(Fox 5 New York)   The NYPD has finally started to push back against the criminal scum ruining our great city   (fox5ny.com) divider line
31
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2021 at 5:50 PM



31 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If she and others like her were not taking up their time with this flouting of the laws through her own view of her entitlement, maybe they could, I don't know, help the city somehow?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next time leash them up. There is a reason why leash laws exist.

/Police would rather be shaking down black men selling loosie cigarettes than cuff a dumbshiat woman who refuses to leash her dogs.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NYPD itself?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was the governor.
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good... otherwise these women who let their dogs out unleashed will call cops on black men trying to get those black guys killed.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dora Marchand, 29, was detained while walking her two dogs, Comet and Sophie...

Kiss my aura, Dora. It's real angora.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I thought he was the governor.


Only for another week or so.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I feel like there's other things to worry about," Marchand told the NY Post.

Guessing she doesn't concern herself with those either.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: "I feel like there's other things to worry about," Marchand told the NY Post.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Like training for next season.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much you wanna bet she wasn't getting arrested until she opened her mouth?  Cops can certainly be assholes, but so can the people they encounter.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It blows my mind that 63% of the very pro-cop (unless they thwarted an insurrection) Fox News consumers think the police went too far. Something's up.

Let's try the survey again, but with a Black woman being taken away by police. I wonder what would happen...
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cman: Next time leash them up. There is a reason why leash laws exist.

/Police would rather be shaking down black men selling loosie cigarettes than cuff a dumbshiat woman who refuses to leash her dogs.


They'll do whichever reaches their summons revenue quota the fastest...but the loosie hustlers will always be in the crosshairs because they're also costing the government tax revenue.

Never mind that bootleggers are thriving in the first place because of the sky high taxes.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good. People are walking around with little kids and shiat in public places. "Oh but my doggos are different and special and vegan!" "No one cares, lady, just leash your farking dogs or come with us."
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I naively had my hopes up that a whole bunch of cops were charged with their numerous crimes.  You'd think I would know better by now.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I naively had my hopes up that a whole bunch of cops were charged with their numerous crimes.  You'd think I would know better by now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Loose cigarettes sales?

/didn't read article
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought Trump moved out of NY already
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, if you're going to pretend to enforce laws, you might as well go for the ones that piss off the fewest number of criminals, politics being what they are these days...
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good. The people I encounter who don't leash their dogs are the type of people who are looking for confrontation. You might think your dog is special, smart and not like other dogs but, it's still a primitive minded dog and it will do dumb stuff. I worry about dogs just running into traffic, I'd feel bad for the dog not having a decent owner. Also, pick up your dog's crap. How hard can it be to scoop some crap? If you can't handle it go back to your parents in NJ and get off my lawn....er, sidewalk.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this dot jpg
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have two big dogs, so I think I'm qualified to state: most of the people that walk their dogs off-leash in leashed areas are also the ones who look the other way when their dog takes a shiat.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Interesting. Fark turned this into a Trump and cop hate thread.
 
ansius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I understand and fully agree that dogs should be leashed in public places, especially in high density living. She should be ticketed.

But arresting her and booking her into a cell?

Note, the police probably escalated it because she didn't have ID and couldn't provide her address, so they couldn't ticket her on the spot. She needed to be taken back to the station to be ID'd.

Still, this is a huge escalation from something that could have been a warning.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: If she and others like her were not taking up their time with this flouting of the laws through her own view of her entitlement, maybe they could, I don't know, help the city somehow?


Grow a pair. Go tell someone to put on a mask or something.

This was all...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
after being arrested by Parks Enforcement Patrol (PEP) officers for walking her dogs off-leash

OK...

and not having identification on her

o_O  "Papers, please"?  wtf?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Nick Nostril: I thought he was the governor.

Only for another week or so.


Nothing to stop him from running again. Oh, and he is flush with cash. Lol.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Darkest Timeline: It blows my mind that 63% of the very pro-cop (unless they thwarted an insurrection) Fox News consumers think the police went too far. Something's up.

Let's try the survey again, but with a Black woman being taken away by police. I wonder what would happen...


Sometimes I wish I could live in the black and white world some of you have created for yourselves. It seems so much simpler. Oh well.

Oh wait. The Patriarchy is behind this!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Godscrack: I thought Trump moved out of NY already


Yeah they're busy kick the Dems out now.
 
soj4life
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: The department also claims that she has not been compliant with officers after warning in the past.

So her statement about the park police not letting her get her ID and her being confused about her new address is bunk.  She was told to leash up in the past and still continued to flaunt the rules.
 
Watubi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Narcissistic dog owners have taken over our local park in the early evening with off-leash dogs.  Can't get within 50 yards without having a dozen or so sniffing you (the dogs, not owners).  They think it's funny and jolly 'ol fun so I'm conflicted in regards to the handling by police in this story.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Interesting. Fark turned this into a Trump and cop hate thread.


Yeah, they've used up their Musk-hate quota for the week.
 
