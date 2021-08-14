 Skip to content
(BBC)   Helpful divers swimming in lakes recovering prosthetic legs is no basis for a system of government   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a better headline than I just came to post Subby, ya bastard well played
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicely-done headlines aside, people helping other people is exactly the basis for a system of government that I, and watery tarts everywhere, would likely approve of.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll be singing a different tune when that Prosthetics Retrieval Tax hits their paychecks.

/let the bears pay the Bear Tax.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not some artificial limb!
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 15,000-pound prosthetic leg? Had to be very difficult to retrieve that.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That episode freaked me out as a kid
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be easy to find the owner, they'll still be swimming around in a circle
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big hand for the little lady.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it does give them a leg up on other systems of government.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image 523x385]

That episode freaked me out as a kid


what's that from?
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"How'd you become king, then?"

"The Lady of the Leg..."
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Salmon: dennysgod: [Fark user image 523x385]

That episode freaked me out as a kid

what's that from?


MASH - Season 8 Episode 22 "Dreams"
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ms Bridges lost her specialist watersports prosthetic at some point after jumping off the jetty at Millerground near Rayrigg Meadow and swimming back to dry land.

You have to appreciate people who've lost limbs, then overcompensate and do crazy shiat you wouldn't expect them to do. I used to work with a guy that was born without a left arm below the elbow. He used to play adult league softball and was really good at it. We had a picnic one time and after he watched a guy feebly trying to hit fly balls to people with gloves in the field, he told the guy to gtfo and proceeded to hit epic fly balls every time. He'd put the bat under left arm, throw the ball up with his right hand, then grab the bat and smack the shiat out of it. Naturally, we affectionately called him Lefty.
 
