 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   At 11pm ET it's episode 15 of Noise Factor, the last episode before a late summer break. A story from my misspent youth, and tunes from Grifter, Kvelertak, Naam, High on Fire and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
13
    More: Live  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2021 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm already on vacation, in truth, but there will be a couple of encore episodes aired over the next two Saturdays.

Thanks for all the love and support, Fark!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rev.K: I'm already on vacation, in truth, but there will be a couple of encore episodes aired over the next two Saturdays.

Thanks for all the love and support, Fark!


You're already on another vacation!? Weren't you just at your in-laws last month? Jeezus you're a party animal, aren't you. :)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You aren't allowed to go on vacation, you have your adoring fans to placate...

Following up on last week - the Black Death Malt Liquor shirt arrived (along with a bunch of others, I may have gone a bit nuts...oh well) and looks great.  Decent weight shirt, sizing is correct, & the design looks solidly printed/silk screened on.  Haven't washed any yet so no idea about shrinkage or fading.  But as of now I'm quite happy.

Anyway, a completely uncompensated endorsement to www.teepublic.com.  Very good prices, communication, & the shirts shipped out in a timely manner.

Also got all those !@#$@# vinyl albums alphabetized & returned to their proper place.  Productive week around here musically.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Quick and Dirty: Rev.K: I'm already on vacation, in truth, but there will be a couple of encore episodes aired over the next two Saturdays.

Thanks for all the love and support, Fark!

You're already on another vacation!? Weren't you just at your in-laws last month? Jeezus you're a party animal, aren't you. :)


More like a staycation. I'm just not at work.

In truth, there's a party for the Big E Radio curators next Saturday, so that's where we're all gonna be.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rev.K: Quick and Dirty: Rev.K: I'm already on vacation, in truth, but there will be a couple of encore episodes aired over the next two Saturdays.

Thanks for all the love and support, Fark!

You're already on another vacation!? Weren't you just at your in-laws last month? Jeezus you're a party animal, aren't you. :)

More like a staycation. I'm just not at work.

In truth, there's a party for the Big E Radio curators next Saturday, so that's where we're all gonna be.


Kiss - Lick It Up
Youtube Gcj34XixuYg


𝅘𝅥𝅯𝅘𝅥𝅯 You gotta' live like you're on vacation 𝅘𝅥𝅯𝅘𝅥𝅯
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry man, my mom's visiting and she's staying in the guest room/office where I listen to your show, and she doesn't like that death death devil devil evil music any better now than she did while I was growing up.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Honest Geologist: Sorry man, my mom's visiting and she's staying in the guest room/office where I listen to your show, and she doesn't like that death death devil devil evil music any better now than she did while I was growing up.


No worries man. You can always check out the archives.

Did you hear the episode where I told the washboard solo story from the QOTSA/Throw Rag show?
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: [Fark user image 850x478]


HAHAHA! Another one!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have no PS skills but this last week I tried to replace the Pink Floyd triangle/pyramid with the Noise Factor logo (appropriately trimmed into a triangle) with the prism spray coming out of it.

It didn't work out very well, so it will have to be one of those "It's the thought that counts" kind of things
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: I have no PS skills but this last week I tried to replace the Pink Floyd triangle/pyramid with the Noise Factor logo (appropriately trimmed into a triangle) with the prism spray coming out of it.

It didn't work out very well, so it will have to be one of those "It's the thought that counts" kind of things


That would be f*ckin awesome.

I could use it as the graphic on the music player on the site.

That's a great idea.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was inspired by another one of the shirts I got

Fark user image

Putting the prism into something else was on my mind.

/I would show you the actual shirt but one of the cats has decided that the pile of them is the best bed ever...sigh
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.