 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTSP)   "COVID is a very serious thing, but so is my vacation with my family"   (wtsp.com) divider line
39
    More: Murica, Orlando, Florida, Orlando Sentinel, Louisiana, The Washington Post, Sheriff, United States, Tribune Company, police report  
•       •       •

964 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2021 at 9:26 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby Van Winkle, that was 4 months ago.  The guy is an idiot, but it's old news!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: Subby Van Winkle, that was 4 months ago.  The guy is an idiot, but it's old news!


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow that guy sounds like an irredeemable asshole, especially as you read the parts about how he's running his company too.  This is one of those blessed job creators that other irredeemable assholes refer to when they seek less responsibility while retaining the profits.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
#15K for a Disney vacation? Those ticket prices sure have gone up!
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait just a second... businesses have policies, reserve the right to refuse service, and are entitled to order people off of their property?! What amendment does this violate?!
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"You can't trespass me if I paid $15,000."

Everything else aside, yes, they can.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After allegedly intentionally skipping the temperature screening, he is said to have refused to go back through, and later refused to leave the property when asked by security and the sheriff's office, according to the police report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.
Sills told The Washington Post on Saturday that he would have "happily" consented to a screening but walked into the restaurant through an exit and didn't realize his mistake.

This doesn't make any sense at all.

Also, I'm perfectly fine with using security screenings for covid checks, but temperature scanning is nearly worthless. It's for a different pandemic. Anyone out there whose primary screening is temperature scans on the forehead is wasting their time and lying to themselves.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
walked into the restaurant through an exit, and didn't realize his mistake...

lol, sure buddy. Were you in Fantasyland?
 
gimlet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Private businesses are allowed to protect themselves if they so choose. Follow their rules or go somewhere else.

I am counting down the days until I can go back to Gideon's and grab another batch of cookies to freeze.
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cards fan by association: Wait just a second... businesses have policies, reserve the right to refuse service, and are entitled to order people off of their property?! What amendment does this violate?!


The one that says select people have the right to assemble and brawl anywhere.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: "You can't trespass me if I paid $15,000."

Everything else aside, yes, they can.


I love that statement.  He was literally cited for trespassing after he would have "happily" undergone a temperature check which he unhappily refused.

He's probably caught COVID since  then and spent a couple days on the toilet with a splitting headache.  So that's nice.
 
squidloe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We already did this...
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

squidloe: We already did this...


You know what else we already did?
 
dracos31
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

squidloe: We already did this...


And we will continue to do it until the plague rats die off.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thank god these stories are the outliers, right?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Wow that guy sounds like an irredeemable asshole, especially as you read the parts about how he's running his company too.  This is one of those blessed job creators that other irredeemable assholes refer to when they seek less responsibility while retaining the profits.


To be fair he owns a road construction company in Louisiana. Having a soul or a sense of right and wrong prevents you from that line of work.

Reading the article, if I was security and someone spit in my face after I asked them to put a mask on... I'm not 100% sure both of us would make it through that encounter alive. I'm not a tough guy on the internet or otherwise, I hate fights, physical confrontation, and believe that shouting during an argument means you've lost control, but the thought of that fills me with so much fear and revulsion I'd probably snap.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lincoln65: After allegedly intentionally skipping the temperature screening, he is said to have refused to go back through, and later refused to leave the property when asked by security and the sheriff's office, according to the police report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.
Sills told The Washington Post on Saturday that he would have "happily" consented to a screening but walked into the restaurant through an exit and didn't realize his mistake.

This doesn't make any sense at all.

Also, I'm perfectly fine with using security screenings for covid checks, but temperature scanning is nearly worthless. It's for a different pandemic. Anyone out there whose primary screening is temperature scans on the forehead is wasting their time and lying to themselves.


If it makes you feel better , they discontinued temp checks in the 4 months since because they also agree that they are largely ineffective.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: #15K for a Disney vacation? Those ticket prices sure have gone up!


Family of 4, 7 nights on property at a mid-level resort plus 6 days x 4 park tickets = $4,200. Travel = $1,300. Meals, tips, and misc will add on significantly, but I prefer not to think about that...

This guy must be staying at a high, high end resort or have a larger family. Either of those things will super charge the price. I can't imagine they're doing much more than a solid week there.

Why yes, I've rescheduled this thing three times and have done so much research I could start my own travel agency.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: "You can't trespass me if I paid $15,000."

Everything else aside, yes, they can.


Not unless $15K is couch change and you control the sociopolitical climate.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sills owns Coastal Bridge, a Baton Rouge contractor that defaulted on a number of state projects. According to the Baton Rouge TV station's report, Sills' company allegedly owes Louisiana State Police $880,000 for a 24/7 traffic detail on a bridge project. An employee who had to have his leg amputated told WBRZ he found out he didn't have health insurance because Sills didn't pay the premium.

Guess you don't get rich by spending money.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The politics of privilege is more important today than ever.  Your demand of the police "Do you know who I am?" may not work in wartime.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I would have gladly done it, which is why I refused and was a dick about it"

But don't say money makes people feel entitled
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, he walked in through the 'out' door, was he wearing a beret?
 
Befuddled
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I clicked on the article guessing it would be about Kyrsten Sinema.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: #15K for a Disney vacation? Those ticket prices sure have gone up!


Once you include airfare, nice hotel rooms, meal plan and park passes, it's easy to get up to $15,000 if you stay more than a few days.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: grumpfuff: "You can't trespass me if I paid $15,000."

Everything else aside, yes, they can.

Not unless $15K is couch change and you control the sociopolitical climate.


lol
He can feel entitled by money, but clearly in this case he was not entitled to anything.
You keep ignoring the thing happening in front of your eyes though.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: grumpfuff: "You can't trespass me if I paid $15,000."

Everything else aside, yes, they can.

I love that statement.  He was literally cited for trespassing after he would have "happily" undergone a temperature check which he unhappily refused.

He's probably caught COVID since  then and spent a couple days on the toilet with a splitting headache.  So that's nice.


Sounds like he had it th  we n and knew it.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nah..fark this guy

He's from here, and is facing numerous lawsuits for fraud due to taking money and not completing work
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cards fan by association: SwitchLord: #15K for a Disney vacation? Those ticket prices sure have gone up!

Family of 4, 7 nights on property at a mid-level resort plus 6 days x 4 park tickets = $4,200. Travel = $1,300. Meals, tips, and misc will add on significantly, but I prefer not to think about that...

This guy must be staying at a high, high end resort or have a larger family. Either of those things will super charge the price. I can't imagine they're doing much more than a solid week there.

Why yes, I've rescheduled this thing three times and have done so much research I could start my own travel agency.


I guess this kind of thing isn't for our family. I can't justify that kind of expense for a Disney vacation. As I recall from going  many years ago you spend most of your time standing in line. It does look like a lot of people do go.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also:

https://www.wbrz.com/news/embattled-c​o​ntractor-arrested-for-drunk-driving-ov​ernight/
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Deadly diseases and protecting others is important, but I"m more important."
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And also:

https://www.wbrz.com/news/coastal-bri​d​ge-owner-target-of-federal-lawsuit-aft​er-leaving-sick-employees-high-and-dry​/
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

physt: SwitchLord: #15K for a Disney vacation? Those ticket prices sure have gone up!

Once you include airfare, nice hotel rooms, meal plan and park passes, it's easy to get up to $15,000 if you stay more than a few days.


No kidding, it adds up quick. I love the California Grand Hotel in Disneyland, but the cheap rooms are $700 a night. Even if I went by myself, for two days at Wallyworld, it's easily $4K.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Wow that guy sounds like an irredeemable asshole, especially as you read the parts about how he's running his company too.  This is one of those blessed job creators that other irredeemable assholes refer to when they seek less responsibility while retaining the profits.


Oh, he's absolute trash.

Taking a $15,000 vacation after not paying his employees' health insurance.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

physt: SwitchLord: #15K for a Disney vacation? Those ticket prices sure have gone up!

Once you include airfare, nice hotel rooms, meal plan and park passes, it's easy to get up to $15,000 if you stay more than a few days.


Growing up in Florida I can't tell you how many times I have been there. It was a thing to do more than "Oh, Disney!"
Last I knew tickets were $100 a day. For all three parks. Animal Kingdom was under construction.
My sister worked there so it was free. It wasn't until I left that I realized how nuts some people are about this place.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So paying $15K makes you immune to trespassing charges? Interesting. But it would be useful to know exactly where the threshold is. If I pay $90 for a room at Best Western, can they "trespass me" if I try to pull some kind of funny business at the "continental breakfast" in the lobby?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sills told The Washington Post on Saturday that he would have "happily" consented to a screening

Ah, the classic farked around, found out, regrets farking around move.

"I wouldn't have done it if I knew there would be consequences"

He of course blames this on Disney "escalating" and goes on to escalate his stupidity by calling them the Nazi mafia.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
walked into the restaurant through an exit, and didn't realize his mistake

Would you care for a second helping of bullshiat salad, sir?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Check his cellphone location history, see if this "bastion of freedom" also was inside the Capitol building on January 6th.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.