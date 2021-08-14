 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Charles in Charge sequel imminent (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Always tough getting back in the dating game after a long term relationship falls apart.
Since pregnancy is unlikely, I should recommend a series of indiscriminate, random sexual encounters. At least for the first couple years. Really time to broaden your expectations at age 95.
She keeps a full stable of festooned potential suitors on hand. Maybe convert a couple of the Beefeaters into xxxxxeaters until she's ready to get back into the bar scene.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Scott Baio is not available. Guess who is going to play the lead? That's right

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA leaves me with the impression that the experts are only guessing how the queen is feeling ATM, given recent developments, and for all anyone knows she could be riding a scooter around Balmoral and beaming like those kids from the 00's Steal My Sunshine video.

--who by the way I thought made a cute couple but who are actually brother and sister, and there's nothing wrong with a brother and sister riding round on a scooter and having fun. They don't have to be a couple or anything.

Len - Steal My Sunshine
Youtube E1fzJ_AYajA
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: TFA leaves me with the impression that the experts are only guessing how the queen is feeling ATM, given recent developments, and for all anyone knows she could be riding a scooter around Balmoral and beaming like those kids from the 00's Steal My Sunshine video.



Are you implying that royal gossip is not perhaps based in fact?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If the Express is reporting this, then I assume she's actually as healthy as a woman 20 years younger than her.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean....the Queen IS 900 years old.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: TFA leaves me with the impression that the experts are only guessing how the queen is feeling ATM,


It's the Express. I think you're overestimating the word "experts" by at least an order of magnitude, maybe two. Did they not have anything better to make up whole cloth today?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's be real: they'd sooner pull a Weekend at Bernie's with the Queen than let Charles have the throne.

Can he pre-emptively abdicate and save everyone the trouble?
 
Trevt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: If the Express is reporting this, then I assume she's actually as healthy as a woman 20 years younger than her.


That would still be 75 years old.
But yeah, the Express famously fired all its journalists years ago and just copies internet junk for people who don't have the internet, not going to treat that as source of anything.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those silly Brits and their monarchs
 
slantsix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: TFA leaves me with the impression that the experts are only guessing how the queen is feeling ATM, given recent developments, and for all anyone knows she could be riding a scooter around Balmoral and beaming like those kids from the 00's Steal My Sunshine video.

--who by the way I thought made a cute couple but who are actually brother and sister, and there's nothing wrong with a brother and sister riding round on a scooter and having fun. They don't have to be a couple or anything.

[YouTube video: Len - Steal My Sunshine]


I went to high school with one of the DJs from Len (he was in the group while in high school, actually) - you can see him at about 1:35 in the video, wearing a basketball jersey with "Canada" on the back.  He though it was the lamest shiat ever but he made a bunch of money and turned it into other opportunities, so good for him.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

1funguy: Always tough getting back in the dating game after a long term relationship falls apart.
Since pregnancy is unlikely, I should recommend a series of indiscriminate, random sexual encounters. At least for the first couple years. Really time to broaden your expectations at age 95.
She keeps a full stable of festooned potential suitors on hand. Maybe convert a couple of the Beefeaters into xxxxxeaters until she's ready to get back into the bar scene.


Maybe it's time she tried playing for the other team, just to see how it goes..She could start wearing bright
flannel prints, trucker hats with nice feathers, and Doc Martins ( Though I don't care much for that show)..
 
jake_lex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: If the Express is reporting this, then I assume she's actually as healthy as a woman 20 years younger than her.


Yup, and it's "royal experts" saying this, to add another dollop of bullshiat here.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

1funguy: Always tough getting back in the dating game after a long term relationship falls apart.
Since pregnancy is unlikely, I should recommend a series of indiscriminate, random sexual encounters. At least for the first couple years. Really time to broaden your expectations at age 95.
She keeps a full stable of festooned potential suitors on hand. Maybe convert a couple of the Beefeaters into xxxxxeaters until she's ready to get back into the bar scene.


I'd hit the old queen like a rubber hose hitting an emptied-out pinata.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: TFA leaves me with the impression that the experts are only guessing how the queen is feeling ATM, given recent developments, and for all anyone knows she could be riding a scooter around Balmoral and beaming like those kids from the 00's Steal My Sunshine video.

--who by the way I thought made a cute couple but who are actually brother and sister, and there's nothing wrong with a brother and sister riding round on a scooter and having fun. They don't have to be a couple or anything.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E1fzJ_AY​ajA]


I still have a crush on her. She's still adorbs AF too.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I know Liz as well as I think I do, she is living it up like Billy Madison.

Billy Madison - Keg Spin
Youtube txakICgazz8
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

medius: 1funguy: Always tough getting back in the dating game after a long term relationship falls apart.
Since pregnancy is unlikely, I should recommend a series of indiscriminate, random sexual encounters. At least for the first couple years. Really time to broaden your expectations at age 95.
She keeps a full stable of festooned potential suitors on hand. Maybe convert a couple of the Beefeaters into xxxxxeaters until she's ready to get back into the bar scene.

I'd hit the old queen like a rubber hose hitting an emptied-out pinata.


That MIGHT be her kink...knowing what we know about randy Andy...

We might just have a job for you...
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: 1funguy: Always tough getting back in the dating game after a long term relationship falls apart.
Since pregnancy is unlikely, I should recommend a series of indiscriminate, random sexual encounters. At least for the first couple years. Really time to broaden your expectations at age 95.
She keeps a full stable of festooned potential suitors on hand. Maybe convert a couple of the Beefeaters into xxxxxeaters until she's ready to get back into the bar scene.

Maybe it's time she tried playing for the other team, just to see how it goes..She could start wearing bright
flannel prints, trucker hats with nice feathers, and Doc Martins ( Though I don't care much for that show)..


After a steady diet of prunes...

An apple might be just her cup of tea...
 
Speaker to Lampposts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She just needs to hook up with Keith Richards, and they can be happily immortal together.
 
ThePea
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Let's be real: they'd sooner pull a Weekend at Bernie's with the Queen than let Charles have the throne.

Can he pre-emptively abdicate and save everyone the trouble?


No one's abdicating while she's alive; she considers it a near-sacred duty to serve the people & being born into it means you must never shirk it. She saw firsthand what abdication did to her family for a generation or more, knowing her as he does Charles wouldn't dare even talk about it.
Mind you, they both have skewed views of what the real world is like & there's no chance they'll ever understand otherwise.
 
