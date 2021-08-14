 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT), Walter contacts an alcoholic support group posing as Mr. Conklin, Liz is tired of George being a 'messcat' so she divides the living room in 2 and Clark is being driven out of his mind by senseless goings-on   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Cure That Habit - 1/15/1950 - Walter Denton plays a joke on Old Marble Head (Mr. Conklin) by sending for some literature from an alcoholics support group in his name.

My Favorite Husband - George is Messy - 6/4/50 - Liz is fed up with George's messy habits around the house, so she draws a line down the middle of the living room and divides the house in two--her half and his.  This program was a basis for the 1st season I Love Lucy episode "Men Are Messy".

Superman - A Mystery for Superman - Parts 1 to 5 of 5 - 2/27 -3/9/42 - Clark, Lois and Jimmy are hurrying back to Metropolis after solving the mystery of the Bar-O Ranch on orders from Perry White.  Or DID Perry White send for them?  A quickie 5 parter.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is exceedingly difficult to post when your cat is standing on your chest effectively blocking your view of the monitor.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

wooden_badger: A quickie 5 parter.


So no cliff-hanger this time.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

wooden_badger: A quickie 5 parter.

So no cliff-hanger this time.


Not this week
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Unless you count the mini-cliff hanger between each episode
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
pdieten
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Brewers, Packers, and this all at the same time. Doing my best to follow along
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Walter is turning into a real asshat.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm all about a lived-in house but I'm not so sure about this whole dropping cigar ash wherever.
 
