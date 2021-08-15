 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Two planes report bright green UFO flying over Canada, eh   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bright green?  Bolide.  Almost certainly.  Otherwise, Fluorescent Flying Moose.
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Bright green?  Bolide.  Almost certainly.  Otherwise, Fluorescent Flying Moose.


Bolides travel in showers where as FFM's are often singletons. So, it must have been an FFM.
 
BigMax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Bright green?  Bolide.  Almost certainly.  Otherwise, Fluorescent Flying Moose.


Didn't we just have a story about a green bolide over Turkey?

Also, it wasn't a moose. It was his flying squirrel friend.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why? Why do british newspaper and media have to say the same thing 3-20 times in an article? Is the average brit that short of attention?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LrdPhoenix: Bright green?  Bolide.  Almost certainly.  Otherwise, Fluorescent Flying Moose.


I had to look up what a bolide is. One of the results was "how do you spell bolide?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
