients.  There will be lots and lots of them.
If only these states had expanded Medicaid under the ACA.
It's all there, they can decide to end the covid crisis.  They have chosen the virus.
Here in MA we will need mandatory quarantines and testing for red state citizens, and those returning from those states.
So they should enjoy the covid and loss of freedoms because they are too stupid to wear a mask or take a safe and effective vaccine.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

groppet: If they didn't want them to save their kid they should have just kept her at home or taken her to a faith healer. I am so tired of these people at this point, we might lock down work again because of them.


Ever since the first half-assed one ended I've wanted a *real* lock-down, both to show the selfish and ignorant how good they actually had it and to actually deal with the problem at hand.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
---WB Years, The Second Coming
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: No ventilation for antivaxers


Tempting ... but no. They are humans too. It would just be revenge & harm everyone in the long run.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Winterlight: What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?

Christian Scientist, for one.

/always thought the name was a bit of an oxymoron


Emphasis on "moron."
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lord Rust: leeksfromchichis: No ventilation for antivaxers

Tempting ... but no. They are humans too. It would just be revenge & harm everyone in the long run.


... They made their choice. Their choice was to reject the society in which they live in favor of the privilege they imagine being worth.

I honestly wish we could simply bar them from receiving medical treatment at all.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Winterlight: What kind of parents won't let their child be intubated as a life-saving measure?


The kind that should immediately result in a call to CPS and promptly getting a court order to temporarily put the care of the child in the hands of the hospital.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

August11: REO-Weedwagon: Liars killed her

The nurse summarizes the entire problem with three words.

We need language like this moving forward.

Liars
Killed


Dont Liars
Open Outside
 
PunGent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lord Rust: leeksfromchichis: No ventilation for antivaxers

Tempting ... but no. They are humans too. It would just be revenge & harm everyone in the long run.


Counter-point:  humans use science, logic, and tools...like vaccines.

Limited resources...like ventilators...should be triaged accordingly.

Keeping them alive thwarts Gods Plan, anyway :)
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anti Vaxxers & Anti Maskers are just what Bugs said in the above gif......!
 
