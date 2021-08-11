 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Where did I put my car keys?   (nypost.com) divider line
13
    More: Asinine, Barcelona, Catalonia, municipal police force Gurdia Urbana, Mossos d'Esquadra police force, Dutch man, Mossos d'Esquadra, FC Barcelona, AVE  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2021 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was unclear if people could not understand him because he was speaking Dutch or if he could not communicate clearly because of the items in his throat, according to the report.

It can be very hard to tell the difference between the sound of someone choking on a metal object and someone speaking Dutch.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark do you swallow a key as an adult without meaning to?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: How the fark do you swallow a key as an adult without meaning to?


He misunderstood the key lime pie recipe
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would think this was in NYC, since apparently the universal sign of "I'm chokinghere!" (point at your throat) didn't work.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: It was unclear if people could not understand him because he was speaking Dutch or if he could not communicate clearly because of the items in his throat, according to the report.

It can be very hard to tell the difference between the sound of someone choking on a metal object and someone speaking Dutch.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No....not que...KEY.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: How the fark do you swallow a key as an adult without meaning to?


I have no idea, but I do know he wont be doing whatever it was again.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's not how you do a key party.
 
yms [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What drove him to do that?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How?  Car keys aren't that small anymore.  There's no way that anybody but a porn star could even get my current car keys into their throat.
 
phishrace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: How the fark do you swallow a key as an adult without meaning to?


He probably got one of the untested vaccines and the magnets sucked the key down his throat.

They tried to warn us.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: It was unclear if people could not understand him because he was speaking Dutch or if he could not communicate clearly because of the items in his throat, according to the report.

It can be very hard to tell the difference between the sound of someone choking on a metal object and someone speaking Dutch.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: How the fark do you swallow a key as an adult without meaning to?


The most rational explanation I can think of is:

Holding the key between his teeth while he was doing something with his hands. Gets bumped into somewhat forcefully and the keys slip into his mouth go into his throat.

Far fetched, but possible. The only other feasible scenarios I can think of are:

Someone forced him to swallow it.

He did it on a lark/on a dare/for some dumb bet/etc. But these are things I would expect to be done with other people who could seek help.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.