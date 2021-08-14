 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   In 1982, August 14 was designated National Navajo Code Talkers Day by President Ronald Reagan. Tag is for those Code Talkers   (krqe.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reagan can rot in Hell.
And Nancy in eternity
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man if only subby didn't mention Reagan we could actually talk about the people this article is really about
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am devoid of snark. Let's remember and thank the heroes.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Reagan can rot in Hell.
And Nancy in eternity


Ok gramps. Change your shiatty diaper and go back to bed.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Reagan can rot in Hell.
And Nancy in eternity


Yeah. Screw them injun lovers, right?
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But what about the jive talkers?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Man if only subby didn't mention Reagan we could actually talk about the people this article is really about


Too late, someone already came and shat up the thread.

Code talking was absolute genius; but a nod needs to be given to the original Choctaw "codetalkers" back in WWI. They weren't really "codetalking" they were just speaking Choctaw, but since the Germans didn't understand it, it served just as well as an unbreakable code. Sadly, it's almost been completely overlooked by nearly everyone. Wiki has a good summary to start with. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Choctaw​_​code_talkers
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Turtle turtle turtle
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Reagan can rot in Hell.
And Nancy in eternity


And you as well.  This story isn't about Reagan, you hack.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where-in we point out that even terrible people and terrible administrations can do good things sometimes?

/ Like the PPP loan thing. I'm sure that they weren't ALL given to friends of Trumps and Kushners....if only because they don't have that many friends.

// don't look at me in that tone of voice! It was a good idea. It probably kept some people employed.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Awesome story. So-so movie.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Some of you need to get the stick in your asses checked, as it appears to have made you irritable
 
skybird659
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gee, 4 whole lines in the Albequrque newspaper (1 repeating a previous line!) How proud they are of the indigenous people whose land they stole and who saved so many lives in WW2! Stay clssy, Arizona! Stay proud, Navajo Nation!
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And on June 14th, 2002, their story was insulted MGM, John Rice, Joe Batteer, and John Woo.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the Meuse-Argonne offensive in 1918, Choctaw soldiers serving in the US Army's 142nd Infantry Regiment pioneered the concept.

Welsh soldiers in the British Army apparently had pioneered the concept.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'm only a little drunk
 
