(CNN) The hospitals are closed. Plague Rats out front shoulda told ya (cnn.com)
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In earlier threads I asked how medicine was going to be rationed concerning publicly-out antivaxxers getting in line for ICU beds before others who were vaccinated (or perhaps ineligible in the case of the children in Texas. Remember when children were all going to be fine? Let's open all the schools? Where are those farkers?) and needed those beds. The antivaxxers are getting treated before the people who are ineligible for vaccines, the very same people their refusal to get vaccinated caused to sicken and require treatment.

And when the antivaxxers who do survive get out, they're going to be the exact same risk for the next variant or novel pandemic.

We need to reexamine the ethics of the situation. It's like treating a mass shooting perp for a wound from police that stopped them, before treating their critically injured victims. And then allowing the shooter to walk free after recovery. With their firearms.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a cyst on my face I want to get removed. And I was all psyched because it seemed like it wouldn't be burdensome to have it done. And now that I'm talking to surgeons, it's the worst it's ever been. Come the fark on and get vaccinated. I have aesthetics to worry about.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But tell me again how not getting vaccinated is a "personal choice" that doesn't affect anyone else.
 
mjones73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm all for asking at the door. "Vaccinated? No? Hospital is closed, good luck.."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll roll to the door, wheezing, "Save us!" and I'll yell, "We're full up, dumbasses!"
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans, conservatives, and libertarians see humans as atoms of self-interest. Contagious disease shows that up as a lie.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I would assume this time around the generic office building outpatient surgeries will still go on if there are doctors/nurses for them.  If your surgery can be done that way it's worth exploring.

/had many ear tubes put in as a kid at generic office building, and skin grafts on both ear drums when the last set stayed in too long
//also got fully knocked out for wisdom teeth at generic office building
///THREES
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
And they say you can't draw inspiration from Fark.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FTFY - they see themselves as the only valuable thing in their personal universes. To them, you're either labor or breeders. Otherwise, you're just a drain on their resources if you can't produce goods, services, or heirs.

It's why they refer to the unemployed as "hungry dogs," and treat immigrants as "freeloaders," and denigrate women's rights, and mock civil rights, and forget to end their "All Lives Matter" chants with "About The Same To Me."
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bright side: COVIDIOTS finding out may keep social security working through my 90s. Beyond that, let it all burn. SS will be my hooker and blow money, so kind of want it keep it moving.
//kidding, mostly
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I don't see people out dying on the street -- an actual plague rat

Yeah, she basically said the US is not as bad as India so it can't be that bad.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't know exactly where you're going with this, but if it involves forced vasectomies for all antivaxxers, count me in.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just fair and ethical triage.

It's probably a bridge too far. Certainly in TX and FL.

If aliens ever give me a remote-vasectomy inducing tool, I'll keep you in mind.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't close doors, it's a personal choice.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'I wouldn't want my worst enemy to go through this'

I do.
 
GORDON
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With all the reports of overflowing hospitals and morgues, you'd think actual photographic evidence would be willing journalists pulitzer prizes left and right.  So it's strange were not seeing these pictures.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The people that could have helped put a lid on the pandemic here by getting vaccinated and wearing masks, but choose not to, think that those of us who are doing our part are going to just forget about how selfish they really are. We aren't. Last year they came for our parents. This year they are coming for our children. This isn't a difference in political philosophy. They are doing what they can to kill my granddaughter. And I take that personally.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Vasectomies can be reversed.  They wanna be special they can be "eunique".
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HIPAA. The hospitals do not want to be swarmed by self-appointed trumper activists shoving cameras in people's faces in order to prove to their complete satisfaction that Freedom Flu is just another Soros false flag put on by crisis actors.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ain't nobody got time for this. How have you eluded my ignore list this long?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

studybreaks.comView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

From his profile:

Bio:
I am probably just being a troll, because I enjoy kicking the metaphorical anthill and seeing all the sensitive little ants scurry around.  The more sensitive they are, the more they scurry.  It's glorious.

Honest troll is honest, at least.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Google is your friend.

https://www.google.com/search?q=covid​+​mobile+morgues&client=ms-android-att-u​s-revc&prmd=sivn&sxsrf=ALeKk00OX4yTpW7​ECwOeQUyYyqTIhWC3Aw:1628952636612&sour​ce=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjAiIu​64bDyAhWEEVkFHU8rAFUQ_AUoAnoECAIQAg&bi​w=393&bih=679&dpr=2.75
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Unplug their ventilators right now. That will free up plenty of space. Hell, give yourself some plausible deniability and blow the circuit breaker for a couple of hours overnight.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Perhaps the alien tech would be subtle enough that the recipient would remain unaware the procedure occurred?

That'd buy some time.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm on our medical floor today. 6 patients, 4 of them Covid positive. It's 10 am here. I just finished my initial rounding. The quality of care we are able to provide is a joke at this point. It took me three hours to make initial contact with all my patients. Normally, I'd be able to accomplish that within one hour.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thank you for what you're doing.
 
jake3988
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yeah, as stated in the article (and was the case when this happened last year) the surgeries being cancelled are things that need a bed (overnight stays).  Generally, outpatient procedures, which usually aren't even done at the hospital anyway, are fine to continue.

As a person who has had 2 cysts removed from his head, it was just done right in the dermatologists office and then about 5 minutes after they were done, I left (although, I'm glad the office was less than a half mile from my place, I couldn't turn my head almost at all afterwards).  Though, I am aware not all dermatologists are certified to do that, sometimes you have to go to a separate outpatient clinic, but still, that doesn't require an overnight stay.

/Brain cyst would though
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Denmark there's a waiting list for lung and liver transplants, active smookers and alcoholics are put in the back of the queue, only active, not people who caused their problems by smoking or drinking, and have since quit.

It makes sense, why give a new liver to an active alcoholic. Just so he can fark that one as well?

Anti-vaxxers ought to be treated the same. Though it has never been relevant here, as we have plenty of beds, so I don't know if such a policy is in place.

Ought to be though.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There needs to be a protocal than only a certain percentage of ICU and hospital beds can be used for non-vaccinated Covid cases.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is what happens when there's up to 2 weeks of gestation and becoming contagious doesn't always have symptoms (or they are easily hidden with OTC meds so a person can get home when going through checkpoints).

From the first month, we knew this would be a shiatshow.  One of the Weenerss in February when the gestation timeline and contagious phase were being studied was "It's too late. It was too late two weeks ago and the general public thinks in 3-day and 5-day gestation timelines, with ability to infect only happening while signs are obvious.  It's too late and this will have to just run it's course, come hell or high water."

The next comment was mine, saying "Wait until it hits the United States and old people yell about freedom while young people party.  I bet it's already here."

The humans still seem incapable of handling a long gestation, especially one with easily hidden symptoms once a person becomes contagious.  Then it's up to 2 weeks before the next people show, and the plague rat is long gone with no traceability.

Even worse?  The best we could do is start Salem witch hunts and kill those we THINK might have gotten people sick. It'll be nearly impossible to prove no matter how much science is used.  So that's a non-starter, too.

We are going to have to find a better way.  Masking won't work.  Unless you do Wuhan style spy drones, snipers, and weld people into their homes, this will not stop.  So ... do we become west-west Taiwan or do we just let everyone die? Pick your police state or your plague state.

Either way I'm going to do my best to not participate. Humans are disgusting.  I hope to escape this hell planet within another 150 years, once I get the triple-point drives fueled and running again.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The medical personnel enduring all of this may get the occasional pat on the back parade or pot and pan orchestra but let's remember how shiatty every day is for them.
Often now they're treating the same offal that would assault th I  the streets for wearing masks or vaccinating children. I imagine it was like this in some parts of Europe when hospitals were forced to treat German officers while there were hundreds of allied wounded dying outside. Makes ethics challenging.
The insurance companies need to openly announce that the non vaccinated will no longer have coverage for covid treatment. It's gonna happen, this is costing them a fortune and hey, libertarian values mean a lot to America.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trumpers in the South thinks they will rise again. Maybe it will thanks to COVID. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
again. Sure they will.
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

i've also had outpatient surgery on a hospital campus (in a separate but pedway connected building from ER and inpatient) and it's much more likely those facilities get taken over
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
yohohogreengiant:


That'd buy some time.

But then those that are actually trying to reproduce would get more pleasure out of their miserable, infectious life.  So no.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: In earlier threads I asked how medicine was going to be rationed concerning publicly-out antivaxxers getting in line for ICU beds before others who were vaccinated (or perhaps ineligible in the case of the children in Texas. Remember when children were all going to be fine? Let's open all the schools? Where are those farkers?) and needed those beds. The antivaxxers are getting treated before the people who are ineligible for vaccines, the very same people their refusal to get vaccinated caused to sicken and require treatment.

And when the antivaxxers who do survive get out, they're going to be the exact same risk for the next variant or novel pandemic.

We need to reexamine the ethics of the situation. It's like treating a mass shooting perp for a wound from police that stopped them, before treating their critically injured victims. And then allowing the shooter to walk free after recovery. With their firearms.


The overwhelming majority of people in ICUs are people who chose not to get vaccinated.

There isn't much of a crisis of who to prioritize because vaccinated people are almost entirely safe.

Kids are an issue, to be sure.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Neuticles
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Are kids beds different than general ICU beds? The Austin judge's comments implied they were.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Or say, "I thought GOD was saving you.  Go home and wait for Him."

/or Her
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The first picture is from they NYT April 2, 2020
 
