(International Business Times)   Australia locks down again   (ibtimes.com) divider line
13
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If stupid Gladys had locked down when the numbers were lower, we'd be fine. But no, she was like a deer in the headlights. She played the "weak woman" card over her relationship with Daryl Maguire, and she's proving the point now. Just when we need strength and resolve, we get bloody Gladys.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dan Andrews (he is like the governor of Victoria and left of a US Democrat)  said all fines would be paid or the sherif would be knocking on doors.  That is good but he implied that many had been dismissed several months ago.  About half my friends think most fines were dismissed.

Then he let 3 plague rats go with minor (or no) fines who brought the plague to Victoria.  He claims the law will be followed yet from the 1958 Vic crimes act (amd. 2020) about assault is "application of force includes- (a) application of heat, light, electric current or any other form of energy; and (b) application of matter in solid, liquid or gaseous form."  Sounds like a virus fits right into section b.

It also says "application of force is-...being reckless as to the infliction of bodily injury, pain, discomfort, damage, insult or deprivation of liberty- and results in the infliction of any such consequence (whether or not the consequence inflicted is the consequence intended or foreseen)."  That is good for up to 5 years in jail. If someone dies it is up to 25 years.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DON.MAC: That is good for up to 5 years in jail. If someone dies it is up to 25 years.


I like the direction your bowl spins.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wouldn't they lock up, since they're south of the equator?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: DON.MAC: That is good for up to 5 years in jail. If someone dies it is up to 25 years.

I like the direction your bowl spins.


img2.thejournal.ieView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Wouldn't they lock up, since they're south of the equator?


You need to spend more time, hypnotised by the anti-clockwise swirl of the flushing toilet and ask yourself "Which continent am I on, mate?"
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do toilets work if they spin the other way or do they shoot out projectiles instead?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Marcus Aurelius: DON.MAC: That is good for up to 5 years in jail. If someone dies it is up to 25 years.

I like the direction your bowl spins.

[img2.thejournal.ie image 600x448]


I was thinking more of Shane Warne
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Do toilets work if they spin the other way or do they shoot out projectiles instead?


Don't know.    We used to have an outhouse.  Which was weird because the neighborhood had lots of tennis courts and swimming pools.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: MythDragon: Marcus Aurelius: DON.MAC: That is good for up to 5 years in jail. If someone dies it is up to 25 years.

I like the direction your bowl spins.

[img2.thejournal.ie image 600x448]

I was thinking more of Shane Warne
[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


What's the term for that?  Crap, I'll have to googly it.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Republican headline: That's what happens when everyone doesn't own guns: the government can force you into lockdown.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Australia is pretty strict I see.
 
go_Oilers_go
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Breaking news:
The cost of Vegimite sandwiches have increased 29%
now back to the match
 
