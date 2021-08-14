 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Bus bound for Niagara Falls over   (apnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, New York, Hospital, tour bus, Niagara Falls, NEW YORK, Syracuse, New York, New York State Thruway, state police  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2021 at 1:05 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I deny all wrongdoing.

/took the family to the Falls on Thursday
//was nice to pop into Canada and smell the free healthcare for five minutes
////seriously, all New York state drivers are homicidal maniacs!!!
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As falls Niagra, so falls Niagra Falls.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
another professional driver
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some 57 people were aboard


But the manifest only shows 56. That means one of them...is from Venus.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did it do a barrel roll?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.