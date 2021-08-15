 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: summer break stories   (fark.com) divider line
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
This one time... at band camp...

/oblig
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to jog a lot on a trail in a state park, got super used to and brought headphones to listen to podcasts.  One day in July I wasn't paying attention and I suddenly see a large brown thing of front of me. I panicked and pushed hard at it.

That's how, as a teenager, I pushed a deer over that'd gotten used to humans feeding it.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a brief period this summer, we had zero Covid patients. The Covid units were shutdown and the extra filtration equipment was being dismantled. The tents outside were coming down, the cafeteria salad bar was reopened, visitors were allowed to visit sick friends and family-it was familiar and comforting. After over a year of mandatory overtime and sacrifices and grief and under-staffing and heartache, we were high-fiving each other in the halls. We faced a pandemic down. Some lost family, some lost friends. We all lost patients and shared intense grief with complete strangers over and over again. But we prevailed. Since this is a CSB thread, I'll stop right there. What's started right after that because of a bunch of self-centered idiots isn't so cool.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just want to say thank you for all you do.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I want to say a lot more than that, but I'm afraid I don't have the appropriate words. Perhaps they don't exist in this language. So I will settle for 'thank you'... and 'I'm sorry'.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thank you, and I'm sorry.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I went crabbing in Maryland, but did not catch enough big ones to eat. I found isolated crabbing communities where not even 100 people live. I went to Ocean City and roamed around the boardwalk. I am now back to my normal life.
 
Skerry_Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I went up to visit family in Wisconsin a couple of weeks ago.  Felt good to see them all again (6 sisters, a brother, their spouses and many many nieces and nephews)!  Me and my big sis went up to Green Bay, stayed at Lodge Kohler across for Lambeau and then did the stadium tour.  Now THAT was the most fun part!  Then I came home and back to work it is...
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another "when i worked at the airport" story:

One summer the city decided to repave our main runway... which also intersected with our secondary runway... there was no way to accomplish this without shutting down both runways for the entire summer.
All our regular charter jets & cargo outfits and the flight school & stuff were all going to have to move to the local international airport during this time... as were most of us lineguys.

However the helicopters were staying... so the boss needed 2 lineguys to stay behind and do basically nothing all summer except fuel the odd life-flight helicopter.

To my utter astonishment, nobody wanted it. Everybody wanted to go up to the international airport where they were going to have to cram 10 hangars worth of tenants into one hangar. The boss was getting ready to draw straws for the duty.

I sidled over and elbowed my buddy Steve "hey man.... that sounds like a whole summer of xbox in the pilots lounge, lets volunteer!"

Yeah that was a good summer... getting paid to goof off at an empty airport all summer... every once in a great while we'd have to pull out & fuel up a helicopter.... all our coworkers were in hell at the international airport taking care of our biatchy customers who didnt like being stacked 5 deep in some disused maintenance hangar.

LOL
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I haven't truly had a Summer Break since I was 15, when I got my first job. Until our daughter was born, we generally took vacations in early Fall around our anniversary. Once kiddo came, we generally vacationed right after Memorial Day, because that was "shoulder season" in Florida, where we had extended family to visit. Things were busy, but not full Summer crowds and sometimes the weather wasn't horribly hot, at least north of Orlando.
 
