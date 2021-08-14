 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   The problem with the anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and other idiots is that with the new variants of Covid, we're gonna have setbacks   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Vaccination, Vaccine, Smallpox, future Covid variant, government's Scientific Advisory Group, Public health, current vaccines, significant public health risk  
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This Just In.

Stupid people who thought it was a hoax or the common flu and refused to get vaccinated or wear masks, directly caused the extension of this pandemic along with hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Some of them will die. The rest will see no consequences.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You don't say...
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The byline said Michael Savage. I assume this has to be a different Michael Savage than the unhinged radio host I'm familiar with, otherwise I'd have to feel like I'm taking crazy pills
 
behanger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hated to learn that Sars-cov-2 is able to enter the brain via the nose. Hence the loss of smell, which is a form of brain damage. 

There is fear that covid infections will turn out to cause more brain damage over time.

Covidiots with extra brain damage, I am not looking forward to that.
 
indylaw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We need leadership. Stop tiptoeing around people's feelings and mandate the vaccine and masks everywhere. The Biden Administration could do this but they keep worrying about alienating the 20% of the population that won't vote for him anyway.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

indylaw: We need leadership. Stop tiptoeing around people's feelings and mandate the vaccine and masks everywhere. The Biden Administration could do this but they keep worrying about alienating the 20% of the population that won't vote for him anyway.


Appointing a dipshiat like Waleknsky should have shown you from day 1 he wasn't serious about this.

Go back and watch her first CNN appearances from around 16 months ago and see just how stupid she is.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There were going to be setbacks regardless. one only need look at more vigorously vaccinated countries to see the trend. The difference: they don't need politically-necessary scapegoats.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have a co-worker down with Covid and her son has Covid. She's on Facebook still antivaxx...just posted this. I am worried about the people not dying  I work with down with Covid and they sure aren't worried about us.

"For all the smart people comparing the vaccine to the polio vaccine. This is why the FDA cannot approve the vaccine. Nobody knows what the long-term consequences will be and that is where the problem lies."


wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Headline does not parse.

The problem(s) with anti-mask and anti-vax are independent of how new variants cause other problems. New variants cause problems. They're distinct problems.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We are not moving forward through this pandemic. The Trump/MAGA mindless hive minded researchers are as defiant as ever even catching Covid.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: There were going to be setbacks regardless. one only need look at more vigorously vaccinated countries to see the trend. The difference: they don't need politically-necessary scapegoats.


"Let's not go on about who refused to wear masks and who called for Dr. Fauci to be executed, this is a serious disease and there were going to be setbacks despite our absolute refusal to wear masks, social distance or get a simple vaccine. This isn't the time to be casting blame (on us)! shiat happens, people die, stop looking at us."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's why I said yesterday people should wear masks even if the authorities deem them not mandatory. We'll keep slipping back otherwise.
 
