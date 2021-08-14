 Skip to content
(BBC-US) NewsFlash Not this sh*t again: Huge magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits Haiti, thousands feared dead   (bbc.com) divider line
108
    More: NewsFlash, Tsunami, Haiti, Poverty, Caribbean, Tsunami warning system, poorest countries, magnitude earthquake, US Tsunami Warning System  
•       •       •

108 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This sucks.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate this timeline.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 does the time stamp on the article say 2:19 pm?
it's 10:28 am?

there's nothing here (so fl) on the news yet.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oh, UK source
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark . They can't catch a break.

There's Grace headed there in about 48 hours too. fark.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those poor people just can't catch a break. For whatever reason, the cosmos is saying, "fark that half of an island in particular."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good god. Haiti just can't catch a break.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if the earthquake doesn't kill enough people.. The cholera from all the well meaning whites who flood in to help will.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just had a tropical storm through there yesterday. I can't imagine the landslides.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when Haitians think it can't get worse, this happens. I feel sad for these poor people.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the obligatory white bigot biblefarker talking about earthquakes and hurricanes being God's judgment on Haiti.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for Tropical Storm Grace to hit the island.
 
SnowPeas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
make it a state, declare it a disaster area,.. rebuild it with California building codes.

problem solved.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last earthquake they had I went to Costco and bought 200lbs of rice and gave it to the Haitian church down in Asbury Park. Looks like I'm going to do this again.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy Godzilla Haiti
Youtube xBkGbMlXw0M
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hit at around 8.30am local time, around five miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes.

little nipple pants?

/This sucks, sorry Haiti
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haiti is just cursed.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one is gonna take 2 rolls of paper towel per person.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: hit at around 8.30am local time, around five miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes.

little nipple pants?

/This sucks, sorry Haiti


I think it translates to small nipple hole.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SnowPeas: make it a state, declare it a disaster area,.. rebuild it with California building codes.

problem solved.


Make it a state?  You want we should invade?  They're a sovereign nation.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petit Trou de Nippes

Welp, I'm gonna be giggling for the rest of the day.
 
nartreb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Well, if the earthquake doesn't kill enough people.. The cholera from all the well meaning whites who flood in to help will.


Nepalis are white now?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Biden's Obama
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021: 7.2
metro.co.ukView Full Size


2010: 7.0
worldvision.orgView Full Size

Yikes. I'm wondering how earthquakes might have contributed to the shape of the island and that peninsula.
 
dababler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's like what 10 million people there tops? Perhaps we should just evacuate the island and resettle people in safer locations?
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: This one is gonna take 2 rolls of paper towel per person.


One of my first thoughts was thank God we at least have a President who might send actual aid, and not write them off as a "shiathole country."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(._.)
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: fark . They can't catch a break.

There's Grace headed there in about 48 hours too. fark.


lincoln65: 2021: 7.2
[metro.co.uk image 480x252]

2010: 7.0
[worldvision.org image 326x350]
Yikes. I'm wondering how earthquakes might have contributed to the shape of the island and that peninsula.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: 2021: 7.2
[metro.co.uk image 480x252]

2010: 7.0
[worldvision.org image 326x350]
Yikes. I'm wondering how earthquakes might have contributed to the shape of the island and that peninsula.


I was curious as to why Haiti has more quakes than the DR.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dababler: There's like what 10 million people there tops? Perhaps we should just evacuate the island and resettle people in safer locations?


Move Trumpers out of a few states in the Midwest and move Haiti in. That should cover it
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: fark . They can't catch a break.

There's Grace headed there in about 48 hours too. fark.


Grace? She died 30 years ago!
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Since then the US Tsunami Warning System has issued a threat alert for 'hazardous' waves of one to three metres above tide level."

The US death toll expected to be just as high due to confused Floridians wasting precious time trying to convert metres into feet.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: lincoln65: 2021: 7.2
[metro.co.uk image 480x252]

2010: 7.0
[worldvision.org image 326x350]
Yikes. I'm wondering how earthquakes might have contributed to the shape of the island and that peninsula.

I was curious as to why Haiti has more quakes than the DR.


its location on the plate boundary
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: 2021: 7.2
[metro.co.uk image 480x252]

2010: 7.0
[worldvision.org image 326x350]
Yikes. I'm wondering how earthquakes might have contributed to the shape of the island and that peninsula.


The largest city in the Carribean at the time was lost to an earthquake. Port Royal, there's a great book on it that focuses on both the geology and the humanity. Earthquakes have shaped much of those islands. Can't remember name of it, written by Daniel something I think.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Can't wait for the obligatory white bigot biblefarker talking about earthquakes and hurricanes being God's judgment on Haiti.


Way behind the times there dude. Today's white bigot Bible thumper is more likely to tell you that the earthquake is a hoax and anyone who dives under a desk is a sheeple and the shaking was actually the lizard people and the re-animated corpse of JFK Jr. freeing children from the sex dungeon under Comet Ping Pong to reïnstate Donald Trump as the rightful President.

Or something like that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this time we can remember their farms aren't ruined and refrain from sending loads of free food to ruin the farms. Send money to pay laborers who then buy the food that's already there.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they interviewed a woman who explicitly said she abandoned her children, her neighbor had to come get them out.

"I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out."
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why don't earthquakes hit the Dominican Republic? They share the same island.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just can't catch a break.

/ Has anyone mentioned that yet?
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: does the time stamp on the article say 2:19 pm?
it's 10:28 am?

there's nothing here (so fl) on the news yet.


Well, the earthquake happened at 8:29 AM EDT and Britain is currently 5 hours ahead, so the article was written about an hour after the earthquake happened. The timestamp appears to be based on GMT.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: lincoln65: 2021: 7.2
[metro.co.uk image 480x252]

2010: 7.0
[worldvision.org image 326x350]
Yikes. I'm wondering how earthquakes might have contributed to the shape of the island and that peninsula.

I was curious as to why Haiti has more quakes than the DR.


The Enriquillo Fault (which looks like this quake is from) runs right on the inside of that southern peninsula, but not much over the eastern side of the island.
There's one that runs along the whole north side of the island, but don't think it's nearly as active.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: So why don't earthquakes hit the Dominican Republic? They share the same island.


There was one in 1946 that killed an estimated 2500 people.  Also big ones in 1984 and 2003 with limited casualties.

But the Dominican Republic has much better infrastructure to limit the casualties compared to Haiti.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Those poor people just can't catch a break. For whatever reason, the cosmos is saying, "fark that half of an island in particular."


Probably all the VooDoo catching up with them. You can't take and take and take from the darkness without giving the darkness its due.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Well, if the earthquake doesn't kill enough people.. The cholera from all the well meaning whites who flood in to help will.


LOL WUT.

Cholera is spread by eating or drinking material contaminated by an infected person, usually in underdeveloped countries lacking modern sewerage, or areas where sewerage systems have been damaged and aren't functioning properly. You know, in places like Haiti, especially after being struck by a natural disaster. It's not spread by rescue and aide workers, not unless they've been contaminated too ... which would happen locally.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgix.pedestrian.tvView Full Size
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dababler: There's like what 10 million people there tops? Perhaps we should just evacuate the island and resettle people in safer locations?


It is starting to seem like maybe this little bit of land is just not meant to have so many people.
 
HempHead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: The last earthquake they had I went to Costco and bought 200lbs of rice and gave it to the Haitian church down in Asbury Park. Looks like I'm going to do this again.


What sucks is economists convinced Haiti to open their economy and remove tariffs. As cheap American rice and grain flooded in all the local farmers couldn't compete and shutdown their farms. As a result, Haiti is now dependent on foreign markets.

After that last big earthquake 10 years ago, the country was broke and didn't have money to import food.  Looks like history is about to be repeated.
 
lurkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dababler: There's like what 10 million people there tops? Perhaps we should just evacuate the island and resettle people in safer locations?


17M unoccupied homes in the US, but it ain't all that safe.
Canadia?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whenIsayGO: WhiskeySticks: This one is gonna take 2 rolls of paper towel per person.

One of my first thoughts was thank God we at least have a President who might send actual aid, and not write them off as a "shiathole country."


Good, they'll be able to rebuild the Haitian President's mansion and the National Assembly building and maybe a few homes of connected bureaucrats and wealthy local business owners.

/I majored in int'l poli sci, I'm sorry, it's really hard not to be cynical
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Maybe this time we can remember their farms aren't ruined and refrain from sending loads of free food to ruin the farms. Send money to pay laborers who then buy the food that's already there.


Wouldn't emergency rations still be needed if foodstocks were destroyed or rendered undeliverable?  I can understand not damaging the longterm economy but until farm products can be harvested wouldn't it still be necessary to supply food?
 
