 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Bus driver man, bus driver man, does whatever a bus driver can, including driving the wrong way to get around some minor traffic   (nbc-2.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Road, bus driver, Collier Area Transit bus, said driving decisions, Dashcam video, CAT bus, video of the CAT driver, Thursday evening  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People got places to go, so he made a bus lane. Seems fine to me.

Have you been to Immokalee?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: People got places to go, so he made a bus lane. Seems fine to me.

Have you been to Immokalee?


Yes, I have. Well, not "to," but I sometimes go that way instead of dealing with I-75 around Naples, going from Fort Myers to Dade or Palm Beach Counties.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what you ever see? Job fairs for new bus drivers out in front of M.I.T.
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any port in a storm?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did I just have a flashback to Wesley Willis head butting me at the Metro?
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can he fly...over cars? No, he can't, he's a man.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Violent Femmes - Waiting For the Bus
Youtube XXQhYLaQ3jw
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not saying what he did was right, but I get it.
//bus driver
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yupperz, if that bus driver could he would fly over that Nasty Traffic Jam!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotta...........
1 get my nap
2 bathroom break
3 lunch break
4 meet up w/my Wife or Husband
5 meet up w/my Boyfriend or Girlfriend
6 have a Quickie in the back of the bus
7 end of Shift time to get back to the Barn

Ok Fellow Farkerz I'm out of ideas your turn now......!!!!!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the bus driver stays in his lane and all of a sudden it's WHY BUS LATE, WHY?!?!

/bus driver did the wrong thing
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a bus. It can do whatever the hell it wants, puny sedans. Oppose it and die!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

1funguy: You know what you ever see? Job fairs for new bus drivers out in front of M.I.T.


I like you, and have you Farkied as a funny guy.
It's just I've heard the "If they were smart, they wouldn't be in that job" thing from a lot of elitist people.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.