A look at all the states where you don't want your children attending school
19
King Something
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least my farkup of a state got this one thing right.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think you mean states where I have the freedom to expose my children to a debilitating and potentially deadly disease.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mask mandates are banned in Texas, but fortunately, the bigger cities are telling Gov. Abbott to get farked and are requiring masks in school.  So far, the courts are backing the cities/school districts.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maryland here. The governor (Hogan) has been letting the local jurisdictions and school boards make the decisions more or less since the beginning.

/Trying to save face for a run at national office, is my guess
//Blue county, so they've had mask mandates more or less the entire time
///School starts in two weeks, fingers crossed they up their game
 
Lifeless
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Most of the people in those states don't want their children attending school, either.
 
Pinner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why is DC on there?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
God I hate those block representative l representations of the US. It's so stupid. Just use a regular map for Christ sake. It's easier to read.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stupid mobile keyboard.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: Mask mandates are banned in Texas, but fortunately, the bigger cities are telling Gov. Abbott to get farked and are requiring masks in school.  So far, the courts are backing the cities/school districts.


We'll see - SA/Bexar's hearing on an extended restraining order is on Monday. I don't think the Texas Disaster Act means what the governor and indicted-but-not-yet-convicted AG say it means, but let's see what actual judges say. Up here in Austin, the districts are following Austin ISD's lead and requiring masks, so I'm hoping it sticks, and I'm hoping the gov's losing streak in the courts keeps rising.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

robertus: Maryland here. The governor (Hogan) has been letting the local jurisdictions and school boards make the decisions more or less since the beginning.

/Trying to save face for a run at national office, is my guess
//Blue county, so they've had mask mandates more or less the entire time
///School starts in two weeks, fingers crossed they up their game


Former Marylander here with folks that still live there. condolences.

here is some fun from the Great state of Georgia:

"Ware County closes all 11 schools after 'sharp increase' in COVID-19 cases."

oh well.
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I'm a principal that can't mandate masks in my school, then I give all maskless students independent study.
This means you give the student a laptop and send them to an auditorium, cafeteria, or gym and have them take online courses.

And there are so many more things a school can do to separate the masked from the maskless
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I find it interesting that the people that biatch so much about "big gub'ment" are bossing around and
filing lawsuits against the local people that have made their decisions....


/isn't it ironic?
// don't you think?
/// a little too..ironic..
 
Rob4127
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not far from the Texas border, in a county where Donald Trump received 69.8% of the 2020 Presidential vote, a high school football team has already forfeit its first game of the season.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Banning schools from enacting safety precautions for students feels like the exact opposite of what pearl-clutching breeders normally expect the world to do for their little miracles.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: Blahbbs: Mask mandates are banned in Texas, but fortunately, the bigger cities are telling Gov. Abbott to get farked and are requiring masks in school.  So far, the courts are backing the cities/school districts.

We'll see - SA/Bexar's hearing on an extended restraining order is on Monday. I don't think the Texas Disaster Act means what the governor and indicted-but-not-yet-convicted AG say it means, but let's see what actual judges say. Up here in Austin, the districts are following Austin ISD's lead and requiring masks, so I'm hoping it sticks, and I'm hoping the gov's losing streak in the courts keeps rising.


Houston Mayor has instituted a mask mandate for all city employees.
Governor is in trouble, everyone is ignoring him or launching lawsuits.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Banning schools from enacting safety precautions for students feels like the exact opposite of what pearl-clutching breeders normally expect the world to do for their little miracles.


Antivaxxers aren't pearl clutchers. They're much worse.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rob4127: Not far from the Texas border, in a county where Donald Trump received 69.8% of the 2020 Presidential vote, a high school football team has already forfeit its first game of the season.

[Link][Fark user image image 535x630]


Oh dear. High school football is a religion there.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rob4127: Not far from the Texas border, in a county where Donald Trump received 69.8% of the 2020 Presidential vote, a high school football team has already forfeit its first game of the season.

[Link][Fark user image image 535x630]


Baw gawd, nawt the foobawl! Dem damn liebruls cain't contro dem p***y keeids of ders. I hope da coach kicks em offaduh team. And the f****t parents get theeah house burned down!
 
