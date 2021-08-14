 Skip to content
"You may fascinate a woman by giving her a piece of cheese"
73
    17th century  
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I will need a hidden camera experiment to test this theory.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I understand this works with dogs as well.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can you show me where the campus is?
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You may fascinate a woman by giving her a piece of cheese
And you may put that woman on alert with your odd rythmic dance
Same as it ever was
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can confirm.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Can confirm.



I'm surprised we're not giving them pieces of cheese right now.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I did just have some cheese.

Not sure I'm fascinated though.

Maybe if it had been fancy cheese instead of regular old smoked cheddar?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Like I'm taking food from some rando.

Like pilling a cat or dog.

Ew.  No.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
and it's totally Brielievable

STOPPED READING THERE.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've used the line "I have 12 different kinds of cheese in my fridge right now."

I actually had 13 but I didn't want to sound like I was bragging.

/it worked too!
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



https://www.buzzfeed.com/hannahdobro/​c​hoose-between-cheese-and-hot-guys
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Not flowers and chocolates. Even wine can be a miss at times. Mention cheese and the women will be flocking to it. This person exposed the secret to attracting women.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on the woman, depends on the cheese.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, in the case of this story, you can fascinate a woman by talking about fascinating a woman with a piece of cheese.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like stacks and stacks of cheddar.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is literally true.  More discerning women -- like their male equivalents -- are fascinated by the endless variety of flavors and textures in cheese.  Cheese is also a comfort food, and the act of giving cheese is a caring and supporting act.  All put together, the gift of cheese might well fascinate a female.

Doesn't work with cheddar (I shouldn't have to say that, but I do).

OBVIOUSLY doesn't work with any American cheese.  What went wrong with cheese in America, I have no idea.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheese? Tsch. Once she gets past the octopus in the sink, she shows potential.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liz lemon approves
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: This is literally true.  More discerning women -- like their male equivalents -- are fascinated by the endless variety of flavors and textures in cheese.  Cheese is also a comfort food, and the act of giving cheese is a caring and supporting act.  All put together, the gift of cheese might well fascinate a female.

Doesn't work with cheddar (I shouldn't have to say that, but I do).

OBVIOUSLY doesn't work with any American cheese.  What went wrong with cheese in America, I have no idea.


Industrial scale production.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Or, in the case of this story, you can fascinate a woman by talking about fascinating a woman with a piece of cheese.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The internet provides.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That is actually how I attracted Mrs Gore. No really.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
American cheese is just a mix of Colby and cheddar and the stuff from the deli is delish. Not sure why you guys get all food snobby about it. It's not like it's government cheese.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Red Leicester, Tilsit, Caerphilly, Bel Paese, Red Windsor, Stilton, Emmental, Gruyère, Norwegian Jarlsberg, Liptauer, Lancashire, White Stilton, Danish Blue, Double Gloucester, Cheshire, Dorset Blue Vinney, Brie, Roquefort, Pont l'Evêque, Port Salut, Savoyard, Saint-Paulin, Carré de l'Est, Bresse-Bleu, Boursin, Camembert, Gouda, Edam, Caithness, Smoked Austrian, Japanese Sage Derby, Wensleydale, Greek Feta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Pipo Crème, Danish Fynbo, Czech sheep's milk, Venezuelan Beaver Cheese, Cheddar, Ilchester, and Limburger
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All the ladies ask me "Is that a brick of Velveeta in your pants, or are you just suffering from an incredibly rare and crippling tumor?"
 
uberalice
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Can confirm.


preach.
 
AStonerApart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm way more interested in whatever that next thing is about 'fresh blood', and the stuff after that which seems to be talking about putting your sweat in their food, or something.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I did just have some cheese.

Not sure I'm fascinated though.

Maybe if it had been fancy cheese instead of regular old smoked cheddar?


Did you try eating the cheese instead of smoking it?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: This is literally true.  More discerning women -- like their male equivalents -- are fascinated by the endless variety of flavors and textures in cheese.  Cheese is also a comfort food, and the act of giving cheese is a caring and supporting act.  All put together, the gift of cheese might well fascinate a female.

Doesn't work with cheddar (I shouldn't have to say that, but I do).

OBVIOUSLY doesn't work with any American cheese.  What went wrong with cheese in America, I have no idea.


Au contraire!

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/wo​r​ld-champion-cheese-2019-rogue-river-bl​ue-trnd/index.html

and if you thought it was expensive before...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Biatches love cheese.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey girl
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: sunsetlamp: This is literally true.  More discerning women -- like their male equivalents -- are fascinated by the endless variety of flavors and textures in cheese.  Cheese is also a comfort food, and the act of giving cheese is a caring and supporting act.  All put together, the gift of cheese might well fascinate a female.

Doesn't work with cheddar (I shouldn't have to say that, but I do).

OBVIOUSLY doesn't work with any American cheese.  What went wrong with cheese in America, I have no idea.

Industrial scale production.


Was it just that though?  It's not like nobody produces cheese in bulk in England, France or Germany -- heck, the Netherlands are basically a single giant cheese factory producing mostly ONE kind of cheese, and it's still good.

I tend to think the problem was demand-side -- like with the Great British Food Dark Age of 1920-1990.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: This is literally true.  More discerning women -- like their male equivalents -- are fascinated by the endless variety of flavors and textures in cheese.  Cheese is also a comfort food, and the act of giving cheese is a caring and supporting act.  All put together, the gift of cheese might well fascinate a female.

Doesn't work with cheddar (I shouldn't have to say that, but I do).

OBVIOUSLY doesn't work with any American cheese.  What went wrong with cheese in America, I have no idea.


It's misnamed.

Kraft is an Canadian company.

It should be called Canadian Cheese.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can confirm. Mrs. PCoC is from Wisconsin.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Red Leicester, Tilsit, Caerphilly, Bel Paese, Red Windsor, Stilton, Emmental, Gruyère, Norwegian Jarlsberg, Liptauer, Lancashire, White Stilton, Danish Blue, Double Gloucester, Cheshire, Dorset Blue Vinney, Brie, Roquefort, Pont l'Evêque, Port Salut, Savoyard, Saint-Paulin, Carré de l'Est, Bresse-Bleu, Boursin, Camembert, Gouda, Edam, Caithness, Smoked Austrian, Japanese Sage Derby, Wensleydale, Greek Feta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Pipo Crème, Danish Fynbo, Czech sheep's milk, Venezuelan Beaver Cheese, Cheddar, Ilchester, and Limburger


Monty Python- Cheese Shop
Youtube Hz1JWzyvv8A
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They have tits - let 'em make their own cheese!

/staying at home with my cheese
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: NotARocketScientist: Or, in the case of this story, you can fascinate a woman by talking about fascinating a woman with a piece of cheese.

[memegenerator.net image 300x300]


Next time, try talking about Eleanore Roosevelt push for civil rights while holding a tomato and brie water cracker.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Red Leicester, Tilsit, Caerphilly, Bel Paese, Red Windsor, Stilton, Emmental, Gruyère, Norwegian Jarlsberg, Liptauer, Lancashire, White Stilton, Danish Blue, Double Gloucester, Cheshire, Dorset Blue Vinney, Brie, Roquefort, Pont l'Evêque, Port Salut, Savoyard, Saint-Paulin, Carré de l'Est, Bresse-Bleu, Boursin, Camembert, Gouda, Edam, Caithness, Smoked Austrian, Japanese Sage Derby, Wensleydale, Greek Feta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Pipo Crème, Danish Fynbo, Czech sheep's milk, Venezuelan Beaver Cheese, Cheddar, Ilchester, and Limburger


Take me.
 
Abox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does it have to be cheese or can it just be something cheesy
 
Drachirryz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pinky And The Brain - Cheese Roll Call
Youtube UXGtWK-kTEM
 
kb7rky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Red Leicester, Tilsit, Caerphilly, Bel Paese, Red Windsor, Stilton, Emmental, Gruyère, Norwegian Jarlsberg, Liptauer, Lancashire, White Stilton, Danish Blue, Double Gloucester, Cheshire, Dorset Blue Vinney, Brie, Roquefort, Pont l'Evêque, Port Salut, Savoyard, Saint-Paulin, Carré de l'Est, Bresse-Bleu, Boursin, Camembert, Gouda, Edam, Caithness, Smoked Austrian, Japanese Sage Derby, Wensleydale, Greek Feta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Pipo Crème, Danish Fynbo, Czech sheep's milk, Venezuelan Beaver Cheese, Cheddar, Ilchester, and Limburger


SHUT THAT BLOODY BAZOUKI OFF!

/love The Cheese Shop sketch
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Depends on the woman, depends on the cheese.


I'm circumcised, so it's gonna have to be store-bought.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What if they are a lactose intolerant vegan?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Quite a few penis shaped cheese snacks out there.     Quite a few selfies of people eating same.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Biatches love cheese.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Omg a puppy and cheese?!?!? The best day ever!!!
 
