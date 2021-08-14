 Skip to content
The Census shows Americans are moving to the parts of country hardest hit by global warming
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shortsightedness is an American Virtue™.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe this will help us deal with it.

People tend to vote for what effects them most.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blastoh: Maybe this will help us deal with it.

People tend to vote for what effects them most.


In the past I would have said the same thing, but after Trump and the pandemic...I don't know, I'm still figuring out the end of that sentence.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, we're a bunch of goddamn farking lemmings.
 
Pinner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What age groups are making up most of the moves?
Boomers chasing the sun?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

blastoh: Maybe this will help us deal with it.

People tend to vote for what effects them most.


Land votes for senators, not people.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes, people generally move to where all the shiat they want to see and do is, why is this surprising? I'm not gonna say I didn't immensely enjoy living in Alpine Texas but sometimes you just want to be able to go out and do shiat
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You Alarmists are the Lib version of neo-con preppers
 
phishrace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just wait until the entire city of Phoenix spontaneously combusts. That will get them going in the other direction. Shouldn't be long.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phishrace: Just wait until the entire city of Phoenix spontaneously combusts. That will get them going in the other direction. Shouldn't be long.


It's come close.
Weather map goes crazy live on the air
Youtube iXuc7SAyk2s
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have you met the people in the places people are fleeing?  They may be climate-hardened, but man are there some inbred assholes.
 
zjoik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Jesus Christ, we're a bunch of goddamn farking lemmings.


You can thank Disney for your perception of lemmings.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blastoh: Maybe this will help us deal with it.

People tend to vote for what effects affects them most.


If a million idiots move to a place that cannot support them, I'm not going to be too friendly when they come out and demand I change my behavior for their mistake. Like people who keep moving to Vegas. You know who has water? The Great Lakes region. Try moving there.
 
AeAe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Which part of the country would be least affected? Not the coasts, of course. I'm thinking where there's ample fresh water maybe? The Great lakes region?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mcavity
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or maybe people are leaving the more desirable areas because they can no longer afford them?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And here I am trying to convince my wife to move up north somewhere between Sault St. Marie and Sudbury.

/I actually like winter and loath warm climates
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
People are moving to the cities because they're democratically controlled and thus their economies haven't collapsed. The rural Republican areas still haven't recovered from the great recession.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You need money to live.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Didn't Barry Obama just buy a beach front property?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Jesus Christ, we're a bunch of goddamn farking lemmings.


I think of it more like a moth flying into a fire because of the bright flames.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RandyJohnson: Didn't Barry Obama just buy a beach front property?


Looks pretty swag from the pics I saw from his recent super-spreader event.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because we all know global warming is a lie and they re trying to hide the good stuff there.
 
