(WRAL)   Runners in a Raleigh, NC neighborhood are getting attacked by birds. O RLY?   (wral.com) divider line
19
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funnier if you read it with Michael Caine's voice.
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BIRDS! WILL NOT! REPLACE US!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Shadyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby: YOU ACTIVATED MY TRAP CARD



(Source)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news. Birds aren't real.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A damned owl took out my R/C helicopter once.  Twisted its poor little canopy right off then dropped it.  Then he looked at me as if *I* was the asshole.
 
Garaba
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a owl swoosh over my head as I was running down a trail at dusk. Bastard followed me home and everything.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wants to know more:

 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I just felt something massaging my scalp like two hands rubbing my scalp," Boyse said.

Yes... Massage...


 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like swooping season has come to America (NSFW language)

Ozzy Man Reviews: MAGPIES
Youtube HivhKv7wA-w
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on a run on a trail along a river with a pasture next to it where there's always a murder of crows hanging out on the ground. Ahead of me was an old women walking her fat mid-size dog on a leash.

The dog kept looking behind itself and I soon saw why as a crow glided in and tap the dog's back and glided to the side and landed. Then another did the same and another. The poor dog looked so anxious and somehow the owner was oblivious.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I used to run, I spent a couple of weeks getting dive-bombed by a red-winged blackbird at the same spot in my run, coming and going. I was going out at about 5:30 in the morning and usually spent the first half of my run only sort of awake, which meant I always forgot I was about to get hit in the head by a screeching dart of fury on the way out, and would make a BLARRRRRRGH noise with wild flailing each time. Then I'd spend half the way back cringing in anticipation, again flailing like a muppet.

Stupid red-winged blackbirds.
 
skybird659
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We have the same problem with starlings in Carmel during nesting season. They are using hair as nesting material and swoop to grab strands. Maybe weird climate has denied them usual nesting materials. Serious.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man, those Duolingo reminders can really get annoying.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Boomer & Travis - Foul Owl - 1967 Song From "In the Heat of the Night"
Youtube Uc6YCGbqsfQ
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We had a pair of blue Jays build a nest in a tree by my front yard. That was rough. The dam things divebombed us when we went in and out. They also squawked at us. I was so happy that they did not make their home in my tree the next year.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

