(Some Millionaire Lawyer)   No word on the bar towels   (mastoutsettlement.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Contrary to popular belief, many beers do age well with time.  I'd much rather my beer sat on assorted docks and cargo ships for weeks, than being loaded on a truck or train for a day or two.  The constant sloshing and temperature changes experienced in a trans-Atlantic crossing really bring out the subtle flavors intended by the brewmaster.
 
phedex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
lemme find those receipts...
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Contrary to popular belief, many beers do age well with time.  I'd much rather my beer sat on assorted docks and cargo ships for weeks, than being loaded on a truck or train for a day or two.  The constant sloshing and temperature changes experienced in a trans-Atlantic crossing really bring out the subtle flavors intended by the brewmaster.


sarcasm extra bitters
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thanks for bringing up the towels-thing.  I had finally got over it.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Contrary to popular belief, many beers do age well with time.  I'd much rather my beer sat on assorted docks and cargo ships for weeks, than being loaded on a truck or train for a day or two.  The constant sloshing and temperature changes experienced in a trans-Atlantic crossing really bring out the subtle flavors intended by the brewmaster.


Like... Semen?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark. It's been well over fifteen years.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So if you paid for Irish beer but got superior Canadian beer you're entitled to a few dollars? Awesome.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was going to get $10, but I don't live in Massachusetts.

I guess I'll have to be content with Diageo dividends.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How much did the lawyers get?   Not including any beer.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, same thing'll probably happen to W00tstout, I mean, is it REALLY made in Drew's bathtub?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Contrary to popular belief, many beers do age well with time.  I'd much rather my beer sat on assorted docks and cargo ships for weeks, than being loaded on a truck or train for a day or two.  The constant sloshing and temperature changes experienced in a trans-Atlantic crossing really bring out the subtle flavors intended by the brewmaster.


Just finished a beer brewed in 2018.


Of course it was a barrel-aged quad, so high alcohol as opposed to a low alcohol stout best consumed fresh.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Fark. It's been well over fifteen years.


I still got mine.
 
