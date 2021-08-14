 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 850: "Tourist Traps". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
24
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Tourist Traps

Description: Show us the most touristy places you've been in your travels.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Tourist trap West
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Tourist trap SouthEast
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

And the worst trap is the souvenir shop at the end of every major ride.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  


Giant Peanut in the Middle of Nowhere, Alabama
/when I took this, there were carloads of people waiting their turn to take photos in front of it.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 DSC_0015 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Wynnewood Walls, Miami
//free outdoor art museum
//the coolest outdoor art exhibit I have ever seen. Completely crowded, completely free, completely fun.
The Wynwood Walls
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  



Carolina Beach Boardwalk Shops at Dawn
/Carolina Beach, NC
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Monument Valley, AZ
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The entrance path to Petra, Jordan
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
La Isla de las Muñecas, Xochimilco, Mexico City
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Telluride Colorado
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

St Augustine Alligator Farm.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


60 feet tall.  60 FEET!
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Daytona Beach
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Artwork on The Corn Palace
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mansfield, Missouri is where the author of the Little House on the Prairie books lived most of her adult life. The property includes two houses as well as a museum and visitors center. This was the home she and her husband built after moving there from South Dakota.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Laura Ingalls Wilder House by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Inside the Parthenon in Nashville
Fark user imageView Full Size

Athena of the (Nashville) Parthenon by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gateway to the West
Fark user imageView Full Size

St. Louis Arch by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pompeii
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Paestum, Italy
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Vatican Collection
 
peachpicker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.