(CNN)   Have we beat this dead horse enough yet?   (cnn.com) divider line
14
posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Aug 2021 at 2:35 AM



unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I really don't understand how there's much of a market for these things.  If you lie about being vaccinated and you're allowed to enter an area where transmission is likely, who do you think the virus is going to go for?  The virus doesn't check your card -- it just takes you down.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

unixpro: I really don't understand how there's much of a market for these things.  If you lie about being vaccinated and you're allowed to enter an area where transmission is likely, who do you think the virus is going to go for?  The virus doesn't check your card -- it just takes you down.


Because there are already places that ask for proof of vaccination, and people are thinking employers, bars, restaurants, stores, etc. are going to start requiring them soon.

Also, there's that certain percentage of the country that are making oppositional defiant disorder a f*cking lifestyle and will get one just to lie about it and feel like they got one over on The Libs.

What I don't understand is, why do you need to ship dozens of them over from f*cking China when it would be extremely easy to counterfeit using nothing more advanced than a scanner and some card stock.  And of you are trying to print them chap, why only dozens?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What I don't understand is, why do you need to ship dozens of them over from f*cking China when it would be extremely easy to counterfeit using nothing more advanced than a scanner and some card stock.  And of you are trying to print them chap, why only dozens?


I don't know if you've noticed, but these are not smart people.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: unixpro: I really don't understand how there's much of a market for these things.  If you lie about being vaccinated and you're allowed to enter an area where transmission is likely, who do you think the virus is going to go for?  The virus doesn't check your card -- it just takes you down.

Because there are already places that ask for proof of vaccination, and people are thinking employers, bars, restaurants, stores, etc. are going to start requiring them soon.

Also, there's that certain percentage of the country that are making oppositional defiant disorder a f*cking lifestyle and will get one just to lie about it and feel like they got one over on The Libs.

What I don't understand is, why do you need to ship dozens of them over from f*cking China when it would be extremely easy to counterfeit using nothing more advanced than a scanner and some card stock.  And of you are trying to print them chap, why only dozens?


FTFA: "However, there were typos, unfinished words, and some of the Spanish verbiage on the back was misspelled," CBP said.

Wow, that's some dedication to get the worst possible counterfeit that has to cost more than your scanner and cardstock route.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, time to move on to beating the antivaxxers.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US border agents in Tennessee ...

wut?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's just a lot easier to get the actual vaccine.  Republicans are dipshiats and selfish morons.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: unixpro: I really don't understand how there's much of a market for these things.  If you lie about being vaccinated and you're allowed to enter an area where transmission is likely, who do you think the virus is going to go for?  The virus doesn't check your card -- it just takes you down.

Because there are already places that ask for proof of vaccination, and people are thinking employers, bars, restaurants, stores, etc. are going to start requiring them soon.

Also, there's that certain percentage of the country that are making oppositional defiant disorder a f*cking lifestyle and will get one just to lie about it and feel like they got one over on The Libs.

What I don't understand is, why do you need to ship dozens of them over from f*cking China when it would be extremely easy to counterfeit using nothing more advanced than a scanner and some card stock.  And of you are trying to print them chap, why only dozens?


People are cheap bastards.

On a semi-related thought, it's also why we don't have to worry about a huge influx of 3D guns, because people generally would look at making a Murican sized profit, and balk at the cost, thinking it was 15 bucks worth of effort.

Why spend $100 of paper and ink when you can order it for $20?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: unixpro: I really don't understand how there's much of a market for these things.  If you lie about being vaccinated and you're allowed to enter an area where transmission is likely, who do you think the virus is going to go for?  The virus doesn't check your card -- it just takes you down.

Because there are already places that ask for proof of vaccination, and people are thinking employers, bars, restaurants, stores, etc. are going to start requiring them soon.

Also, there's that certain percentage of the country that are making oppositional defiant disorder a f*cking lifestyle and will get one just to lie about it and feel like they got one over on The Libs.

What I don't understand is, why do you need to ship dozens of them over from f*cking China when it would be extremely easy to counterfeit using nothing more advanced than a scanner and some card stock.  And of you are trying to print them chap, why only dozens?


Because buying cheap crap that's probably hazardous to your health is now a lifestyl for the type of people that woul eagerly  want to buy one of these?
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If only the CDC had incorporated something like the EURion constellation. I guess that it would make it harder to copy health records... but anything other than an odd size of index card.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/EURio​n​_constellation

/I really hope that the boosters have a way to validate authenticity. 

//congratulations anti-vaxxers, you're creating the reason for a nationalized health database.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Yes, time to move on to beating the antivaxxers.


aswgt.comView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Every night" officers are seizing shipments from Shenzhen, China, headed to New Orleans, Louisiana, containing dozens of blank counterfeit vaccination cards, CBP said in a press release Friday.

Has our manufacturing capability fallen so far that we have to import paper cards with words printed on them from farking China?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Yes, time to move on to beating the antivaxxers.


I say we just expose them to the disease and see what happens. If they think they don't need it, they should prove it.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sgygus: US border agents in Tennessee ...

wut?


My first thought as well, but Memphis (and some other inland cities) are, in fact, the port of entry for a lot of goods.
 
