(The Daily Beast)   You'd think hospitals would want to keep nurses instead of firing them for being on OnlyFans
76
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rae worked 14-hour days in the neonatal intensive care unit

When the neonates get their internet accounts, they will be very disappointed that their nurse is showing off her body there. They will be like, "Why would someone that cared for me, have such a sexy body, why?"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does she do her job dressed like this? No? Then what's the problem?

View Full Size


On second thought, if she did dress like this, what the hell is the problem?
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's got a great iChive page.  At least that's what I've been told.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
View Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We took the two older kids out to dinner and I told them I was doing some influencer-type work, and they were like, 'We got it. We're good. We know,'" Rae remembers. "It was an unspoken thing where I'm sure they understand where we're dabbling. They had a pretty open mind about it. And we've blocked them-and their friends-on all our platforms."

Their friends already found and showed them the videos. Them quickly dismissing the subject means they want to stop thinking about what they've seen, not that they're cool with it.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.


View Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Does she do her job?


Fixed.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.


So? There is this this thing called "freedom", which means we all don't have to be like "the people you know." I'm very glad I don't know you.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.

[Fark user image 768x576]


Actually, I may have to retract my joke. Scrubs takes place in Los Angeles or thereabouts. Here is information from Indeed.com:

View Full Size
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know there are two sides to every story, and we are only hearing her version.  She could be spinning what happened to get media coverage, and hype her softcore porn business. We're taking her word about where the complaint started. We're taking her word that the hospital Admin was unwilling to compromise, because she quit and we don't actually know the consequences of she hadn't.

Or she's telling the truth.

If she is, then who the hell cares if she masturbates and screws her husband on camera for people?  Geez. It's certainly "cleaner" in a moral sense than traditional porn, because she's her own boss, and nobody is making her do anything.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it Jackie DeNardo of the Channel 5 Weather Team?

Dennis Reynolds' Armed Robbery Story w/ Jackie Denardo
Youtube dorgmhD07lw
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Does she do her job dressed like this? No? Then what's the problem?

[Fark user image image 241x434]

On second thought, if she did dress like this, what the hell is the problem?


More like...

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNJLa0​u​ARIr/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_s​heet
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.


OH, well everything must be fine, then!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.

[Fark user image 768x576]

Actually, I may have to retract my joke. Scrubs takes place in Los Angeles or thereabouts. Here is information from Indeed.com:

[Fark user image 850x459]


I hear those ungrateful nurses also make over $100k in San Francisco!

/Quick! Hide the cost of living figures before--oh shiat! They're onto us!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: bostonguy: bostonguy: eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.

[Fark user image 768x576]

Actually, I may have to retract my joke. Scrubs takes place in Los Angeles or thereabouts. Here is information from Indeed.com:

[Fark user image 850x459]

I hear those ungrateful nurses also make over $100k in San Francisco!

/Quick! Hide the cost of living figures before--oh shiat! They're onto us!


ICU RNs make over a $100k a year in all metropolitan areas. It is a difficult and stressful job that can't be done by all Nurses even with training. Most even get over 4 weeks+ vacation a year with PTO accrual by hours worked.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: koder: bostonguy: bostonguy: eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.

[Fark user image 768x576]

Actually, I may have to retract my joke. Scrubs takes place in Los Angeles or thereabouts. Here is information from Indeed.com:

[Fark user image 850x459]

I hear those ungrateful nurses also make over $100k in San Francisco!

/Quick! Hide the cost of living figures before--oh shiat! They're onto us!

ICU RNs make over a $100k a year in all metropolitan areas. It is a difficult and stressful job that can't be done by all Nurses even with training. Most even get over 4 weeks+ vacation a year with PTO accrual by hours worked.


Still not enough to buy a house/condo, which they probably farking deserve by now.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.


You ever consider "pimping themselves" is a rather loaded and judgmental term?

Sex work is work. We all sell our bodies in one way or another.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who are we to judge her willingness to offer others a nice blow

View Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: I know there are two sides to every story, and we are only hearing her version.  She could be spinning what happened to get media coverage, and hype her softcore porn business. We're taking her word about where the complaint started. We're taking her word that the hospital Admin was unwilling to compromise, because she quit and we don't actually know the consequences of she hadn't.

Or she's telling the truth.

If she is, then who the hell cares if she masturbates and screws her husband on camera for people?  Geez. It's certainly "cleaner" in a moral sense than traditional porn, because she's her own boss, and nobody is making her do anything.


🙄
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No pics?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She's very attractive. Why the hell should anyone care what she does outside of work?
 
ranchguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
$28/$29 hour start in tucson for ICU. Peak $41/hour. No real love from admin's to raise wages.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.

You ever consider "pimping themselves" is a rather loaded and judgmental term?

Sex work is work. We all sell our bodies in one way or another.


Preach.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
damn, how much are they making on OnlyFans with reports of nurses getting paid 2x-4x
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.

[Fark user image 768x576]

Actually, I may have to retract my joke. Scrubs takes place in Los Angeles or thereabouts. Here is information from Indeed.com:

[Fark user image 850x459]


Now adjust for 2001.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nurses can be some catty biatches.  This is not a surprise to anyone who's worked in an actual hospital.  The difference is that they actually had some real ammo to use against her, rather than just a vague, "We don't like you."
 
comrade
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Onlyfans is so boring and inane. Who wants to watch someone give superficial opinions on vax deniers while they plunge a dildo in and out of their butthole? I mean, come on, at least fark or lick a pussy.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ranchguy: $28/$29 hour start in tucson for ICU. Peak $41/hour. No real love from admin's to raise wages.


Good God. Throw into that the fact that the minimum wage should be like $24 today and that shows you just how pitiful those wages are.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Nurses can be some catty biatches.


View Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Does she do her job dressed like this? No? Then what's the problem?

[Fark user image 241x434]

On second thought, if she did dress like this, what the hell is the problem?


Inaccurate results on blood pressure tests?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To blow off steam-and entertain herself-Rae began posting revealing shots of herself on Instagram and The Chive, under the alias "Allie Rae."

I can see how that might cause problems because there's an actual porn actress named "Allie Rae."
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was difficult to find a picture of her with her clothes on
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bostonguy: [Fark user image 500x375]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Don't worry I'm PRO-vaccine. I just wanted to kill boners
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"They informed my manager about that and I was called into the office about their social media policy," shares Rae. "It got uncomfortable, where I felt people were concentrating more on my performance outside of the hospital versus my performance in the hospital."

I don't understand how people post all kinds of shiat online and think it won't come back to bite them in the ass.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: ranchguy: $28/$29 hour start in tucson for ICU. Peak $41/hour. No real love from admin's to raise wages.

Good God. Throw into that the fact that the minimum wage should be like $24 today and that shows you just how pitiful those wages are.


Do the reverse math. They have to work 50.8 hours/week (assuming 4 weeks of vacation) to make $100k at $41/hr.

It's 74.4 hours/week if they are making $28/hr.
 
rga184
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.


Who cares if she made enough or didn't?  The question is, did her hospital have any right to push her out because she did porn?  The answer is no.

Our residency took in somebody with a porn past.  A few attendings were looking up her videos, but by and large they got over it.  Residency even helped by doing things like not put her picture up online.  By the time she graduated she had covered her tracks enough that hopefully it wasn't an issue during her job search.

The thing is, it shouldn't have been an issue if she didn't cover her tracks either.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.


She is making closer to 7 figures a year on OnlyFans without having to deal with the unvaccinated masses.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.

You ever consider "pimping themselves" is a rather loaded and judgmental term?

Sex work is work. We all sell our bodies in one way or another.


And attention whores are still whores. What's your point?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hm, let's see...get paid to risk her life among the unvaccinated, working crazy hours she can't control and with barely a fraction of the respect doctors get, or work safely from home as your own boss making bank doing something you enjoy?

Decisions, decisions.
 
rga184
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eurotrader: koder: bostonguy: bostonguy: eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.

[Fark user image 768x576]

Actually, I may have to retract my joke. Scrubs takes place in Los Angeles or thereabouts. Here is information from Indeed.com:

[Fark user image 850x459]

I hear those ungrateful nurses also make over $100k in San Francisco!

/Quick! Hide the cost of living figures before--oh shiat! They're onto us!

ICU RNs make over a $100k a year in all metropolitan areas. It is a difficult and stressful job that can't be done by all Nurses even with training. Most even get over 4 weeks+ vacation a year with PTO accrual by hours worked.


They also have 60-100k in nursing school debt.

Most nurses are underappreciated no matter how you cut it.

If they made medical school more accessible and nurse pay higher, maybe we wouldn't lose so many to NP and CRNA programs as well.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, subby, you'd think. But then again, you'd think laying off 1.4 million healthcare workers DURING the pandemic's initial surge would be crazypants, bananatown, and yet...

https://www.npr.org/2020/05/10/853524​7​64/amid-pandemic-hospitals-lay-off-1-4​m-workers-in-april

This is what our all for profit healthcare system does. We NEED to do better. We can do better. We need some form of single payer/nationalized healthcare system. This pandemic has made that as clear as its ever going to be.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ranchguy: $28/$29 hour start in tucson for ICU. Peak $41/hour. No real love from admin's to raise wages.


How many Agency RN are normally on a shift? Travelers  pre pandemic  were at $52+ an hour minimum plus free housing. I have seen pre pandemic extra shift bonus In Denver and Texas of 1.5x base plus $10 an hour and really desperate double time plus $20. There is more than one hospital system in Tucson and ICU managers are always looking for another ICU  trained RN and with a CCRN or magnet status help and can pay for that.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They probably caught her red-handed in her professionalism.

View Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: bostonguy: [Fark user image 500x375]

[Fark user image 500x623]

/Don't worry I'm PRO-vaccine. I just wanted to kill boners


Christ, the fourth one from the left has a face like the trollface meme.
 
rga184
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: damn, how much are they making on OnlyFans with reports of nurses getting paid 2x-4x


Traveler nurses are.  Not regular nurses.  Hospitals are too stupid to raise nurse wages to compete with what travelers are making.  They are literally having travelers come in, talk about the fat check they are getting, and recruiting permanent nurses to leave permanent jobs at these hospitals  and become travelers.

Then hospitals are having a hard time filling those positions with permanent staff so they end up hiring a traveler at three times the cost.

My hospital could raise the pay of every nurse and tech by 50 percent across the board and still come out ahead if it means they keep people here.

Travelers are  great and all, but they don't know the docs so they have to ask more questions about what needs to be set up.  They don't know where stuff is so they have to ask more questions about where stuff is kept.  They are overall less efficient even if they're absolute superstars.  And that's even if they cost the same, which they are NOT.  They cost three times more.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: bostonguy: [Fark user image 500x375]

[Fark user image 500x623]

/Don't worry I'm PRO-vaccine. I just wanted to kill boners


Jokes on you, that's my fetish!
 
BigMax
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She heard that you were feeling ill
Headache, fever and the chills
She came to you to restore your pluck
Because she's the nurse who likes to ...

[door shuts]
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rga184: eurotrader: koder: bostonguy: bostonguy: eurotrader: All the actual ICU  RNs I know make 6 figures a year without pimpin themselves on the side.

[Fark user image 768x576]

Actually, I may have to retract my joke. Scrubs takes place in Los Angeles or thereabouts. Here is information from Indeed.com:

[Fark user image 850x459]

I hear those ungrateful nurses also make over $100k in San Francisco!

/Quick! Hide the cost of living figures before--oh shiat! They're onto us!

ICU RNs make over a $100k a year in all metropolitan areas. It is a difficult and stressful job that can't be done by all Nurses even with training. Most even get over 4 weeks+ vacation a year with PTO accrual by hours worked.

They also have 60-100k in nursing school debt.

Most nurses are underappreciated no matter how you cut it.

If they made medical school more accessible and nurse pay higher, maybe we wouldn't lose so many to NP and CRNA programs as well.


I have lived in a few Countries with no debt to the person to become  a MD and they actually get paid a stipend while attending. The US a revamping of how higher education is paid for and what amount of student loan debt should be forgiven possibly by profession.  Nursing in the UK are way different than the US/Canada.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
View Full Size
HelLOOOO, Nurse!

HelLOOOO, Nurse!
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This post sucks without the exact url www address of these terrible fotos; so I will know not to go look at them!
 
