(Twitter)   Politics? News? Entertainment? What tab deserves the greatest death-metal/evangelical Covid sermon mashup of all time?
12
    Amusing  
•       •       •

‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy shiat, that was glorious!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good thing I didn't have to pee.  Jesus.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice guitar work.. almost makes the creepy preacher sound cool.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For those of you counting on the power of prayer alone to save you from COVID-19
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very Nice.  I also like this one:

https://www.reddit.com/r/PandR/commen​t​s/hfla9r/like_a_parks_and_rec_town_hal​l_meeting/?utm_source=share&utm_medium​=web2x&context=3
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, two things I hate put together. It's like a satanic Reese's cup.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is kind of old, but it's cool. It's great.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
D'awww
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kind of reminds me of the stuff that Ron Jarzombek does from time to time

Spastic Ink - A Wild Hare - all parts - FULL
Youtube UhP4lg28fs0
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How does one apply to be the awkward squinting hype man?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All off the tabs. Every last one of them.
 
