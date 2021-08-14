 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Despite the gloom and doom you may have heard about how the holdouts are bad people and unredeemable, US reports nearly 1 million vaccinations in past day, most since early July   (thehill.com)
    More: Cool, Joe Biden, Vaccine, Immune system, President of the United States, Vaccination, Biden decision, new COVID-19 vaccinations, early July  
21 Comments
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In somewhat related news, the city of Tel Aviv is doing a vaccination drive at a main square from this evening and through the night until the morning. The goal is to get still-unvaccinated twentysomethings and late teenagers while they're on their way to or from partying.

Not sure how smart it is to give the vaccine to drunk people. Wouldn't your blood be thinner and spill all over? (But I'm not a doctor.)

Trying to avoid a fourth wave and a fourth lockdown...
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good, keep it going.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Good, keep it going.


This.
But I still have a relatively intact memory and half of you dipsh*its don't get a pass for getting vaccinated this late in the game, causing a 23rd wave and potential additional mutations in the process.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like putting on the seat belt after the crash.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot understand why people are waiting so long to get vaccinated. I got it here in Israel in February, as soon as I could.

If someone is brainwashed enough to think that the vaccine is a 5G plot from Bill Gates and will never get the vaccine, I see their (extremely faulty) reasoning. But if some has been planning to get vaccinated at some vague time in the future, why wait even a single day?

That is what is so frustrating.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep those numbers climbing.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a buddy I am am trying to convince to get vaccinated.  His latest issue is that it is free.  Yes, he doesn't trust it because it is free.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: he doesn't trust it


bostonguy: so frustrating.


Show them this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: I have a buddy I am am trying to convince to get vaccinated.  His latest issue is that it is free.  Yes, he doesn't trust it because it is free.


That is a real issue in psychology. Things that are free are suspicious to many. For them, "free" is worth the price you pay for it, Why are Facebook and Twitter free? Because you're the product being sold to advertisers. Religions that demand more put-in effort are more successful startups than those that do not ask much. If people have to sacrifice something to get a product, then they perceive the product as more valuable. Show your friend how much of his taxes were used to pay the costs up front, so he has a chance to see how he's already paid into it.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bostonguy: But if some has been planning to get vaccinated at some vague time in the future, why wait even a single day?


Procrastination is a helluva drug. Especially when you KNOW you have to do it.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somacandra: dildo tontine: I have a buddy I am am trying to convince to get vaccinated.  His latest issue is that it is free.  Yes, he doesn't trust it because it is free.

That is a real issue in psychology. Things that are free are suspicious to many. For them, "free" is worth the price you pay for it, Why are Facebook and Twitter free? Because you're the product being sold to advertisers. Religions that demand more put-in effort are more successful startups than those that do not ask much. If people have to sacrifice something to get a product, then they perceive the product as more valuable. Show your friend how much of his taxes were used to pay the costs up front, so he has a chance to see how he's already paid into it.


I will probably end up explaining that he actually is paying for it through his taxes.  Of course that will probably open another can of worms.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: I have a buddy I am am trying to convince to get vaccinated.  His latest issue is that it is free.  Yes, he doesn't trust it because it is free.


Yet another reason Republicans are trying to corrupt history classes; everyone should already know that free shiat is the only way we got rid of smallpox.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reporting on a disaster that already occurred? DoOm aNd gLoOm
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Holdouts and antivaxxers are not the same thing.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Food for thought, from a friend:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Holdouts and antivaxxers are not the same thing.


What is the difference of the distinction as it pertains to vaccination numbers?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's a substantial percentage who have goat farked the notion of the vaccine being evil so hard their pride won't let them admit they were wrong.  They'd rather go to their graves and drag a bunch of innocents along with them.  Asshats.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That's like putting on the seat belt after the crash.


It's more like finally starting to wear your seat belt after witnessing a gnarly crash first-hand.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These people are, at this point, terrified because it is so obviously real now.  It was to the rest of of us long ago.  Unfortunately for them, it may be too late.  There will be at least ten weeks until they are protected from getting really sick or hospitalized, and as we know, even that protection is limited.

I just hope they mask up and do all of the other things they need to do.  We'll see.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dildo tontine: I have a buddy I am am trying to convince to get vaccinated.  His latest issue is that it is free.  Yes, he doesn't trust it because it is free.


Conservatives in general have this weird thing where they don't trust or value something that's free or easy. If the vaccine were worth anything, we'd have to pay for it. Why would they just give it away? (Including to Blacks?)

Anything worthwhile should be expensive or difficult. You also see this in their approach to voting. "Voting should be hard because it's important!" Uh, voting should be easy because it's important, dipsh*ts.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bostonguy: In somewhat related news, the city of Tel Aviv is doing a vaccination drive at a main square from this evening and through the night until the morning. The goal is to get still-unvaccinated twentysomethings and late teenagers while they're on their way to or from partying.

Not sure how smart it is to give the vaccine to drunk people. Wouldn't your blood be thinner and spill all over? (But I'm not a doctor.)

Trying to avoid a fourth wave and a fourth lockdown...


I'm not a doctor, either. But since the vaccine is injected into your muscles, I would think the effects of alcohol shouldn't be too bad unless it's enough to screw up your immune response to the foreign proteins you manufacture.
I was told not to drink, but I was also told the potential side effects and really didn't want to be sober through that.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

