 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Florida sets a new record for daily Covid infections. This is not a repeat of every farking day this week   (twitter.com) divider line
79
    More: Florida, shot  
•       •       •

942 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2021 at 2:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure they've been setting the records they keep breaking, so yes, this is a repeat.  A sad, unnecessary repeat.

Go team Red?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A record level of infections at a fraction of the testing levels we saw last year. This is fine.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Florida is about to reach its final form.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To those who didn't vote for DeathSantis, I'm really sorry.
To the rest, die faster.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Florida is about to reach its final form.


Florida is going to reach herd immunity, crash it's real estate market and reach peak job demand all at once.

Of course, there won't be a local health care system after all the nurses quit but, "details, details"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The smell of freedom is strong in Florida!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

parasol: Florida is going to reach herd immunity, crash it's real estate market and reach peak job demand all at once.


During peak hurricane season.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thoughts and prayers, dickweeds.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Next up, GOP bans speaking of COVID in Florida
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well at least the dead can look forward to being cremated in the parking lot of Disneyworld.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida has been low balling deaths since day one.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Florida is about to reach its final form.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: The Googles Do Nothing: Florida is about to reach its final form.

[Fark user image image 480x480]


Yoink
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well at least the dead can look forward to being cremated in the parking lot of Disneyworld.


For another $25.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, Texas isn't even in the running any more.
I guess Greg Abbott will have to pay off on that dollar he bet DeSantis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: fragMasterFlash: Well at least the dead can look forward to being cremated in the parking lot of Disneyworld.

For another $25.


$100 if you want the pyre lit by a costumed Disney character.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You set records every day when you are riding up an exponential curve.   The new cases curve will peak in about a week.  Deaths will reach their peak in about 2 weeks.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSatan: THE WHEEZINGS SHALL CONTINUE UNTIL MAGA IMPROVES
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Florida is about to reach its final form.


Super Saiyan 4 Florida?
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Mugato: fragMasterFlash: Well at least the dead can look forward to being cremated in the parking lot of Disneyworld.

For another $25.

$100 if you want the pyre lit by a costumed Disney character.


Ah yes, the Character Cremation, a signature event - and don't forget to upgrade to  FastPass for quicker privileged service!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Florida has been low balling deaths since day one.


Well, a lot of the balls in Florida do hang pretty low.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: You set records every day when you are riding up an exponential curve.   The new cases curve will peak in about a week.  Deaths will reach their peak in about 2 weeks.


Why? What happens in a week that slows it down? Did the Governor finally take his foot off the gas pedal?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to DIA, this is exactly like STD transmission. So, what's the big deal?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Shaky: dbaggins: You set records every day when you are riding up an exponential curve.   The new cases curve will peak in about a week.  Deaths will reach their peak in about 2 weeks.

Why? What happens in a week that slows it down? Did the Governor finally take his foot off the gas pedal?


If nothing is done, then in 6 months it goes back up with the gamma variant, etc.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.wfla.com/community/health​/​coronavirus/university-of-florida-stud​y-predicts-when-delta-surge-is-expecte​d-to-peak/

https://wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu/health-​n​ews-florida/2021-09-01/expert-florida-​may-be-at-peak-for-covid-cases-but-lon​g-road-ahead

Just some ideas of when it will peak there.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only pic I'm willing to leave for the unvaccinated and infected...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: You set records every day when you are riding up an exponential curve.   The new cases curve will peak in about a week.  Deaths will reach their peak in about 2 weeks.


Precisely.

Cases lead hospitalizations lead deaths.

Hell, DeSantis knows this. That's why he went begging to Biden for a ton of ventilators & treatment medications. He knows it's coming hard & fast.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Shaky: dbaggins: You set records every day when you are riding up an exponential curve.   The new cases curve will peak in about a week.  Deaths will reach their peak in about 2 weeks.

Why? What happens in a week that slows it down? Did the Governor finally take his foot off the gas pedal?


It might not be one week, but assuming there's even a tiny amount of immunity from getting sick and vaccines it'll eventually be unable to find enough people to infect to maintain exponential growth.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Shaky: dbaggins: You set records every day when you are riding up an exponential curve.   The new cases curve will peak in about a week.  Deaths will reach their peak in about 2 weeks.

Why? What happens in a week that slows it down? Did the Governor finally take his foot off the gas pedal?


I dunno, but the last surge in Florida went up, then came back down, in about that timeframe and they didn't do anything to help stop it.  It just happens.  Maybe morgue trucks outside hospitals cause people to rethink their priorities.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: You set records every day when you are riding up an exponential curve.   The new cases curve will peak in about a week.  Deaths will reach their peak in about 2 weeks.


The confirmed new cases curve looks like it will peak in a week or two. But as their testing capacity becomes strained, it's likely that more infected people are foregoing tests, so the rate of actual new cases and confirmed new cases may be diverging. Florida doesn't do random sampling to estimate actual infection rates, as that just wreaks of "science"!
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: The Googles Do Nothing: Florida is about to reach its final form.

Florida is going to reach herd immunity, crash it's real estate market and reach peak job demand all at once.

Of course, there won't be a local health care system after all the nurses quit but, "details, details"


I'm not sure if those nurses will quit, or just be massacred by angry mobs of anti-vax, anti-mask Floridians.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile amongst the 30 million people in Canada, 70% of whom live in highly urbanized areas, we have 1800 cases.

I wonder whats so different?

Hmmmn?

nanaimobulletin.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: The Googles Do Nothing: Florida is about to reach its final form.

Florida is going to reach herd immunity, crash it's real estate market and reach peak job demand all at once.

Of course, there won't be a local health care system after all the nurses quit but, "details, details"


Woo hoo! I'm moving to Del Boca Vista!
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Shaky: dbaggins: You set records every day when you are riding up an exponential curve.   The new cases curve will peak in about a week.  Deaths will reach their peak in about 2 weeks.

Why? What happens in a week that slows it down? Did the Governor finally take his foot off the gas pedal?


Terror. Abject fear causing behavior change.

It starts getting around among your friend group that so & so's mom died gasping in a hospital parking lot because they were too full to even triage her. Your other friend's 8yo daughter had to be intubated last week and is lying unconscious at the children's hospital; they're lucky she got a bed. Suddenly you start thinking going out for beers with the guys tonight is kind of a bad idea.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming next:
Florida's oldest resident dies in Covid surge. Not a repeat from every day this last week.

Then
Florida's top 10 oldest residents died yesterday in Covid surge. Not a repeat.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually sort fo glad that Florida is taking the maximally neglectful path.  I have no loved ones even near the place, and several people I dislike are there, plus Mar A Lago is there.    It is a hopeless location now for non-GOP to win anything, since the last census shows how many GOP people have moved there.   We can witness what a minimal vaccination+huge infection population fares with herd immunity.

I don't know how Georgia is managing to avoid spillover plague.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Captain Shaky: dbaggins: You set records every day when you are riding up an exponential curve.   The new cases curve will peak in about a week.  Deaths will reach their peak in about 2 weeks.

Why? What happens in a week that slows it down? Did the Governor finally take his foot off the gas pedal?

Terror. Abject fear causing behavior change.

It starts getting around among your friend group that so & so's mom died gasping in a hospital parking lot because they were too full to even triage her. Your other friend's 8yo daughter had to be intubated last week and is lying unconscious at the children's hospital; they're lucky she got a bed. Suddenly you start thinking going out for beers with the guys tonight is kind of a bad idea.


didn't the kids just go back to school there? i think the daily numbers will continue to increase for  another couple of months there.  i have t see that behavior is changing there at all.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even with deaths lagging cases, I'm surprised that the ratio of those two numbers is at 0.8%. That suggests the actual death rate, today's deaths over two-weeks-ago cases, is quite a bit higher than 1%.

Oh well. Nothing can be done. And nothing of value is being lost.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: Captain Shaky: dbaggins: You set records every day when you are riding up an exponential curve.   The new cases curve will peak in about a week.  Deaths will reach their peak in about 2 weeks.

Why? What happens in a week that slows it down? Did the Governor finally take his foot off the gas pedal?

I dunno, but the last surge in Florida went up, then came back down, in about that timeframe and they didn't do anything to help stop it.  It just happens.  Maybe morgue trucks outside hospitals cause people to rethink their priorities.


DeSantis just passed legislation back in May (senate bill 2006) that got rid of the mask mandates and remote schooling. It went into effect July 1st.

What are you talking about? The cases didn't just go away on their own. Why would they? (Besides getting to the point where nearly everyone has been vaccinated or infected, a point we are not close to) That's not what viruses do. They are very predictable.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Shaky: dbaggins: Captain Shaky: dbaggins: You set records every day when you are riding up an exponential curve.   The new cases curve will peak in about a week.  Deaths will reach their peak in about 2 weeks.

Why? What happens in a week that slows it down? Did the Governor finally take his foot off the gas pedal?

I dunno, but the last surge in Florida went up, then came back down, in about that timeframe and they didn't do anything to help stop it.  It just happens.  Maybe morgue trucks outside hospitals cause people to rethink their priorities.

DeSantis just passed legislation back in May (senate bill 2006) that got rid of the mask mandates and remote schooling. It went into effect July 1st.

What are you talking about? The cases didn't just go away on their own. Why would they? (Besides getting to the point where nearly everyone has been vaccinated or infected, a point we are not close to) That's not what viruses do. They are very predictable.


There's a hope -- expectation, in some cases -- that there's simply not enough unvaxxed people to keep the Delta surge going. We've seen similar in the UK and Netherlands. A chance that there's simply not enough fuel to keep the fire going.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you know they're massaging the numbers like I massage my husband's back. Deeply and semi-haphazardly with no regard to clinical value while dreaming of what's in it for me.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Even with deaths lagging cases, I'm surprised that the ratio of those two numbers is at 0.8%. That suggests the actual death rate, today's deaths over two-weeks-ago cases, is quite a bit higher than 1%.

Oh well. Nothing can be done. And nothing of value is being lost.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It usually is above 1%, closer to 2% overall.

And many of the survivors will be dealing with the effects of the disease for months or years. Even among the "mild" cases which don't require hospitalization.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: There's a hope -- expectation, in some cases -- that there's simply not enough unvaxxed people to keep the Delta surge going. We've seen similar in the UK and Netherlands. A chance that there's simply not enough fuel to keep the fire going.


Bwah. There's not nearly enough vaccination in southern states for that to even remotely be the case. And with all the unvaxxed down there mingling like your average Wet Hot American Summer this may well be the worst surge yet.

I take no pleasure in it but DeSantis is about to kill-rate himself out of any presidential ambitions he's been developing. What an idiot.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Remember everyone, Ron Desantis, much like all Republicans, wants your family to die so that he can gain political points.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: The smell of freedom is strong in Florida!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I'm actually sort fo glad that Florida is taking the maximally neglectful path.  I have no loved ones even near the place, and several people I dislike are there, plus Mar A Lago is there.    It is a hopeless location now for non-GOP to win anything, since the last census shows how many GOP people have moved there.   We can witness what a minimal vaccination+huge infection population fares with herd immunity.

I don't know how Georgia is managing to avoid spillover plague.


Georgia ain't doing that great recently:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.