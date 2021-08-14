 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   "We're really sorry you got Covid. Were you vaccinated?" "Nope." "Well, here's your hospital bill. Hope you enjoy your medical bankruptcy"   (msn.com) divider line
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make it happen, Captain.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want this to really happen, get the insurance providers on board as well. "Get shot or we don't pay. You are totally on your own."
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A friend has 8 family members that all have COVID-19. They were all in the ICU at some point, some are still there and intubated.

None of them have insurance.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm done having the slightest bit of empathy for anyone that refuses to get vaccinated and gets covid.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

question_dj: A friend has 8 family members that all have COVID-19. They were all in the ICU at some point, some are still there and intubated.

None of them have insurance.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
farking good.  Multiple effective vaccines are widely, readily available.  If you are 12+ and have no medical reason not to get one, fark you.  I'm sick of this bullshiat. We should be on the tail end of this whole thing, but we're back to square farking one because of these selfish dicks.  fark em.  Let them pay for their freedumb.
 
August11
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

question_dj: A friend has 8 family members that all have COVID-19. They were all in the ICU at some point, some are still there and intubated.

None of them have insurance.


I'm sure a few will be able to procreate afterwards, ensuring stupidity and willful ignorance will be there to meet future national challenges.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't we get those tents and freezer trucks back for these good folks. Then we can have our hospitals back.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
fark em.  They made their choice.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sno man: You want this to really happen, get the insurance providers on board as well. "Get shot or we don't pay. You are totally on your own."


There are exclusion clauses in most policies already that would work.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: Can't we get those tents and freezer trucks back for these good folks. Then we can have our hospitals back.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't just talk about it.  Do it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Brainsick: KY Jerry: Can't we get those tents and freezer trucks back for these good folks. Then we can have our hospitals back.

[Fark user image 425x319]


*right-click/save image*  Thank you!
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I'm done having the slightest bit of empathy for anyone that refuses to get vaccinated and gets covid.


I'm next level...actively wanting them to die, if for no other reason them to raise the collective IQ a couple points
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Isn't this just the default setting of US healthcare?
 
Headso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Farkers: socialized medical care for all!

Also farkers: you should go bankrupt from medical bills if you make bad choices that I happen to politically disagree with.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Headso: Farkers: socialized medical care for all!

Also farkers: you should go bankrupt from medical bills if you make bad choices that I happen to politically disagree with.


Yeah cause that choice is just a political disagreement *eyeroll*
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Headso: Farkers: socialized medical care for all!

Also farkers: you should go bankrupt from medical bills if you make bad choices that I happen to politically disagree with.


Fark off.

If you're too stupid to see why this makes sense, then you're too stupid to deserve to use up MY oxygen.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Headso: Farkers: socialized medical care for all!

Also farkers: you should go bankrupt from medical bills if you make bad choices that I happen to politically disagree with.


There is nothing political about this want to see selfish antisocial assholes pay for their plague-rat ways out of pocket when there's a perfectly viable way to avoid it that saves everyone a lot of time and money.
 
