Moderator
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1115
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The county seat of where I live is a town of about 7500 people, barely big enough for a Walmart. But it has no less than 5 Dollar General stores. So I wasn't too surprised when after our local junk dealer passed away (a guy that actually made it on Fark once), they hauled all of his junk away and put up a Dollar General right by house in the rural part of the county. After all, the intersection they put it at is nearly 12 miles to the next one heading west, 7 miles east, 8 miles to the first one headed north (and less than a mile to the next one after that), or 6 miles to the south. These things are like Starbucks in the Northwest. I think they're putting one in in our garage this winter.

But here's the thing - I went there the day they opened just to look around. One thing I noticed was how much milk they had - there were at least 50-60 gallons, and that kind of surprised me, as I didn't think there'd be *that* much demand. But when I went in three days later, they were sold out. I'm frankly amazed at how popular this place is. The one thing that actually makes me feel a bit better about the people around here is that they're selling out of the sugar-free version of their cheap energy drinks far quicker than the sugary ones. Maybe we're leaning.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and whether or not Dollar General is taking over your local economy.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could have been a contender.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Final Score:
9 out of 11 correct, total points = 820
Total time elapsed:
1 minute (114 seconds)

good for #2 at the moment, probably won't hold up but has a shot to be my first top ten finish
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... not going to lie, scotch probably got me extra points.
 
JediQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Final Score:
8 out of 11 correct, total points = 716
Total time elapsed:
2 minutes (147 seconds)

Not terrible. 8th place at the moment.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I could have been a contender.


I was never a contender.
 
Myk-House of El
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top 10 on both quizzes (currently) is a damn fine week for me.  Yea me!
 
JediQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. The "easy" quiz was harder for me than the "hard" one:

Final Score:
6 out of 10 correct, total points = 552
Total time elapsed:
1 minute (92 seconds)

In 6th overall so far though on that one. Meh.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JediQ: Pfft. The "easy" quiz was harder for me than the "hard" one:

Final Score:
6 out of 10 correct, total points = 552
Total time elapsed:
1 minute (92 seconds)

In 6th overall so far though on that one. Meh.


I tend to focus more on pop culture on the Easy Quiz because that's what people who aren't news junkies tend to know more about.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
you have nothing to fear from me
 
