(East Bay Times)   You've just swindled the federal government out of $27,000. What are you going to do now?   (eastbaytimes.com) divider line
38
•       •       •

Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Return to Mar-a-Lago?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I really don't think I'd like prison.

So if I'm gonna commit a crime, the payout will need to have more zeroes than that.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: Return to Mar-a-Lago?


Perfect.
Thread over.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put it all in an HSA and have it depleted in one visit to my primary care doctor?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should have spent it on whiskey and hookers and just waste the rest.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most meth heads i have met aren't this organized
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not anywhere near enough money to swindle from the government and hope you get away with it, dumbass.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that risk to only get enough money for two days at Disneyland?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$27K? I should buy a boat.

snopes.comView Full Size
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does a single man want to go to Disneyland? I'm assuming he's single because you'd need more than that for a family of four.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you beautiful bastard. I guessed the headline.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$27k? And he went to Disneyland? What did he do during his one day at Disneyland?

/ the joke is that Disneyland is expensive
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trade it for TWO Pentagon toilet seats
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannax: Why does a single man want to go to Disneyland? I'm assuming he's single because you'd need more than that for a family of four.


Get drunk at the Biergarten?

/ yes, yes, that's in Florida.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: $27k? And he went to Disneyland? What did he do during his one day at Disneyland?

/ the joke is that Disneyland is expensive


For that price he could have gone to Disney World for a week.

/I'm farking serious
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may be slow, very slow, but the feds generally do figure this s*** out
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call my kids, Eric, Ivanka and Donnie Jr to brag
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: $27k? And he went to Disneyland? What did he do during his one day at Disneyland?

/ the joke is that Disneyland is expensive


Smoked meth, what else? What do you do at Disneyland?
I never ride Space Mountain without smoking at least an eight-ball.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even with a severe addiction, Mr. Daly could not have smoked anywhere near that much meth," assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Rubino wrote in court records.

aaronsoundguy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: iheartscotch: $27k? And he went to Disneyland? What did he do during his one day at Disneyland?

/ the joke is that Disneyland is expensive

For that price he could have gone to Disney World for a week.

/I'm farking serious
[Fark user image image 425x159]


I hear that it's even more expensive for Star Wars Land. For instance...$200-300 can build you your own toy lightsaber
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Call my kids, Eric, Ivanka and Donnie Jr to brag


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Subby, you beautiful bastard. I guessed the headline.


I think we both watch too much sports.

Joe Montana Im Going To Disneyland Commercial
Youtube sZV1qLRrXcQ


My 100th green light. Do I get a bottle of Maker's Mark for that or something?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Intrepid00: iheartscotch: $27k? And he went to Disneyland? What did he do during his one day at Disneyland?

/ the joke is that Disneyland is expensive

For that price he could have gone to Disney World for a week.

/I'm farking serious
[Fark user image image 425x159]

I hear that it's even more expensive for Star Wars Land. For instance...$200-300 can build you your own toy lightsaber


That pricing is the new hotel that you pretend fly to star wars land.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: iheartscotch: $27k? And he went to Disneyland? What did he do during his one day at Disneyland?

/ the joke is that Disneyland is expensive

Smoked meth, what else? What do you do at Disneyland?
I never ride Space Mountain without smoking at least an eight-ball.


Like I said, the Biergarten is in Florida. Fun fact: $15-$18 / pint of beer. Potato salad and pasta salad are in the Salad section of the menu.

Maybe you could get really overpriced generic scrap meat tubes (otherwise known as hotdogs) and overpriced shiaty beer in Disneyland California?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Intrepid00: iheartscotch: $27k? And he went to Disneyland? What did he do during his one day at Disneyland?

/ the joke is that Disneyland is expensive

For that price he could have gone to Disney World for a week.

/I'm farking serious
[Fark user image image 425x159]

I hear that it's even more expensive for Star Wars Land. For instance...$200-300 can build you your own toy lightsaber


That little droid shop cost me bout 200 hun at the regular beatass California Disney.  I got the BB8 and to be honest it is the best remote control toy that I have ever had but I have never had that many to compare.  What I am saying here is that sh*t is expensive.  10 or 15 years ago I bought five Falling Water sets on a trip to lego land.  They are in a tub in my attic.  That was a smart buy, it turns out.  I got a NIB NHL hockey rink lego set at an estate sale for 30$ last weekend.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: iheartscotch: $27k? And he went to Disneyland? What did he do during his one day at Disneyland?

/ the joke is that Disneyland is expensive

Smoked meth, what else? What do you do at Disneyland?
I never ride Space Mountain without smoking at least an eight-ball.


People get blazed and go to Magic Kingdom. There is a video of a guy tripping balls trying to get the dad to safety off the stage on the Carousel progress and he freaks out when and passes out after ripping of his hand.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: iheartscotch: $27k? And he went to Disneyland? What did he do during his one day at Disneyland?

/ the joke is that Disneyland is expensive

For that price he could have gone to Disney World for a week.

/I'm farking serious
[Fark user image 425x159]


For that price you better get room service from Samuel L. Jackson, in character as Mace Motherfarking Windu.

/or Jules Winnfield
//I'm not picky
///hell, I'll settle for Capital One Guy
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: iheartscotch: Intrepid00: iheartscotch: $27k? And he went to Disneyland? What did he do during his one day at Disneyland?

/ the joke is that Disneyland is expensive

For that price he could have gone to Disney World for a week.

/I'm farking serious
[Fark user image image 425x159]

I hear that it's even more expensive for Star Wars Land. For instance...$200-300 can build you your own toy lightsaber

That little droid shop cost me bout 200 hun at the regular beatass California Disney.  I got the BB8 and to be honest it is the best remote control toy that I have ever had but I have never had that many to compare.  What I am saying here is that sh*t is expensive.  10 or 15 years ago I bought five Falling Water sets on a trip to lego land.  They are in a tub in my attic.  That was a smart buy, it turns out.  I got a NIB NHL hockey rink lego set at an estate sale for 30$ last weekend.


They do have some cool stuff.

/ Were Legos always THAT expensive? Basic 200-400 piece set? $35.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Intrepid00: iheartscotch: $27k? And he went to Disneyland? What did he do during his one day at Disneyland?

/ the joke is that Disneyland is expensive

For that price he could have gone to Disney World for a week.

/I'm farking serious
[Fark user image 425x159]

For that price you better get room service from Samuel L. Jackson, in character as Mace Motherfarking Windu.

/or Jules Winnfield
//I'm not picky
///hell, I'll settle for Capital One Guy


For that price you can do a world tour cruise. Two nights is like a week on a Disney Cruise or a Suite on other lines. We did a grand suite for our honeymoon for a week for less to the Caribbean.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go crazy Broadway style?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: They may be slow, very slow, but the feds generally do figure this s*** out


Fark user imageView Full Size


"The feds are a business, Anthony. Millions of tax dollars invested in watching your ass. Sooner or later, just like you, they're going to want a return on that investment."
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Return to Mar-a-Lago?


I think steal a whole lot more than $27,000 to return to Mar-a-Lago.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/search?client=​m​s-android-verizon&tbm=vid&sxsrf=ALeKk0​0IdB6UU95dECjZvLnAS007v0yzfA:162899136​3336&q=YouTube+Music+going+to+Disneyla​nd&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwixurbc8bHyAhWLGFkFH​eyzCJwQ8ccDegQIChAF&biw=412&bih=818#fp​state=ive&vld=cid:b1610593,vid:daa9pZD​xfIY,st:0
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Even with a severe addiction, Mr. Daly could not have smoked anywhere near that much meth," assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Rubino wrote in court records.

[aaronsoundguy.files.wordpress.com image 850x850]


Yeah is it just me or does anyone t at law find this statement farking hilarious coming from a legal pleading?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was too young when our family went to DL. In california. And Micky mouse ran away from me. Anyone(s) want to hook a guy up?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On the headline I'd buy the most base WRX and toss Axle in the back.  His wagon is getting too full of dog hair.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Taxpayer money... government gets 'theirs' from us.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$27,000?  Go straight to jail.  If you want impunity it should be $27 billion.
 
