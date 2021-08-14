 Skip to content
 
(ABC 10 Sacamento)   Step 1, charge $200 for a child's medical mask exemption; Step 2, repeat at least 100 times; Step 3, profit, baby   (abc10.com) divider line
    Sacramento, California, Dr. Michael Huang, Dr. David Herbert, Sacramento metropolitan area, Elementary school, Placer County, California, elementary school students, Roseville, California  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The real question here is, what is going on in Roseville, CA making all these kids unable to wear a mask?  That is some Erin Brockovich-level shiat.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: The real question here is, what is going on in Roseville, CA making all these kids unable to wear a mask?  That is some Erin Brockovich-level shiat.


Affluenza, obviously
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If there's enough you can put them in their own building with all unvaccinated unmasked staff. It will fix the glitch.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: The real question here is, what is going on in Roseville, CA making all these kids unable to wear a mask?  That is some Erin Brockovich-level shiat.


He's doing it for kids all over the country.  Because he thinks (he says) that the CDC and the WHO have it wrong, nd he's the one who has it right - that masks do more harm than good in children.

I'm inclined to think it's more about signing mask exemptions for whomever wants one wherever they are causes more good to his bank account than harm to his [non-existent] conscience.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The medical boards are already investigating things like this all over the country.  Look for reprimands and pulled certifications very soon.  The people on those boards have little tolerance for this crap.  It's fraud and opens them up to a lot of legal trouble.  Agencies that provide both medical and malpractice insurance frown on these shenanigans as well.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: The medical boards are already investigating things like this all over the country.  Look for reprimands and pulled certifications very soon.  The people on those boards have little tolerance for this crap.  It's fraud and opens them up to a lot of legal trouble.  Agencies that provide both medical and malpractice insurance frown on these shenanigans as well.


I mean, even the bishop of the archdiocese of New York is forbidding priests from writing religious exemptions for masks and vaccinations.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, he's a pill mill but for mask exceptions? Hopefully he earns enough doing this that he doesn't have to work once his license is pulled.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So, he's a pill mill but for mask exceptions? Hopefully he earns enough doing this that he doesn't have to work once his license is pulled.


He just has to say he felt his life was in danger if he didn't write the prescription.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Bootleg: So, he's a pill mill but for mask exceptions? Hopefully he earns enough doing this that he doesn't have to work once his license is pulled.

He just has to say he felt his life was in danger if he didn't write the prescription.


More than 100 times, without reporting it even once?
I don't think so.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: foo monkey: Bootleg: So, he's a pill mill but for mask exceptions? Hopefully he earns enough doing this that he doesn't have to work once his license is pulled.

He just has to say he felt his life was in danger if he didn't write the prescription.

More than 100 times, without reporting it even once?
I don't think so.


You've clearly never attended a Roseville PTA meeting.  I'm just saying, they know people.  If there's lights in your rear-view on the way home, it's because you didn't by the whole baker's dozen of Susan's home-made vegan brownies.  That's on you now.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say the medical licensing people should step in and police themselves here buuut... I have a feeling that they're a lot like lawyers...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

puffy999: I'd say the medical licensing people should step in and police themselves here buuut... I have a feeling that they're a lot like lawyers...


On the case!

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He needs to have his medical license pulled immediately, but as we're in Hell...ain't nuthin gonna happen.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: The medical boards are already investigating things like this all over the country.  Look for reprimands and pulled certifications very soon.  The people on those boards have little tolerance for this crap.  It's fraud and opens them up to a lot of legal trouble.  Agencies that provide both medical and malpractice insurance frown on these shenanigans as well.


Good, he needs to lose his license and be sued into oblivion. People like him should die penniless on the street for their own ignorance.
 
daffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Last year my grandson sat between two boys, both were absent became sick with Covid.  My grandson was the only child in his class to wear a mask. His mother was not informed about either of the boys. She only found out when she called on of the moms. I personally would homeschool my children.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like that doctor should lose his license and be charged with manslaughter the minute a kid dies from covid.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shouldn't his malpractice insurance premiums go up? He's on the news, being an unethical quack. He would not make a credible witness on his own behalf on any lawsuit coming his way. That adds risk to his insurer.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is he a quack or a charlatan? I always get those two terms mixed up.

/ Why not both?
// I hope he dies.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Other concerned parents reached out to ABC10 alleging that Huang was "selling" the mask exemptions. Huang denied the allegation. If they have insurance we do not take, then we offer them to pay out of pocket, and those fees are $200 per child," Huang said. "And that's actually very reasonable."

I'm not sure that "I'm not selling them, I also take insurance" is quite the defense you think it is, Doc.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This person should be huang.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Most masks DON'T  WORK.

Pay for real masks or drop this window dressing bullshiat.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Sounds like that doctor should lose his license and be charged with manslaughter the minute a kid dies from covid.


Affluent kids.

"The blood and organs of lesser children will be used to ensure no disruption to the timeline occurs, citizen."

The TVA is here to protect you.
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh well all I can say is........
Fark user imageView Full Size
!
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"If they have insurance we do not take, then we offer them to pay out of pocket, and those fees are $200 per child," Huang said. "And that's actually very reasonable."

Go fark yourself.  $75 might be a specialist fee for 15 minutes, which is $300/hr.  Ask the parents what they want, write it, that's like 5 minutes.  And you're not even doing it, you're mostly getting either pre-meds or assistants or office workers to do the actual paperwork.

I get that you have to bill above cost for the insurance to agree to a reasonable rate (in your eyes) so the cash cost has to be high.

But it's not farking reasonable.
 
lithven
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Medical exemption should require the person completing it to state the medical condition that a mask or vaccine would agitate.  Then it should be signed by two doctors and the school district should be allowed to request a third opinion from an independent doctor before approving the student on campus.  If the student does have a legitimate condition the school should be tasked with finding a mask alternative that provides equivalent protection while addressing the medical restriction (up to and including providing oxygen to the affected students to wear under a compatible mask).

Replace school district with HR and apply the same rule should to any business that requires all employees to wear a mask or be vaccinated.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puffy999: I'd say the medical licensing people should step in and police themselves here buuut... I have a feeling that they're a lot like lawyers...


bingo. al the professional groups circle the wagons and protect their own. big reason there's no changing things for the better in 'murica. self interested people who's only care is to make sure they got theirs.
 
God's Hobo Penis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Most masks DON'T  WORK.

Pay for real masks or drop this window dressing bullshiat.


Uh, no?

Most masks are non N95 and rated for medical use, no; however, even homemade cloth masks and shiatty surgical masks from Walgreens are at least partially effective, even if only at like 30%, which can be enough to prevent exposure to viral load sufficient to cause infection.

Fortunately, you don't have to stop every viral particle, only prevent a large enough 'dose' to induce infection.

Also, as has been expressed before, the masks - even the shiatty ones - are highly effective at preventing the infected - who may not know they are - from spreading their viral load far and wide; it generally stays localized in their general vicinity, which coupled with social distancing, renders them effectively harmless.

So, yeah, for medical professionals treating Covid patients? Anything short of N95 is useless. But for the rest of us, they are highly effective, particularly at a statistical scale. They may not prevent any specific person from contracting the virus, but they are definitely roadblocks to slow the rate of infection.
 
