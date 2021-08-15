 Skip to content
7
phishrace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dining rooms are old and busted. I had five pinball machines in mine for a while.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the chalkboard wall is cool and the mario are opposite it seems

Nice house over all.  This was cool but not sure how they get in and out of it, no ladder? or step even

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: the chalkboard wall is cool and the mario are opposite it seems

Nice house over all.  This was cool but not sure how they get in and out of it, no ladder? or step even

[Fark user image 850x563]


Buddhist wisdom: "Accept that some things are unknowable."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: This was cool but not sure how they get in and out of it, no ladder? or step even

[Fark user image image 850x563]


I had a loft bed with a small couch underneath when I lived in an apartment. It was easy enough to attach the ladder when needed
 
dywed88
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: the chalkboard wall is cool and the mario are opposite it seems

Nice house over all.  This was cool but not sure how they get in and out of it, no ladder? or step even

[Fark user image image 850x563]


There will be a ladder that you can attach.

They probably had to remove it when they took the lower bed out and didn't put it back on because whoever moves in will probably put a bottom bed back in.

While nifty, I don't like the built in bed because it puts a significant limit on what you can do with the space
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's more common that you think
Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Kitchen Disco #20 (Live on Instagram, 9/4/21)
Youtube ahZ1fgdFhW8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pN​K6n​ro__Y
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: the chalkboard wall is cool and the mario are opposite it seems

Nice house over all.  This was cool but not sure how they get in and out of it, no ladder? or step even

[Fark user image image 850x563]


There's probably a power up mushroom dispenser on the opposite wall
 
