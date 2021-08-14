 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "This is the hill to die on," says one nurse refusing to follow her facility's requirement to get vaccinated. Well... bye   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Health care, Public health, Health, Vaccine, Vaccination, Medicine, Valley Health, Health economics  
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Appropriate choice of words.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They know Jesus will always protect them. That's what the youth pastor who took their virginity at 13 promised them anyway...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hopefully, literally.  One less disease vector walking around, one less person who doesn't give a shiat if they kill others as long as they got their way with the oppositional defiance.

F*ck 'er.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: They know Jesus will always protect them. That's what the youth pastor who took their virginity at 13 promised them anyway...


That's completely inaccurate.  There's a very tiny chance a youth pastor would rape a girl.

Boys, on the other hand...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"But for the most part, they described a fear of the unknown, believing the vaccines had not been out long enough to convince them they were safe, while uncomfortable with the pressure - and now, mandates - falling on unvaccinated people to get one...being obtuse assholes.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope you all get fired!" one driver yelled as he passed the unvaccinated protesters.
"We're going to!" one woman responded. "You'll need us next week!"

The vaccinated won't.  Idiots.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is what happens when people wrap up their identity in being "the opposition." They take every opportunity to play the martyr for their "glorious cause," by spitting in the face of everyone else just because they want to be wrapped up in some bullshiat, David and Goliath fantasy.

The fact they are willing to take it to such stupid lengths is shocking. More than half a million people have died because of their idiocy, even more will pass as they press it further. Though, the bulk who shuffle off their mortal coil going forward will be their own ilk.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We've done all the vaccines that you get when you grow up - but those have been around for decades. But this one, there's so much propaganda around it. It doesn't make any sense."

So very, very close. But you've chosen to buy into that propaganda, so enjoy your unemployment.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: fragMasterFlash: They know Jesus will always protect them. That's what the youth pastor who took their virginity at 13 promised them anyway...

That's completely inaccurate.  There's a very tiny chance a youth pastor would rape a girl.

Boys, on the other hand...


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The liability of the healthcare facility is the issue. Unvaccinated healthcare workers invite lawsuits. The lawyers and the bean counters are the driving force in this situation. Good for them!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've passed anger and I've passed ambivalence about these kind of people, I'm firmly into indifference. F*ck them.
May god have mercy on their souls when they kill their kids or grandbabies with this shiat.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's really more of a hill to get ventilated on.  Death costs less.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You aren't being forced to take the vaccine. You're free to work somewhere else. Hopefully with other unvaccinated science deniers and then you all die together.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: "But for the most part, they described a fear of the unknown, believing the vaccines had not been out long enough to convince them they were safe, while uncomfortable with the pressure - and now, mandates - falling on unvaccinated people to get one...being obtuse assholes.


th.bing.comView Full Size

An example of an obtuse asshole.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WELCOME TO THE FREE MARKET ASSHOLES.

You are FREE to go somewhere else and work.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy those student loans, toots.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tired of hearing the bullshiat "my body, my choice" argument. Nobody ever chooses to get COVID.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-msp1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives. Please. This point has been made, but you still don't get it. So here it is, one more time.

You do NOT have the freedom to endanger the lives of other people in this country.

PERIOD. Full stop.

There is no Constitutional Amendment guaranteeing a right for endangering the lives of others. Whiny biatches like you said the same thing about seat belt laws and, just like now, it's not about you. It's about the people you can kill without using it.

So stop this stupid shiat. Stop being a whiny biatch about having to get a couple of shots. Suck it up, get them, shut up, and go back to work. You're just proving to the world that YOU'RE the snowflakes and not the liberals.

/rant off
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is the hill to die on."

Do it!  And take MTG with you.  She says we're all going to die anyway so she may as well die sooner rather than later.
 
vabeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Front Royal/Warren County.
This report only touches on how out of touch and willfully ignorant these people are.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think people that work in the medical field want to continue to work in the medical field after being canned/quitting but what do they do when shopping around for new employment, just mention in an interview that they have no intention of being vaccinated and hope someone is ok with it?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: I hope you all get fired!" one driver yelled as he passed the unvaccinated protesters.
"We're going to!" one woman responded. "You'll need us next week!"

The vaccinated won't.  Idiots.


They need to be banned from receiving any penny from unemployment. Also, blackballed from any sort of medical field that works with patients. They can take their degree and student loan debt and go work in a warehouse or something.

I have no pity or time for idiots. Fark em.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: solokumba: I hope you all get fired!" one driver yelled as he passed the unvaccinated protesters.
"We're going to!" one woman responded. "You'll need us next week!"

The vaccinated won't.  Idiots.

They need to be banned from receiving any penny from unemployment. Also, blackballed from any sort of medical field that works with patients. They can take their degree and student loan debt and go work in a warehouse or something.

I have no pity or time for idiots. Fark em.


In most states you're ineligible for unemployment compensation if you're discharged for cause, which this would be.

I've heard that at least some medical boards are considering making vaccine refusal an ethical breach. That needs to happen swiftly.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They can always move and work in a shiathole state like any that voted for their fat, orange god trump.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
thank your government for those who refuse to get jabbed. your government has encouraged this action since President Trump was in office. your government is perfectly fine with 'muricans who die before their time. that's one of the reasons 'murican military has seen war time non stop since before you were born. will the 'murican guv'mint and other first world nations take steps to make certain China does not release further plagues upon the world? no. no they won't. the powerful wealthy have safe havens in which they will live on. you unwashed masses with your Wal-Mart and Burger King can die in droves. your leaders are fine with that. feed into it all you wish.
 
philodough
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Bslim: "But for the most part, they described a fear of the unknown, believing the vaccines had not been out long enough to convince them they were safe, while uncomfortable with the pressure - and now, mandates - falling on unvaccinated people to get one...being obtuse assholes.

[th.bing.com image 433x470]
An example of an obtuse asshole.


It is deliberate.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark off, biatch.

You're a nurse...you should know better.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

solokumba: I hope you all get fired!" one driver yelled as he passed the unvaccinated protesters.
"We're going to!" one woman responded. "You'll need us next week!"

The vaccinated won't.  Idiots.


I know a few people with breakthrough infections, and one is on day 9 symptomatic. She's not gaining ground.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We're going to!" one woman responded. "You'll need us next week!"

no...they won't.  You 40-60 farkups are less than 1% of the nurses employed at any moderately large hospital.

They'll hardly notice you're gone.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I applaud their decision. Medicine needs to be based in science. We don't need science deniers working in our hospitals.

Period.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Conservatives. Please. This point has been made, but you still don't get it. So here it is, one more time.

You do NOT have the freedom to endanger the lives of other people in this country.

PERIOD. Full stop.

There is no Constitutional Amendment guaranteeing a right for endangering the lives of others. Whiny biatches like you said the same thing about seat belt laws and, just like now, it's not about you. It's about the people you can kill without using it.

So stop this stupid shiat. Stop being a whiny biatch about having to get a couple of shots. Suck it up, get them, shut up, and go back to work. You're just proving to the world that YOU'RE the snowflakes and not the liberals.

/rant off


I'm sure that will convince them. Well said.
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One time, I was in the back seat of a car full of people when my friend, the driver, read a bumper sticker and said "no forced vacation?" and I got pretty worked up about the forced furlough of academic workers at the time. When his girlfriend made it clear that the sticker in fact said "no forced vaccination," and that it was the case that my friend just couldn't read, I became slightly more angry, for a couple of reasons.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"This is the hill to die on," says one nurse refusing to follow her facility's requirement to get vaccinated.

Then hurry up and die.  Take your offspring and any breedable siblings with you.
 
70Ford
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"We are not 'anti-VAX,' " said Brittany "Anti-science" Watson, a behavioral health nurse at the Winchester hospital, who, being an idiot, started a group called the Valley Health Workers Association to rally others opposed to the vaccine mandate. "We've done all the vaccines that you get when you grow up - but those have been around for decades. This isn't like pot or LSD. It hasn't been laboratory tested on junkies. This one, there's so much propaganda around it. It doesn't make any sense."  It's like, some kind of new pandemic that kind, of, you know, just popped up, and we;re all like to, just jump up and care about it? I don't think so."

Then she pursed her lips and made a wet raspberry sound.

"PPPPPlllt! PLhhhTT< I say!"
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean... I did work in a sheetmetal processing plant where people had trained themselves to refuse all sorts of PPE because reasons. Humanity is just a failed species.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

70Ford: "We are not 'anti-VAX,' " said Brittany "Anti-science" Watson, a behavioral health nurse at the Winchester hospital, who, being an idiot, started a group called the Valley Health Workers Association to rally others opposed to the vaccine mandate. "We've done all the vaccines that you get when you grow up - but those have been around for decades. This isn't like pot or LSD. It hasn't been laboratory tested on junkies. This one, there's so much propaganda around it. It doesn't make any sense."  It's like, some kind of new pandemic that kind, of, you know, just popped up, and we;re all like to, just jump up and care about it? I don't think so."

Then she pursed her lips and made a wet raspberry sound.

"PPPPPlllt! PLhhhTT< I say!"


And then she bwcame a Senator from Arizona.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

70Ford: "We are not 'anti-VAX,'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: They know Jesus will always protect them. That's what the youth pastor who took their virginity at 13 promised them anyway...


mrwgifs.comView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Had two fool ass "reply to all" e-mail chains this week from anti vaxxers in our organization. My favorite (other than the dozens of "I received this in error", "I also received this in error" replies) was the one whining that the healthcare organization (a catholic one, natch) wasn't listening to any of the "reasons" why someone might have a religious exemption from our new mandatory covid vax policy.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 490x467]

You aren't being forced to take the vaccine. You're free to work somewhere else. Hopefully with other unvaccinated science deniers and then you all die together.


User name does not check out...
 
bababa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was wondering what the American reaction was to the polio vaccine when it was first introduced. It seems people back then were thrilled to get vaccinated.
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2021/05/03/988756973/cant-help-fal​ling-in-love-with-a-vaccine-how-polio-​campaign-beat-vaccine-hesitan
 
oldtaku
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One big narrative of this whole anti-vax thing is 'health care workers say [some stupid thing]' !1

Well yes, random nurses and orderlies know nothing more about COVID-19 than anyone else.  We've seen this demonstrated repeatedly. They're the same as bored waiters or union dock workers or DMV employees, just mechanically doing their jobs without any actual understanding of any deeper meaning.

And that's sad, so yes, we should jettison any health care workers who are too dumb to actually comprehend what's going on here.  It'll be painful in the short run, but beneficial in the long run.  It'd be even better if the they actually died, but odds are low, so let's just go with letting them go.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: We're going to!" one woman responded. "You'll need us next week!"

no...they won't.  You 40-60 farkups are less than 1% of the nurses employed at any moderately large hospital.

They'll hardly notice you're gone.


No, staffing is way too tight everywhere. It'll hurt. But they'll be better off for it in the long run.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Had two fool ass "reply to all" e-mail chains this week from anti vaxxers in our organization. My favorite (other than the dozens of "I received this in error", "I also received this in error" replies) was the one whining that the healthcare organization (a catholic one, natch) wasn't listening to any of the "reasons" why someone might have a religious exemption from our new mandatory covid vax policy.


That's pretty damn funny.

The Roman Catholic Pope has called for the flock to get vacciated.  The head of the Mormon church has also called for them to get vaccinated, and this is from a religion that has seen a lot of anti-vax and snakeoil.  Hopefully it'll only get harder to make any sort of religious claim.
 
