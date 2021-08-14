 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Tipping thread: cash vs. digital. Murica wins out because we are the only country that has to deal with this   (cnn.com)
398 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 15 Aug 2021 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)



aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You are allowed to ask which they prefer.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pay your farking employees.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I tip cash if I can, even if I pay with a card.

It's just... better.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On the other side, some/most restaurants seem to think that their customers are assholish enough to not bother tipping unless they're forced to sign on the machine or receipt. Never mind that signing has been optional for CC purchases for at least a few years now.

/and honesty, they might be right on that one.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes I get a receipt to sign and there is a tip line there and it's not the kind of place where you tip.

I freak out a little.  I feel like I'm getting milked, sometimes I tip sometimes I don't, I never do not feel like an ass somehow.  Imagine going to Burger King and getting asked for a tip.  Uh, no. But it's there, and they see it.

I can't be the only one.  I already feel like a total cock for mentioning it.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

433: Sometimes I get a receipt to sign and there is a tip line there and it's not the kind of place where you tip.

I freak out a little.  I feel like I'm getting milked, sometimes I tip sometimes I don't, I never do not feel like an ass somehow.  Imagine going to Burger King and getting asked for a tip.  Uh, no. But it's there, and they see it.

I can't be the only one.  I already feel like a total cock for mentioning it.


I feel you and agree with you, but this kind of nuanced thinking has no part in a fark tipping thread.

You either a) hate tipping but feel obligated to tip 100 percent of your bill and give the waiter a left-handed, gloved handjo in the bathroom or b) hate tipping, are a cheap bastard, but pretend it's your duty as a gawd-fearin' American to not tip so the employer will be forced to pay their staff more even though you know it's BS.  You also think the waiter should give you a handjo under the table because they forced a smile when you made a goofy joke.

There is no c).
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay the person as if they were making just the tip.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My policy is Just The Tip.  Don't worry, you can trust me.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who works in the industry? I honestly truly wish everyone all at once would stop tipping. Everywhere in the US.

Then, once all the people who rely on those tips move on to jobs where they don't have to, maybe the restaurant industry goes fully tits up (fine by me, I can always take up a different trade) or fully figures out that their staff need to eat, too.

But until that happens... remember that a lot of people are getting absolutely shafted, and try to work in at least a modest tip in a sit-down restaurant.

Fark tipping in fast food though. For real.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer cow.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Pay the person as if they were making just the tip.


But only if you live in a backwards country that still does this in 2021
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, and I know this is controversial, but OR:

We could stop paying shiat wages and counting on the customer to directly subsidize their wages, instead of just baking it into the price of goods and services provided, like all those non-tipping sectors that aren't constantly on fire.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you tip digitial, you take 1/4 of the tip and hand it to uncle sam instead. You are tipping the government if you tip digital.

I'm all for paying my taxes, but if I'm going to gift someone a tip, I want them to have the money. Cash is god.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The faster we can move to a cashless society, the better off we'll be. Tips or no tips, cash is antiquated, too small of denominations for any real business, and horribly risky and insecure. Leave cash for the criminals.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: The faster we can move to a cashless society, the better off we'll be. Tips or no tips, cash is antiquated, too small of denominations for any real business, and horribly risky and insecure. Leave cash for the criminals.


I disagree whole heartedly.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

433: Sometimes I get a receipt to sign and there is a tip line there and it's not the kind of place where you tip.

I freak out a little.  I feel like I'm getting milked, sometimes I tip sometimes I don't, I never do not feel like an ass somehow.  Imagine going to Burger King and getting asked for a tip.  Uh, no. But it's there, and they see it.

I can't be the only one.  I already feel like a total cock for mentioning it.


The worst are the farking food trucks with the credit card terminals that auto populate ridiculous numbers like 20, 30, or 40%.

Christ on a cracker dudes, you literally work for yourselves. Raise the price of that bagel to whatever you feel like it's worth and get the tipping nonsense out of the way.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nullav: Or, and I know this is controversial, but OR:

We could stop paying shiat wages and counting on the customer to directly subsidize their wages, instead of just baking it into the price of goods and services provided, like all those non-tipping sectors that aren't constantly on fire.


But then how could we enforce the social structures were service workers need to bow and scrape to their betters, hoping for the scraps from their table.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dedmon: 137 Is An Excellent Time: The faster we can move to a cashless society, the better off we'll be. Tips or no tips, cash is antiquated, too small of denominations for any real business, and horribly risky and insecure. Leave cash for the criminals.

I disagree whole heartedly.


Yeah, I remember. You guys were the ones saying AmEx was going to be the end-times in 1950.

It's 2021. We don't ride horses to work for a good god damned reason.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: 433: Sometimes I get a receipt to sign and there is a tip line there and it's not the kind of place where you tip.

I freak out a little.  I feel like I'm getting milked, sometimes I tip sometimes I don't, I never do not feel like an ass somehow.  Imagine going to Burger King and getting asked for a tip.  Uh, no. But it's there, and they see it.

I can't be the only one.  I already feel like a total cock for mentioning it.

I feel you and agree with you, but this kind of nuanced thinking has no part in a fark tipping thread.

You either a) hate tipping but feel obligated to tip 100 percent of your bill and give the waiter a left-handed, gloved handjo in the bathroom or b) hate tipping, are a cheap bastard, but pretend it's your duty as a gawd-fearin' American to not tip so the employer will be forced to pay their staff more even though you know it's BS.  You also think the waiter should give you a handjo under the table because they forced a smile when you made a goofy joke.

There is no c).


Er, I don't hate tipping, and I hapily tip 50% on a sit down restaurant, 15% at a grab and go counter style counter, and 30% on delivery. I tip 100% at super cuts, turning a 20 something hair cut into a 40 something. Why? Because I had to survive for 10 years on tips through my teens and twenties. I know how close to suicide I came on "bad weeks" where I was at risk of losing my meager apartment and Saturn car.

I cannot imagine ever working for tips again, I would just as soon be homeless or dead. I have nothing but the utmost empathy for tipped employees.

Getting rid of tips will reduce the employee's weekly income on average, even if "compensated" with a minimum wage or better. Until the minimum wage is $20 an hour I cannot see getting rid of tips as being a viable option.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Dedmon: 137 Is An Excellent Time: The faster we can move to a cashless society, the better off we'll be. Tips or no tips, cash is antiquated, too small of denominations for any real business, and horribly risky and insecure. Leave cash for the criminals.

I disagree whole heartedly.

Yeah, I remember. You guys were the ones saying AmEx was going to be the end-times in 1950.

It's 2021. We don't ride horses to work for a good god damned reason.


Calm down dude. You need to get a hold of your emotions before you respond here. Fark is too high brow for your emotional outbursts.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dedmon: 137 Is An Excellent Time: The faster we can move to a cashless society, the better off we'll be. Tips or no tips, cash is antiquated, too small of denominations for any real business, and horribly risky and insecure. Leave cash for the criminals.

I disagree whole heartedly.


Whats the matter ? You don't like the gubbermint and big business knowing every detail of your life ?
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't live in the US anymore and I remember when my brothers came to visit me in this fine Asian nation where I live.

They still do bring those black books with the bill inside. Just because they've somehow cornered the market on worldwide restaurants (I've seriously never been to any country where at a nice-ish joint they don't give you the bill in that black fake leather folder).

My brother (only second time out of the US) had like a compulsion. "No, man, I know she was a great waitress. We don't tip here." "But the black book." "Yeah, I don't know why they use those. But, dude, she won't understand and will probably try to give it back." "But... I want to thank her." "Then smile and say [local thanks]."
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Dedmon: 137 Is An Excellent Time: The faster we can move to a cashless society, the better off we'll be. Tips or no tips, cash is antiquated, too small of denominations for any real business, and horribly risky and insecure. Leave cash for the criminals.

I disagree whole heartedly.

Whats the matter ? You don't like the gubbermint and big business knowing every detail of your life ?


That cat is wayyyyyy out of the bag. We're talking about nationalizing the healthcare industry. They're going to know far more than what you buy at "Whole Foods" when they have your BMI on call.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I tip in crypto because people need to get with the times and you can't get people with the times unless you drag them into it kicking and screaming.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am financially secure enough to eat at a restaurant. And normally keep money just for tipping.

Cash, rounded to the nearest dollar over 15%. Ends up being 5 dollars, since i live in bumfark, and dinner rarely goes above $15. I have family members who whip out that calculator, because they need to give EXACTLY %15, like that extra 65 cents they aren't giving is some sort of personal failing if they give them a dollar instead of the 35 cents.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I am financially secure enough to eat at a restaurant. And normally keep money just for tipping.

Cash, rounded to the nearest dollar over 15%. Ends up being 5 dollars, since i live in bumfark, and dinner rarely goes above $15. I have family members who whip out that calculator, because they need to give EXACTLY %15, like that extra 65 cents they aren't giving is some sort of personal failing if they give them a dollar instead of the 35 cents.


Uhh
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a tipping thread, but it is really an "American Exceptionalism" thread, so I have an observation.

There is always some chucklehead willing to say that "the way they do it in America is so screwed up and it is holding us back" from some future. But there are probably just as many who believe that "America is pointing the way to a brighter future, so get off your horse grandpa."

Nobody stops to consider that the bright future America is rushing toward, with mandated EVs, super high taxes to pay for the richies and the infrastructure, and vaccine passports to travel out of the county, all financed by bitcoin and credit cards and overpriced real estate, is a dystopia compared to most modern countries. Why do people trust "the innovators" to be any more competent than "the boomers" in the long run when they all come from the same flawed system?

Just for instance, congratulations on higher minimum wages that people get to keep along with tipping, but that will just placate people into forgetting that universal health care and UBI are just that much farther away now.

I have said this a million times on Fark. Go watch documentaries on how other countries do things, and just do that. Stop trying to invent the wheel and figure out how tipping will lead to a great society. Fix education. Fix healthcare. Fix drug abuse. Fix the guns. And probably the desperate need to throw a few coins to the waitress won't be such an issue.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Being an older person and having friends who worked in the restaurant industry, I was always told that servers prefer cash tips.

Couple years ago I went to a somewhat high class cigar shop.  I bought a cigar and a glass of bourbon.  Nice evening.  The bill comes, it was something like $20. I pay with my debit card and write 0 for the tip, because I left a $5 bill.  Decent tip, I think.  A few days later I'm balancing my checkbook (yes, I'm an old fart), and guess what?  They left their own $5 tip on my debit card, I'm assuming because someone took that five bucks and they assumed I shafted them.

So then I started writing "CASH" on the tip line when I paid with my card, and continued leaving a cash tip.  Again, trying to be a decent guy.

Then I make a friend who has a mom who used to slave as a hotel maid.  She told me how, when her mom was starting out, the lead maid would go to the rooms to "prep" them, but was really stealing the cash tips so the other lesser maids got shafted.  This pissed me off, I always loved leaving a five or ten dollar bill with a note of thanks and getting the return "thank you" on the notepad.  Kind of ruined it when I learned the person leaving that note may be another biatch stealing tips from her coworkers.

Now I leave most of my tips on the card.  I'll let the server work out the taxes.  Better than having someone steal money from a lesser tenured employee.

/But at my local brewery I pay my bill and tip in cash.  I know them and they know me.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Palined Parenthood: Pay your farking employees.


This.
 
