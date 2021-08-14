 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Floridaman in 1990: steals $13 from purse to spend on dirty magazines. Floridaman 2020: Embezzles $13M from health fund to spend on porn websites   (ktla.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Tampa, Florida, Ralph Puglisi, Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Area, Tampa Bay Times, Pinellas County, Florida, investigative team, Tampa Bay Rays  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2021 at 6:50 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he not know that you can find porn for free? Or at least, for $20-$50?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Did he not know that you can find porn for free? Or at least, for $20-$50?


Yeah came to say the same thing. Porn is free. I figured it must be an older guy who can't figure out how to get free porn. And yep, he's 59.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn. Old guy could've gotten 80 minutes of 900-number sex chat for that kind of money.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is Fark and RTFA is kinda silly, but this isn't just about porn.  This is a guy who paid money to his son's fiancee's porn channel and then received 60% of the money back from his son.

All of that is rather creepy because "Hey, dad!  I have this great idea to make some money!  You need to pay to watch my soon to be wife and I do sexy things online and we'll give you money back..."
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's Florida -- "An investigation showed that Puglisi subscribed to a channel belonging to his stepson's fiancee and they split almost $750,000 in profits, with Puglisi taking 60%. "

Hey wait, what kind of Florida is this? -- "The fraud was detected in November, leading to the firing of Puglisi, his boss and University Medical Service Association's internal auditor. "
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who pays for porn?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a lot of porn.
 
meg12279 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Has anyone told him that a lot of porn is free? I mean, think how much meth that could buy.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OnlyFelons
 
sleze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Floridaman stealing healthcare money, you say?

photos.orlandoweekly.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Watching your stepson's fiancee's Only Fans?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So what's his Fark username?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's the best he could come up with for laundering money?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: SecretAgentWoman: Did he not know that you can find porn for free? Or at least, for $20-$50?

Yeah came to say the same thing. Porn is free. I figured it must be an older guy who can't figure out how to get free porn. And yep, he's 59.


Dude, I'm 60 and I haven't paid for porn since prior to 14.4 dialup days.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I actually read the article.
 
djfitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait, what kind of porn costs $13M??

For that kind of money I think you could just start your own porn empire.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.