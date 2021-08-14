 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mississippi Free Press)   First week of school without masks in Smith County, Mississippi, has 76 students and 11 teachers infected, 422 people in quarantine, and one 8th grade girl dead. Well, better luck next week   (mississippifreepress.org) divider line
38
    More: Scary, High school, Education, Mississippi, Smith County School District, Texas, Missouri, welfare of our children, Gov. Tate Reeves  
•       •       •

413 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Aug 2021 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They'll say it's the price of freedom or some such shiat
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She is with Christ now, who's explaining to her that she will only be able to FaceTime with her parents in the future, as they'll be burning in hell. 🙏
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
8th grade, she could have been vaccinated if her parents had done something.
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It was God's will.  How else can you explain it?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
.... and the band plays on.
 
scumshine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mississippi too
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mississippi currently has zero adult ICUs available statewide due to widespread COVID-19 outbreaks. Mississippi's only pediatric hospital, the Children's of Mississippi, announced earlier this week that it is full, including with children in pediatric ICU beds and on ventilators for life support.

Gosh.

And it's the peak of hurricane season in a year of record heat.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This must be so embarrassing for Biden, all these rednecks refusing the vaccine after he begged them to take it, makes him look so weak.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry I'm late. Was this a gun free zone?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: They'll say it's the price of freedom or some such shiat


"She had one foot in the grave anyway, what can you do?"

/oh wait, that's what they used for the olds
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on now, you finger-pointers.  In any other county in any other state, these numbers would have been doubled or tripled, because I mean really, now many children attend school in Mississippi?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: They'll say it's the price of freedom or some such shiat


They won't even go that far, more likely the fact that someone has died will just be filtered out of their thought process. It didn't happen if they don't believe it happened.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the child fault for living in Mississippi...
/it's America's cross version between Somalia and the Congo..
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More eggs for the great freedom omelette.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like teeth help ward off the virus!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No way to prevent this!" says only region where this regularly happens.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans have really stepped up their war on education.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x404]
Mississippi too


Except those monuments will somehow depict covid gloriously stepping on the neck of a minority while white kids dance around it in apparent joy.
 
Archibald_Silverstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all of the farkers believe this.

Sad.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: They'll say it's the price of freedom or some such shiat


I hope not. fark.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Mississippi currently has zero adult ICUs available statewide due to widespread COVID-19 outbreaks. Mississippi's only pediatric hospital, the Children's of Mississippi, announced earlier this week that it is full, including with children in pediatric ICU beds and on ventilators for life support.

Gosh.

And it's the peak of hurricane season in a year of record heat.


But, but democrats with their death panels and such as...
 
Dryad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Circusdog320: They'll say it's the price of freedom or some such shiat

"She had one foot in the grave anyway, what can you do?"

/oh wait, that's what they used for the olds


"She was going to die in a school shooting next week anyway, what can you do?"

/Just gotta switch it up a bit
 
red230
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The governor who frequently calls himself "a numbers guy" then struggled to recall how many children have died in Mississippi since the pandemic arrived.
"If you look at those individuals under the age of 12, what you find is that it is very rare that kids under the age of 12 have anything other than the sniffles," the governor said. "Does it happen from time to time? Sure it does. I believe we have had one fatality of an individual, maybe it could've been two-I think there's three under the age of 18 at this time? Two?"
The governor looked behind him at Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who held up four fingers."Four so far and one this summer," Dobbs told Reeves.  That figure, of course, did not include the Smith County child who died this morning."....
I just donated to the Mississipi Free Press. They're doing the Lord's work.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: [i.imgur.com image 792x658]


If you're gonna drop $75 every time you want to walk into a building that's gonna add up.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans have really stepped up their war on education.


They're consistent; I'll give them that.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have been hearing R8, so next week 250, week after that 4000, this math is not fun.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: I have been hearing R8, so next week 250, week after that 4000, this math is not fun.


The R0 numbers are from countries that were doing something like masks, social distancing, closing some business etc.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This must be so embarrassing for Biden, all these rednecks refusing the vaccine after he begged them to take it, makes him look so weak.


Maybe you should listen to the right wing talking heads.
Then vomit.
Basically keep the middle, but replace the ends with:

THIS IS BIDEN'S FAULT, HE'S THE WORST PRESIDENT IN MY LIFETIME...

Heard this today
 
40 degree day
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What race was the dead girl? If she was white, maybe they will change the policy. Otherwise, if we're being honest, probably not.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Death seemed like something that would wake people up, but I don't think so anymore. The only thing that works is death of someone you know.. then you'll care. By that time a lot of others will die.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have nothing to add to this cartoon. It's sadly accurate.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

red230: [Fark user image 850x470]


F*ck that's great
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's Mississippi. A death is a good result. Just wait a few weeks.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: I have been hearing R8, so next week 250, week after that 4000, this math is not fun.


Holy crap.  Got a link?
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.